New Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Linked to Having Fun

A common ingredient in many of the new COVID-19 outbreaks identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is fun. Under current circumstances, having a good time comes at a risk.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The latest outbreaks report, issued during the afternoon of March 10, reveals a dip in the number of newly identified sites for the first time in several weeks, but only a slight one. The CDPHE lists 650 outbreaks under active investigation and 3,390 considered resolved, for a total of 4,040 since the pandemic started. That's 91 more than in the March 3 survey, which counted 708 active outbreaks and 3,241 considered resolved, adding up to 3,949.

More than half of the new outbreaks on the March 3 list involved places where children congregate, dominated by fresh outbreaks at thirty K-12 schools. On March 10, that number fell to 24 K-12 schools — but five child-care centers registered multiple cases, too, with most involving kids.

On the other end of the age scale, fourteen health-care facilities have new outbreaks, twelve of them specializing in assisted living or skilled nursing — up from six focused on senior care last week. While these numbers are far lower than before residents and employees of such centers were vaccinated, the outbreaks haven't ended entirely.

Meanwhile, places and activities related to recreation have seen some notable outbreaks, led by the Ameristar Casino. This massive gaming facility in Black Hawk had its first outbreak last July; it wasn't considered resolved until February 23, by which time 49 employees had dealt with the disease. Less than two weeks later, the CDPHE flagged the casino again as a result of three new staff cases. There's an outbreak at the Wildwood Casino in Teller County, as well.

Team sports also led to outbreaks — five youth sports squads, one adult sports collective (a hockey unit in Westminster), the athletics department at Colorado College and the women's basketballers at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Other notable outbreaks include a Trader Joe's in Denver, a Whole Foods in Fort Collins, and Denver's iconic Cherry Cricket restaurant.

Here are the 91 newly listed outbreaks across the state, as well as two more whose descriptions have been tweaked by the CDPHE; the sites are accompanied by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 3/8/2021, 6 staff cases

2. ABC Development Center, Child Care Center, Washington County, 3/3/2021, 4 staff cases

3. Ace Hardware — Gypsum, Retailer, Eagle County, 3/9/20201, 2 staff cases

4. Alles Taylor & Duke, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 2/9/2021, 2 staff cases

5. Alpine Volleyball Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Broomfield County, 3/9/2021, 21 attendee cases

6. Ameristar Casinos: March 2021, Casino, Gilpin County, 3/3/2021, 3 staff cases

7. Anastasis Academy Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/3/2021, 4 attendee cases

8. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility 5 (23R660): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 3/10/2021, 2 resident cases

9. Archuleta County Church Bible Study, Religious Facility, Archuleta County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

10. Archuleta County Government Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Archuleta County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

11. Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility: February 2021, State Prison, Crowley County, 2/25/2021, 8 resident cases

12. Arvada West High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

13. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 3/5/2021, 2 resident cases

14. Basalt High School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

15. Bass Pro Shop, Retailer, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 7 staff cases

16. Belleview Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/3/2021, 3 attendee cases

17. BJ's Restaurant: February 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/3/2021, 2 staff cases

18. Burger King #5616, Restaurant, Fast Food, Alamosa County, 2/15/2021, 4 staff cases

19. Bushwood Holdings, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/18/2021, 4 staff cases

20. Cala Pub and Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases

21. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 11/24/2020, 15 resident cases, 6 staff cases

22. Castle Rock Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/8/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

23. CAVA, Restaurant, Sit Down, 3/2/2021, 2 staff cases

24. Centaurus High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/8/2021, 3 attendee cases

25. Cherry Cricket — Cherry Creek, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 3/3/2021, 3 staff cases

26. City of Loveland Police Department, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 7 staff cases

27. Colorado Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/3/2021, 6 attendee cases

28. Colorado Behavior and Learning Group, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 3/5/2021, 5 staff cases

29. Colorado College Athletics Department, College/University, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

30. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (23A843): February 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 3/3/2021, 3 staff cases

31. Creede School, School, K-12, Mineral County, 3/5/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases

32. Cresthill Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/9/2021, 4 attendee cases

33. East High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 3 attendee cases

34. Epic Egg — Market Square, Restaurant, Sit Down, Weld County, 2/24/2021, 3 staff cases

35. Falcon Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

36. Flatirons Volleyball Club — 15U, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

37. Flatirons Volleyball Club — 16U, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 3/8/2021, 5 attendee cases

38. Fort Lewis College Women's Basketball Team, College/University, La Plata County, 3/5/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

39. Green Mountain Area Basketball — 8th grade girls, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 3/8/2021, 2 attendee cases

40. Green Valley Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/5/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

41. Griffis Union Station, Apartment Rental Agency, Denver County, 3/8/2021, 5 staff cases

42. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases

43. Holy Cross Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 3/8/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

44. Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 3/10/2021, 2 staff cases

45. Janus Henderson Investors, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 3/9/2021, 3 staff cases

46. Jewish Community Center Early Learning School, Child Care Center, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 4 staff cases

47. John Evans Head Start, Child Care Center, Weld County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

48. Johnson Elementary School — Fort Collins, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 3 attendee cases

49. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

50. Keystone The Outpost Cafeteria, Restaurant, Summit County, 3/3/2021, 2 staff cases

51. Kiewit Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 3/4/2021, 3 staff cases

52. La Veta School: February 2021, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 3/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

53. Lakewood Church of Christ, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

54. Lewis True Value Mercantile, Retailer, La Plata County, 3/9/2021, 3 staff cases

55. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3/9/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

56. Little Sisters of the Poor — Mullen Home (020442): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 3/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

57. Lois Lenski Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

58. Loveland Classical School — Lyceum Campus: February 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

59. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 2/26/2021, 4 staff cases

60. Mesa Ridge High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/17/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

61. Miller Middle School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 3/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

62. Mitchell High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/26/2021, 2 attendee cases

63. Noffsinger Manufacturing Col, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 3/4/2021, 5 staff cases

64. O'Dell and Company CPA, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases

65. Palmer Ridge High School: January 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

66. Parker Performing Arts, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/4/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

67. Parkview Care Center (020440): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 2/24/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

68. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Cardiology Clinic (March 2021), Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, El Paso County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases

69. Pepcol Manufacturing by Darling Ingredients: March 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Adams County, 3/8/2021, 2 staff cases

70. Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club, Youth Sports/Activities, Pueblo County, 3/3/2021, 9 attendee cases

71. Reynolds Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 3/4/2021, 3 staff cases

72. Sam's Club #4777, Retailer, Denver County, 3/5/2021, 4 staff cases

73. Silverthorne Recreation Center, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

74. Social Gathering — Denver, Social Gathering, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 3 attendee cases

75. St. Vrain Block Company, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 3/8/2021, 3 staff cases

76. Sterling Living Center (020165): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 3/9/2021, 4 resident cases

77. Tesla Service Center — Colorado Springs, Car Dealership, El Paso County, 2/12/2021, 4 staff cases

78. The Keg, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 3/8/2021, 2 staff cases

79. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — CSU, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 3/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

80. Town of Frederick, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 3/5/2021, 4 staff cases

81. Trader Joe's #300: February 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases

82. Trailblazer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/10/2021, 2 attendee cases

83. Trinidad State Junior College, College/University, Las Animas County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

84. United Way of Larimer County, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/8/2021, 2 staff cases

85. V.v Nails and Spa, Personal Services, Weld County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases

86. Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing (020867): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases

87. Walmart #5232, Retailer, Garfield County, 3/3/2021, 9 staff cases

88. Walnut Hills Community Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/3/2021, 1 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

89. Westminster Ice Centre-Ice-O-Topes Hockey Team, Adult Sports Club/Adult Hockey Team, Jefferson County, 3/9/2021, 10 attendee cases

90. Whole Foods Market — Fort Collins, Grocery Store, 3/9/2021, 5 staff cases

91. Wildwood Casino: February 2021, Casino, Teller County, 3/3/2021, 3 staff cases

92. Woodrow Wilson Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/5/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

93. Ziggi's Coffee, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 3/5/2021, 2 staff cases