Kids Dominate New Wave of Colorado School COVID Outbreaks

Once again, K-12 schools lead the list of new COVID-19 outbreaks reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. And in the majority of these instances, students account for far more infections than do teachers or other staffers.

The outbreak at Valor Christian High School in Douglas County, for example, which was formally identified on March 11, currently counts three staff cases and 26 student cases — and while teenagers tend not to get nearly as ill from the novel coronavirus as do adults, they can certainly spread it far and wide.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The latest outbreaks report, issued on the afternoon of March 17, backs up recent concerns of public-health officials over the high-level plateauing of case counts. The state now has 622 outbreaks under active investigation and 3,509 considered resolved, for a total of 4,131 since the pandemic began. That's 91 more outbreaks than on the March 10 survey, which listed 650 active and 3,390 resolved outbreaks — and also reflected an increase of 91 outbreaks from the March 3 report.

The number of newly identified K-12 schools with outbreaks also matched in the increase noted on March 10, again climbing by 24 in a week (not counting spread within the Jefferson County Public Schools Safety and Security office). But the gap in infections between staffers and attendees grew wider — a likely consequence of teachers being eligible for vaccinations. In fifteen of the 24 schools included as new outbreaks, only students tested positive for the virus, and in the other nine, more students were infected than staffers.

Only one child-care center was listed as a new outbreak; last week, five were added. New outbreaks tied to youth sports and activities held steady at five, though — and once again, one adult sports squad (a hockey team in Denver) made the roster.

Health-care facilities, which regularly accounted for the largest category of new outbreaks until a month or so ago, continue to see decreasing numbers — another indication that inoculations are working. The March 17 roster lists eleven such outbreaks, down from fourteen on March 10, and only seven are at facilities catering directly to seniors. Outbreaks also occurred at nine restaurants and two businesses categorized as bars, taverns or breweries.

Other outbreaks of note include two spas, a Jeep dealership in Larimer County, another employee building at Breckenridge ski resort and a hotel/lodge outside Keystone, a program sponsored by Naropa University, another pair of Trader Joe's grocery stores (including the one at 661 Logan Street in Denver), and a social gathering in Routt County that's led to seven infections so far.

Here are the 91 newly listed outbreaks across the state, as well as five more whose descriptions have been tweaked by the CDPHE; the sites are accompanied by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. Accurate Fab and Finish, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, 3/11/2021, 4 staff cases

2. Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Arapahoe County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

3. Advanced Interiors, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/16/2021, 4 staff cases

4. Altitude Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases

5. Antelope Trails Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/12/2021, 3 attendee cases

6. Antonito High School, School, K-12, Conejos County, 3/9/2021, 4 attendee cases

7. Applewood Living Center (020375): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 3/10/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

8. Apres Burger Bistro, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

9. Arc Thrift Store Colorado Springs (Hancock Plaza), Retailer, El Paso County, 3/11/2021, 6 staff cases

10. Aspen Elementary School, School, K-12, Pitkin County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

11. Auto Collision Experts, Automotive Repair (Body Shop), Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases

12. Bao Brewhouse, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 3/16/2021, 4 staff cases

13. Battle Mountain High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 3/16/2021, 3 attendee cases

14. Berthoud High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/9/2021, 8 attendee cases

15. Breckenridge Terrace Building B, Employee Housing, Summit County, 3/15/2021, 7 staff cases

16. Bright Now Dental Thornton, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases

17. Carlton Electric — Air Methods Jobsite, Construction Site, Arapahoe County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases

18. Castle Rock Christian Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

19. Chick-Fil-A Hampden, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases

20. Christ on the Mountain Catholic Church, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases

21. City Market — Canon City #417, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/24/2020, 14 staff cases

22. City Market — Cortez #408, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

23. City Market — Dillon #420, Grocery Store, Summit County, 2/10/2021, 3 staff cases

24. City Market — Woodland Park #431, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

25. City of Thornton Police Department: February 2021, Law Enforcement, Adams County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

26. Clyde Miller P-8, School, K-12, Adams County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases

27. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration: March 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases

28. Colorado Group Realty, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases

29. Colorado Springs Utilities Front Range Power Project Administration, Utility Project Administration, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases

30. Copperfalls Spa and Salon, Personal Services, Douglas County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases

31. Coyote Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/11/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

32. Cresson Elementary School, School, K-12, Teller County, 3/16/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

33. Crossroads' Turning Points, Inc. — 13th St Outpatient Program, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases

34. Denver Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 3/15/2021, 2 staff cases

35. Durango Gymnastics, Youth Sports/Activities, Sports Gym, La Plata County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases

36. E Light Electric Services, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Douglas County, 3/16/2021, 3 staff cases

37. Elliot's Martini Bar, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 3 staff cases

38. F.U.E.L. Salon & Spa, Personal Services, Douglas County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases

39. Flatirons Health and Rehab (02H512), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/22/2021, 9 staff cases

40. Fort Collins Jeep: March 2021, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases

41. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Thornton, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases

42. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases

43. Golden West (230379): January 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 1/21/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases

44. Hach Company: March 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 3/16/2021, 2 staff cases

45. Highline Academy Northeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

46. Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Affordable Housing Services, Mesa County, 3/10/2021, 3 staff cases

47. Integrity Bank and Trust/Integrity Wealth Advisors, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 4 staff cases

48. Jared Galleria of Jewelry, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases

49. Jeffco Public Schools Safety and Security, School Administration, Jefferson County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases

50. Joe Shoemaker School, School, K-12, 3/15/2021, 2 attendee cases

51. Ken Caryl Dakota Lodge Before and After Care, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

52. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 3/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

53. Keystone Ski Tip Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases

54. Lutheran High School , School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/12/2021, 7 attendee cases

55. Maple Grove Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/10/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

56. Naropa University/Shambhala Mountain Center Program, College/University, University-sponsored Overnight Program, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

57. National Medical Supply, Distribution Center/Business, Arapahoe County, 3/5/2021, 7 staff cases

58. National Wood Products, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 3/15/2021, 6 staff cases

59. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Cardiology Clinic: March 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care, El Paso County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases

60. Pikes Peak Community College — Centennial Campus, College/University, El Paso County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases

61. Pine Grove Elementary School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 2 attendee cases

62. Precision Service Electric Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 3/12/2021, 3 staff cases

63. Regis Jesuit High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/11/2021, 1 staff case, 16 attendee cases

64. Ridgeview Classical Charter School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 3 attendee cases

65. Rosalee's Pizzeria, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases

66. Schmitt Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/5/2021, 5 attendee cases

67. Shaffer Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/16/2021, 3 attendee cases

68. Shepardson Elementary School: March 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

69. Shining Mountain Waldorf School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/11/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

70. SkyView Academy: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases

71. Social Gathering — Routt: March 2021, Social Gathering, Routt County, 3/10/2021, 7 attendee cases

72. Sports Stable: Adult Lunch League Hockey, Adult Sports Club/Team, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 6 attendee cases

73. St. Thomas More School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

74. Studio Bernina, Retailer, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 3 staff cases

75. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3/15/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death

76. Sunridge Retirement, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases

77. Superlam Melamine, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 3/15/2021, 2 staff cases

78. Team Colorado Volleyball, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 3/16/2021, 2 attendee cases

79. The Broadmoor: February 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 5 staff cases

80. The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/11/2021, 2 staff cases

81. The Home Depot #1538, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 6 staff cases

82. The Home Depot #1541, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 7 staff cases

83. The Roost, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases

84. The Urban Egg — Johnstown, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases

85. Trader Joe's #305: February 2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 3 staff cases

86. Trader Joes #302: March 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 3/12/2021, 3 staff cases

87. Trinidad Benham Corporation, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 3/11/2021, 4 staff cases

88. Trinidad State Junior College: March 2021, College/University, Las Animas County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases

89. Urban Egg Colorado Springs (Briar Village Point), Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 5 staff cases

90. Vail Retail Telluride — Franz Klammer Lodge, Retailer, San Miguel County, 3/15/2021, 4 staff cases

91. Valor Christian High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/11/2021, 3 staff cases, 26 attendee cases

92. Walmart #2270: February 2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 6 staff cases

93. Walmart #5957, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 6 staff cases

94. Windsor Gymnastics Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Weld County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

95. Wyatt's Pub & Grill Inc., Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 4 staff cases

96. YMCA Youth Hockey, Private Club Team, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 3/11/2021, 4 attendee cases