La Raza Park Poised to Become Denver's Third Historic Cultural District

click to enlarge The mural on the inside of the kiosko, "El Viaje," depicte the history of the Mexican people in eight panels. Bennito L. Kelty

"It's a bigger story than that," Sandoval notes.



"It's not just about the preservation of those features — such as the kiosko, the murals and the sculpture — it's also to highlight in mainstream media and to my colleagues on council and to the public the significance that the Chicano movement played in the makeup of Denver," she says.



The term "la raza," which means "the race" or "the people," gained prominence during the Chicano movement in the 1960s and 1970s. The Mexican American Youth Organization, a Chicano group from Texas, created the La Raza Unida political party in 1970. The Southwest Council of La Raza, a civil rights advocacy group, formed in Arizona in 1968. click to enlarge "La Raza Unida" is a sculpture by Emanuel Martinez created in 2021 after the park was renamed. Bennito L. Kelty



"The role La Raza played as a 'liberated' area — under community control — is a source of pride for the community today, as it was in the 1970s," the park's landmark application reads.



Medina says the renaming "was like a confirmation, a validation" and that the historic cultural landmark designation would be the same. "It's a validation saying, 'Yeah, this is a special place,'" Medina tells Westword. "If it's a [historic cultural] district, then there has to be that message that is attached to that."





One of the activists who had worked as a lifeguard for La Raza Park was Nita Gonzales, the daughter of Crusade for Justice founder Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales. It was Gonzales and the Crusade for Justice that organized the splash-ins just a few months after the group's involvement in the West High School Blowouts in La Alma Lincoln Park. Gonzales would also host rallies and give speeches in the park, which was used to host graduations for Escuela Tlatelolco, the dual-language alternative school he founded. The Crusade for Justice also opened Servicios de La Raza a few blocks from the park in 1972 to offer the Chicano community affordable, bilingual social services.

Medina says she remembers what went down that day and how the tear gas lingered in the neighborhood for hours afterward "like a fog" — which ultimately changed her worldview on police and local law enforcement.



"It was terrible. It was really bad," Sandoval remembers. "That was unprovoked. Nobody did anything to have them come down like that and start swinging and throwing tear gas."

click to enlarge Diane Medina, who has lived across La Raza Park for almost fifty years, saw the 1981 attack by police and remembers the pool that was filled in. Bennito L. Kelty



Sandoval adds, "Those stories aren't told. This would be only the third historic cultural district in Denver's history, and that's not an accurate makeup of Denver." According to her, the city's "very diverse culture and makeup" have been ignored for years when it comes to Denver's 360 registered landmarks and dozens of historic districts

"The summer youth workers used to clean it," Medina says. "They would go around and clean it every day. Every day, they would pick up trash because it was used more. It was a hangout place."