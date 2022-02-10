COVID Outbreaks: Better Mask Up Before Shopping at a Larimer County Box Store

The amount of COVID-19 outbreaks identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at major box stores in the state continues to grow even as the overall numbers decline. The latest report includes a whopping eight outbreaks at giant retail locations in Larimer County alone.
Larimer County's mandate for masking at indoor public spaces expires on February 12 — but it might not be the worst idea to keep one handy for a while after that.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
The overall number of new or tweaked entries in the CDPHE's February 9 outbreaks survey came in at 102 — considerably lower than the 169 on February 2, and fewer than half of the 211 on January 26. Of the most recent entries, 58 — more than half — have experienced at least one prior outbreak. Currently, 1,386 outbreaks are under active investigation by the state.
The largest category of new outbreaks: K-12 schools, although the 35 added on February 9 is a drop from 43 on February 2. Still, several of the outbreaks are very large, led by Fossil Ridge High School in, yes, Larimer County (two staff cases, 56 attendee cases), Evergreen High School in Jefferson County (three staff cases, 63 attendee cases) and the Elizabeth School District in Elbert County (37 staff cases, 102 attendee cases).
The updated list includes nine child-care centers, compared to nineteen on February 2, and just 31 health-care centers, a significant reduction from the 65 a week earlier. Only 22 of the additional health-care facilities specialize in senior care.
That leaves retailers as the main group where outbreaks have grown. Five such sites popped up on February 2, but there are twelve on the February 9 roundup. The eight in Larimer County: a Lowe's, an REI, a Sam's Club, two Home Depots and three Walmarts. Also identified as outbreaks: the Nordstrom at Park Meadows, the Apple Store at FlatIron Crossing, and a T-Mobile in El Paso County that's racked up an astonishing seventy positive cases.
Another headache for Larimer County: two new outbreaks within Fort Collins governmental agencies. Right now, the main city offices plus the recreation, transport maintenance and utilities departments are all under active investigation by the CDPHE.
Here are the 102 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on February 9, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. A Wildflower Assisted Living and Care Home (23H526), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/24/2022, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
2. Alpine Autism Center: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 2/4/2022, 13 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
3. American Academy — Castle Pines: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/7/2022, 10 attendee cases
4. Apple Store — Flatiron Crossing, Retailer, Broomfield County, 2/4/2022, 5 staff cases
5. Arbor View Assisted Living (230413): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 2/1/2022, 9 resident cases, 8 staff cases
6. Ash Group Home — Continuum of Colorado: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 2/3/2022, 3 staff cases
7. Ashley Manor Irma 2 (23C354): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/6/2022, 2 staff cases
8. Bee Hive Homes of Pagosa Springs (23T234): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Archuleta County, 1/12/0222, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
9. Beehive Homes of Parker (23N140), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 2/7/2022, 14 resident cases, 1 staff case
10. Bradford North 5-8 , School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/7/2022, 2 staff cases, 29 attendee cases
11. Bradford South K-4, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/7/2022, 3 staff cases, 27 attendee cases
12. Cedaredge Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Delta County, 2/4/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
13. Cedaredge High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Delta County, 2/4/2022, 3 staff cases, 20 attendee cases
14. City of Fort Collins Recreation, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 2/7/2022, 6 staff cases
15. City of Fort Collins Transport Maintenance, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 2/3/2022, 10 staff cases
16. Clinica Family Health — Thornton, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 2/2/2022, 15 staff cases
17. Colorado State University — Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 2/8/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
18. Communications Test Design Inc., Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 2/7/2022, 19 staff cases
19. Creative Learning Academy — Moline St, Child Care Center, Adams County, 2/3/2022, 6 attendee cases
20. Crossroads at Lakewood (23T750), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 2/7/2022, 14 resident cases
21. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 2 staff cases, 23 attendee cases
22. DeBeque Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
23. Devinny Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
24. Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement, Douglas County, 2/3/2022, 46 staff cases
25. East Orchard Manor Cares (23V259), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/7/2022, 9 resident cases, 1 staff case
26. Eben Ezer Assisted Living II (2301H4): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 1/18/2022, 17 resident cases
27. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center Assisted Living (230109): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 1/18/2022, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
28. Elizabeth School District, School, K-12, Elbert County, 1/31/2022, 37 staff cases, 102 attendee cases
29. Evergreen High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 3 staff cases, 63 attendee cases
30. EVRAZ Wanzek Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 2/2/2022, 22 staff cases
31. Falcon Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/31/2022, 17 attendee cases
32. Family Star Montessori School — Northeast: January 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 2/3/2022, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
33. Fletcher Miller School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/9/2022, 6 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
34. Flourish Supportive Living at Floyd (23Z309), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
35. Fort Lyon, Residential Treatment and Transitional Housing Facility, Bent County, 2/2/2022, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
36. Fort Morgan High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Morgan County, 2/8/2022, 21 attendee cases
37. Fort Morgan Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Morgan County, 2/2/2022, 5 attendee cases
38. Fossil Ridge High School: January 2022, School, Larimer County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases, 56 attendee cases
39. Fremont County Detention Center: February 2022, Jail, Fremont County, 2/3/2022, 3 resident cases
40. Friendship House at the Home (23C967): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 1/21/2022, 4 staff cases
41. Happy Ladybug Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 2/3/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
42. Harmony Home — Fort Morgan II (2301SC): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 1/18/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
43. Hayden Secondary School, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/3/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
44. Hayden Valley Elementary School, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/3/2022, 10 attendee cases
45. Heritage Haus Assisted Living (230345): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases
46. Hutchinson Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 20 attendee cases
47. Ignacio High School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
48. Imagine Early Education and Childcare of Parker, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 2/3/2022, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
49. Irish Elementary Escuela Bilingüe: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/7/2022, 4 staff cases, 17 attendee cases
50. Keystone Lodge and Spa: December 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 2/4/2022, 20 staff cases
51. Las Animas Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Bent County, 2/8/2022, 17 attendee cases
52. Las Animas High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Bent County, 2/8/2022, 9 attendee cases
53. Las Animas Middle School, School, K-12, Bent County, 2/8/2022, 18 attendee cases
54. Liberty Heights Assisted Living (230558): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 2/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
55. Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing Center (020501): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 2/7/2022, 1 resident case, 11 staff cases
56. Lighthouse Assisted Living Newland LLC (23I532), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/22/2022, 4 resident cases
57. Lincoln School of Science and Technology: January 2022, School, K-12, Fremont County, 2/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
58. Little Sprouts Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 2/4/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
59. Long View High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
60. Loveland House Assisted Living (230344), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/29/2022, 3 staff cases
61. Lowe's #2568, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/10/2022, 11 staff cases
62. Mammoth Heights Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/3/2022, 5 attendee cases
63. Master's Touch Home (2304L5): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
64. Merit Academy, School, K-12, Teller County, 1/21/2022, 11 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
65. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Bookcliffs House: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases
66. Natural Soda: January 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Rio Blanco County, 2/3/2022, 8 staff cases
67. Nordson Medical, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 1/28/2022, 12 staff cases
68. Nordstrom at Park Meadows, Retailer, Douglas County, 2/4/2022, 10 staff cases
69. North CPCD Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 2/1/2022, 5 attendee cases
70. Precision Oral Surgery, Healthcare, Outpatient, Dental Office, Adams County, 2/3/2022, 5 staff cases
71. Ranch View Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/3/2022, 2 staff cases, 59 attendee cases
72. Redlands Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/2/2022, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
73. Region Six Alcohol & Drug Center (RESADA): January 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Bent County, 2/3/2022, 9 staff cases
74. REI — Fort Collins: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 2./8/2022, 6 staff cases
75. Rice Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/7/2022, 1 staff case, 27 attendee cases
76. Rifle Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Garfield County, 2/3/2022, 38 resident cases
77. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Glencoe (23A463): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/2/2022, 3 resident cases
78. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Aurora, Healthcare, Outpatient, Oncology Clinic, Arapahoe County, 6 staff cases
79. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Denver, Healthcare, Outpatient, Medical Center, Denver County, 2/9/2022, 6 staff cases
80. Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/3/2022, 1 staff case, 16 attendee cases
81. Sam's Club #8147: December 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/26/2022, 23 staff cases
82. Sample Supports — Fort Collins, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Larmer County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases
83. San Carlos Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Pueblo County, 1/21/2022, 6 resident cases
84. Serenity House Assisted Living Hunters Hill (23G942): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases, 1 resident death
85. Serenity House Assisted Living VIII (23N230), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/3/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
86. Shelledy Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
87. St. Mary's High School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/4/2022, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
88. Stepping Stones of Littleton, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 11 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
89. T-Mobile, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/3/2022, 70 staff cases
90. Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 2/7/2022 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
91. The Goddard School — Arvada (87th Parkway): February 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2022, 10 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
92. The Home Depot #1529: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/3/2022, 12 staff cases
93. The Home Depot #1544: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/3/2022, 13 staff cases
94. The Towers: (23R904) January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 2/3/2022, 3 staff cases
95. Timber Trail Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/3/2022, 5 attendee cases
96. Vestas Blades America — Windsor: December 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 1/24/2022, 34 staff cases
97. Walmart #1001: December 2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 2/7/2022, 14 staff cases
98. Walmart #2729: December 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 47 staff cases
99. Walmart #4599: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 24 staff cases
100. Walmart #953, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 24 staff cases
101. Washington County Justice Center: January 2022, Jail, Washington County, 1/27/2022, 62 attendee cases
102. YMCA Inspire Preschool — Johnstown: January 2022, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/26/2022, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases