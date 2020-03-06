 
Ken Buck's Twitter account

Gun-Toting Ken Buck Unloads on Beto, Biden in Tweeted Dare

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | March 6, 2020 | 11:15am
Fresh off criticizing Senator Chuck Schumer for "inappropriate," "dangerous," and "threatening words" directed at two conservative Supreme Court justices, Congressman Ken Buck is inviting Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to "come and take" the AR-15 that Buck displays on the wall of his D.C. office.

Last year during a presidential debate, O'Rourke, who presidential candidate Biden just tapped as a possible gun control advisor, said, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."

The invitation, which Buck put out via a video on Twitter, quickly led to tweet replies from users chastising the Republican Colorado congressman for making an apparent threat to the two politicians that Buck's staff refers to as the "gun-grabbing duo."

But the American-flag wrapped gun that Buck displayed is actually harmless. In fact, it's not only unloaded and locked, but it doesn't even have a bolt carrier assembly, making it useless as a firearm.

“Putting a trigger lock on an inoperable gun is like putting a chastity belt on a eunuch,” Buck told the Washington Post in 2015 about his wall ornament. “The only dangerous thing about that gun is if someone took it off the wall and hit somebody else over the head with it.”
Or, in the words of Twitter user iAmTheWarax, it's "a literal paperweight."

Other Twitter users questioned whether it was legal for Buck, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump,  to possess the AR-15 in Washington, D.C., where possession of that type of gun is illegal.

However, Buck apparently won't be getting into any legal hot water over this tweet. In a press release, Buck's team cited the 2015 Washington Post article which notes that Buck got permission from the U.S. Capitol Police to display the oversized paperweight in his office.

Buck's office did not respond to Westword's request for comment.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

