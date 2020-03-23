 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
How Jamal Murray (with coach Michael Malone and Mason Plumlee) might have reacted when he realized his sex tape was on Instagram.
How Jamal Murray (with coach Michael Malone and Mason Plumlee) might have reacted when he realized his sex tape was on Instagram.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Twitter Reacts to Jamal Murray Sex Video Winning COVID-19 Quarantine

Michael Roberts | March 23, 2020 | 7:44am
AA

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has cracked the code. At a time when the only thing on most people's minds is COVID-19, Murray found a way to trend on Twitter for something more or less unrelated to the virus — a sex video of him being pleasured by girlfriend Harper Hempel, which popped up on his Instagram account yesterday, March 22.

Still, plenty of tweeters quickly made a COVID-19 connection — by suggesting that Murray is winning quarantine.

No, we're not sharing the (incredibly explicit) clip here, since anyone who wants to eyeball it can easily do so — and the Twitter collection below skips the most profane or racially dubious reactions. Instead, we've focused on the funny, which all of us could use more of now.

Related Stories

The Nuggets have some high-profile ties to the novel coronavirus. Their March 11 match-up with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas was the last to be completed before the plug was pulled on the NBA season, and it easily qualifies as the most bizarre game in the history of both franchises. Then, last week, a member of the Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The typical protocol for those who've been in proximity to someone with the virus is a fourteen-day quarantine, and Murray appears to have enjoyed staying close to home — at least until he realized that documentary evidence of how he's been spending his time began flying around the social-media universe. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted this: "First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks."

As you'll see, plenty of people doubt this explanation, while others are clearly overjoyed for the distraction — and it's a big one. Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about the Murray-and-Hempel close-up.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >