Commentary: Investment in Our Graduates Is Vital to Denver's Prosperity

The greatest investment our city can make is an investment in our future.
The Denver Scholarship Foundation (DSF) believes in the limitless potential of our young people, and our work is guided by what’s best for Denver students, designed by their voices, knowing that what’s best for them is best for us all.
We know that our city’s public schools have endless amounts of talent.
Unfortunately, students — especially students of color, first-generation college students, and students with financial need — are often left out of planning for their future.
As a city, we must lift and celebrate our young people, acknowledging their strengths and demonstrating our belief that opportunity opens unlimited possibilities. This leaves future choices to students and their families, not circumstance.
This work cannot be done alone, which is why our organization partners with so many in the community, including Prosperity Denver Fund and Ednium: The Alumni Collective, to help Denver Public Schools students and alumni pursue exciting and diverse post-secondary pathways, and live and lead in the city we love.
Together, we’ve advocated for changes to how the city disburses Denver College Affordability tax revenues.
Through the 2018 voter-approved .08 percent increase in the city sales tax, the Prosperity Denver Fund partially reimburses organizations that provide financial support to help fund post-secondary scholarships and services for students.
Last month, Denver City Council approved much-needed changes to the program, increasing the age limit for eligible students from 25 to 30, and adjusting residency requirements to better serve students. The council’s work on and thoughtful consideration of these changes is a win for Denver’s public school students and alumni.
The changes mean that, once reimbursed, organizations like the Denver Scholarship Foundation can provide more students and graduates with financial support, information and resources to attend and complete college or pursue alternative paths like apprenticeships and technical certificates.
DSF’s partnership with DPS students starts in ninth grade and continues through college and early career.
Students work one on one with our advisors in high school, and by presenting pathways and opportunities, providing scholarships, and advising, we help students build confidence and pursue a path that leads to freedom and choice.
Research tells us that a post-secondary credential is crucial for social mobility, equity and successful outcomes.
The Colorado 2022 Talent Pipeline Report found that 91.4 percent of jobs in the state that pay a family living wage require education beyond high school, and job postings requiring a bachelor's degree increased 22 percent in the last year.
Post-secondary attainment rates are significantly lower for underrepresented communities. Only 37.9 percent of Black/African American and 25.1 percent of Hispanic/Latinx adults hold a credential, compared to 59.1 percent of White adults.
The Pipeline Report also found that higher education is associated with more favorable employment outcomes, and those with lower levels of education are more likely to face unemployment despite Colorado's low unemployment rate.
We invest in the talent within our community, knowing that every Denver student has potential.
Whether you know it or not, you’re contributing to this success, too, through the sales tax initiative that funds the Prosperity Denver Fund.
You’re supporting the education and career paths of Denver students and alumni, and you’re investing in future leaders, innovators, and wealth creators.
It’s these types of community-informed programs and collective work that will provide the city’s youth with opportunities to establish long-term financial stability. These innovative community investments will yield a positive long-term economic impact for our city and give our students the opportunity to continue living and thriving in Denver post-graduation.
Partnerships that result in good work are a critical component for the future of Denver, and we all need to be a part of it.
As a city, we owe it to our youth to invest in them so they can continue to do what is best for themselves and their families, and give back to their communities in turn.
Learn more about how your Denver Public Schools student can benefit from the Denver Scholarship Foundation.
Lorii Rabinowitz joined Denver Scholarship Foundation as CEO in 2017 and manifests her passion to foster equitable opportunities and outcomes for all through her work with DSF and her volunteer efforts throughout the Denver community.