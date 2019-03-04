 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
John Hickenlooper Announces Run for President
colorado.gov.com

John Hickenlooper Announces Run for President

Patricia Calhoun | March 4, 2019 | 4:49am
AA

John Hickenlooper, who moved to Colorado to work as a geologist, was laid off in the bust of the ’80s, then co-founded a brewpub that was the start of his public life (his first campaign from behind the bar: saving the Mile High Stadium name), just announced that he's running for President of the United States in 2020.

The announcement came in the release of a video that highlights Hickenlooper's sixteen years of executive experience, most recently during two terms as governor of Colorado that saw great tragedy as well as triumph as the state jumped from fortieth in job growth to the number-one economy in the country.

“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done,” says Hickenlooper in the video. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

Continue Reading

Hickenlooper, who's joining an already crowded field, will talk about his run on Good Morning America in a taped segment that will air at 8:30 a.m. this morning. He's the first official presidential candidate from Colorado since Tom Tancredo made his run for the Republican nomination in 2008; Hickenlooper beat Tancredo and official Republican Dan Maes in 2010 to become the first Denver mayor to be elected governor in 120 years.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Hickenlooper will hold a rally at Civic Center Park, which includes a performance by hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. A sign-up link for the general public to attend is now live.

After the rally, Hickenlooper will head to Iowa.

And...he's off.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: