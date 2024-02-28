Jeff Hunt Resigns From Centennial Institute After Starting New KNUS Radio Show

Jeff Hunt, who recently teamed with radio veteran Bill Thorpe on the new morning-drive program for 710 KNUS AM, announced on February 27, "I'm resigning from my role as director of the Centennial Institute and co-chairman of the Western Conservative Summit." But while the institute will continue, the Western Conservative Summit will not be held this summer.
Hunt spoke to Westword at length about The Jeff and Bill Show for a story published on February 19, two weeks after its February 5 debut in the slot formally filled by George Brauchler, who left to run for district attorney in the new 23rd Judicial District. But Hunt isn't talking about his decision to leave the Centennial Institute, a right-leaning think tank affiliated with Colorado Christian University, after eight years — a period during which the institute's annual Western Conservative Summit earned national media attention and attracted plenty of big-name guests, including Donald Trump.
Instead, Hunt posted a statement on X that "the new radio program with Salem [owner of KNUS] is flourishing and opening new doors I could never have anticipated. I will devote my entire time to this opportunity moving forward."
Colorado Christian University is also limiting its comments about Hunt's departure, simply issuing and publishing a statement that includes a quote of praise from CCU president Eric Hogue: "We thank Jeff Hunt for his steadfast leadership of the Centennial Institute and the Western Conservative Summit. Jeff was a tireless advocate for the advancement of faith, family and freedom while leading the institute and we support Jeff as he continues his transition into broadcasting. As a former radio host myself, it is obvious that Jeff has the unique skillset and personality to be successful on air."
An additional KNUS connection: Prior to teaming with Thorpe, Hunt hosted the Frontier Freedom Hour, a weekend roundup paid for by the Centennial Institute. But earlier this month, Hunt told Westword that this offering would be ending in a few weeks and stressed that his weekday talk show with KNUS wasn't being underwritten by his now-former employer. He also maintained that his efforts at the institute and the KNUS studio didn't present a conflict.
"The roles and responsibilities Colorado Christian University has for me are the same as they are for employees of Salem," he said. "I'm expected to be respectful on the air and to not embarrass the university or the company. They both expect decorum and that I will represent the organizations well."
The impact of Hunt's move appears to have already affected the Western Conservative Summit. The 2024 edition had been scheduled to take place June 7-8, but the Colorado Christian University post reveals that the political gathering "has been postponed. The event will return in 2025 under the leadership of CI’s next executive director."
In the meantime, CCU will conduct a national search for a new executive director for the Centennial Institute. According to the university, the next leader "will be tasked with continuing and accelerating the Centennial Institute’s efforts to more fully integrate Colorado Christian University’s Strategic Priorities while engaging the university community. In January, the institute relaunched its faculty fellow program, which provides research, publications and policy guidance from renowned CCU faculty members. CI also organizes state- and national-level pro-life advocacy efforts."
Wil Armstrong — son of the late Bill Armstrong, who was president of CCU from 2006 to 2016 after leaving the U.S. Senate — chairs CCU's Board of Trustees."The Centennial Institute has a unique opportunity to reimagine how it can effectively and efficiently impact culture during a rapidly evolving time," he says in the announcement. "CI’s next leader will need to be innovative in their approach to leadership and communication, dedicated to conservative and free market ideals, and rooted in their faith."
Meanwhile, Hunt takes pride in the institute's accomplishments on his watch. "We raised millions of dollars, hosted hundreds of speakers, educated tens of thousands, and reached hundreds of thousands across this nation to advance faith, family and freedom," he notes. "We launched CCU for Life, CCU for Israel, Constitution Day, Pro-Life U, the national Under 30 conservative speech contest, the Western Conservative Summit Youth Congress, public-policy scholarships at CCU, and so much more."
He sees The Jeff and Bill Show as a way to continue his mission: "To all those who joined in the fight to advance Christian, conservative values — thank you. It's time to saddle up and ride!"