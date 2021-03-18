Kids Dominate New Wave of Colorado School COVID Outbreaks

- Local
Once again, K-12 schools lead the list of new COVID-19 outbreaks reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. And in the majority of these instances, students account for far more infections than do teachers or other staffers.
The outbreak at Valor Christian High School in Douglas County, for example, which was formally identified on March 11, currently counts three staff cases and 26 student cases — and while teenagers tend not to get nearly as ill from the novel coronavirus as do adults, they can certainly spread it far and wide.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The latest outbreaks report, issued on the afternoon of March 17, backs up recent concerns of public-health officials over the high-level plateauing of case counts. The state now has 622 outbreaks under active investigation and 3,509 considered resolved, for a total of 4,131 since the pandemic began. That's 91 more outbreaks than on the March 10 survey, which listed 650 active and 3,390 resolved outbreaks — and also reflected an increase of 91 outbreaks from the March 3 report.
The number of newly identified K-12 schools with outbreaks also matched in the increase noted on March 10, again climbing by 24 in a week (not counting spread within the Jefferson County Public Schools Safety and Security office). But the gap in infections between staffers and attendees grew wider — a likely consequence of teachers being eligible for vaccinations. In fifteen of the 24 schools included as new outbreaks, only students tested positive for the virus, and in the other nine, more students were infected than staffers.
Only one child-care center was listed as a new outbreak; last week, five were added. New outbreaks tied to youth sports and activities held steady at five, though — and once again, one adult sports squad (a hockey team in Denver) made the roster.
Health-care facilities, which regularly accounted for the largest category of new outbreaks until a month or so ago, continue to see decreasing numbers — another indication that inoculations are working. The March 17 roster lists eleven such outbreaks, down from fourteen on March 10, and only seven are at facilities catering directly to seniors. Outbreaks also occurred at nine restaurants and two businesses categorized as bars, taverns or breweries.
Other outbreaks of note include two spas, a Jeep dealership in Larimer County, another employee building at Breckenridge ski resort and a hotel/lodge outside Keystone, a program sponsored by Naropa University, another pair of Trader Joe's grocery stores (including the one at 661 Logan Street in Denver), and a social gathering in Routt County that's led to seven infections so far.
Here are the 91 newly listed outbreaks across the state, as well as five more whose descriptions have been tweaked by the CDPHE; the sites are accompanied by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.
1. Accurate Fab and Finish, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, 3/11/2021, 4 staff cases
2. Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Arapahoe County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
3. Advanced Interiors, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/16/2021, 4 staff cases
4. Altitude Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases
5. Antelope Trails Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/12/2021, 3 attendee cases
6. Antonito High School, School, K-12, Conejos County, 3/9/2021, 4 attendee cases
7. Applewood Living Center (020375): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 3/10/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
8. Apres Burger Bistro, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
9. Arc Thrift Store Colorado Springs (Hancock Plaza), Retailer, El Paso County, 3/11/2021, 6 staff cases
10. Aspen Elementary School, School, K-12, Pitkin County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
11. Auto Collision Experts, Automotive Repair (Body Shop), Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases
12. Bao Brewhouse, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 3/16/2021, 4 staff cases
13. Battle Mountain High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 3/16/2021, 3 attendee cases
14. Berthoud High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/9/2021, 8 attendee cases
15. Breckenridge Terrace Building B, Employee Housing, Summit County, 3/15/2021, 7 staff cases
16. Bright Now Dental Thornton, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases
17. Carlton Electric — Air Methods Jobsite, Construction Site, Arapahoe County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases
18. Castle Rock Christian Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
19. Chick-Fil-A Hampden, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases
20. Christ on the Mountain Catholic Church, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases
21. City Market — Canon City #417, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/24/2020, 14 staff cases
22. City Market — Cortez #408, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
23. City Market — Dillon #420, Grocery Store, Summit County, 2/10/2021, 3 staff cases
24. City Market — Woodland Park #431, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases
25. City of Thornton Police Department: February 2021, Law Enforcement, Adams County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases
26. Clyde Miller P-8, School, K-12, Adams County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases
27. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration: March 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases
28. Colorado Group Realty, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases
29. Colorado Springs Utilities Front Range Power Project Administration, Utility Project Administration, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases
30. Copperfalls Spa and Salon, Personal Services, Douglas County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases
31. Coyote Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
32. Cresson Elementary School, School, K-12, Teller County, 3/16/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
33. Crossroads' Turning Points, Inc. — 13th St Outpatient Program, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases
34. Denver Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 3/15/2021, 2 staff cases
35. Durango Gymnastics, Youth Sports/Activities, Sports Gym, La Plata County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
36. E Light Electric Services, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Douglas County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases
37. Elliot's Martini Bar, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 3 staff cases
38. F.U.E.L. Salon & Spa, Personal Services, Douglas County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases
39. Flatirons Health and Rehab (02H512), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/22/2021, 9 staff cases
40. Fort Collins Jeep: March 2021, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases
41. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Thornton, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases
42. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases
43. Golden West (230379): January 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 1/21/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
44. Hach Company: March 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases
45. Highline Academy Northeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
46. Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Affordable Housing Services, Mesa County, 3/10/2021, 3 staff cases
47. Integrity Bank and Trust/Integrity Wealth Advisors, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 4 staff cases
48. Jared Galleria of Jewelry, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases
49. Jeffco Public Schools Safety and Security, School Administration, Jefferson County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases
50. Joe Shoemaker School, School, K-12, 3/15/2021, 2 attendee cases
51. Ken Caryl Dakota Lodge Before and After Care, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
52. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 3/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
53. Keystone Ski Tip Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases
54. Lutheran High School , School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/12/2021, 7 attendee cases
55. Maple Grove Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/10/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
56. Naropa University/Shambhala Mountain Center Program, College/University, University-sponsored Overnight Program, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
57. National Medical Supply, Distribution Center/Business, Arapahoe County, 3/5/2021, 7 staff cases
58. National Wood Products, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases
59. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Cardiology Clinic: March 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care, El Paso County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases
60. Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, College/University, El Paso County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases
61. Pine Grove Elementary School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 2 attendee cases
62. Precision Service Electric Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 3/12/2021, 3 staff cases
63. Regis Jesuit High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/11/2021, 1 staff case, 16 attendee cases
64. Ridgeview Classical Charter School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 3 attendee cases
65. Rosalee's Pizzeria, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases
66. Schmitt Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/5/2021, 5 attendee cases
67. Shaffer Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 3 attendee cases
68. Shepardson Elementary School: March 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
69. Shining Mountain Waldorf School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
70. SkyView Academy: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases
71. Social Gathering — Routt: March 2021, Social Gathering, Routt County, 3/10/2021, 7 attendee cases
72. Sports Stable: Adult Lunch League Hockey, Adult Sports Club/Team, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 6 attendee cases
73. St. Thomas More School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
74. Studio Bernina, Retailer, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 3 staff cases
75. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3/15/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
76. Sunridge Retirement, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
77. Superlam Melamine, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 3/15/2021, 2 staff cases
78. Team Colorado Volleyball, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 2 attendee cases
79. The Broadmoor: February 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 5 staff cases
80. The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases
81. The Home Depot #1538, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 6 staff cases
82. The Home Depot #1541, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 7 staff cases
83. The Roost, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases
84. The Urban Egg — Johnstown, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases
85. Trader Joe's #305: February 2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 3 staff cases
86. Trader Joes #302: March 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 3 staff cases
87. Trinidad Benham Corporation, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 3/11/2021, 4 staff cases
88. Trinidad State Junior College: March 2021, College/University, Las Animas County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
89. Urban Egg Colorado Springs (Briar Village Point), Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 5 staff cases
90. Vail Retail Telluride — Franz Klammer Lodge, Retailer, San Miguel County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases
91. Valor Christian High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 3 staff cases, 26 attendee cases
92. Walmart #2270: February 2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 6 staff cases
93. Walmart #5957, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 6 staff cases
94. Windsor Gymnastics Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Weld County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases
95. Wyatt's Pub & Grill Inc., Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 4 staff cases
96. YMCA Youth Hockey, Private Club Team, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 3/11/2021, 4 attendee cases
