October 6 Mane Mixer Will Help Mile High Rescue Save Horses

Mile High Rescue, the organization set to take over the property used by Friends of Horses, is hosting its first fundraiser on Saturday, October 6. The Mane Mixer, a silent auction at Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, will raise money for a new horse rescue. But there's a catch: Even as Mile High Rescue gears up, Bill Stiffler, founder of Friends of Horses, has started selling his rescue's horses en masse, raising concerns that there will be no horses left to rescue when the sale of the facility in Centennial closes at the end of the month.

On September 30, Friends of Horses posted on Facebook that it is having an End of Summer Sale with "plenty of [horses] to choose from." (Judging from the site, it looks like at least thirty are on the block.) The sale's start coincided with the October 1 end of a state-ordered equine infectious anemia hold on Friends of Horses; before that, no horses were allowed off the premises because a horse brought in over the summer might have been exposed to another horse with the illness.

Former clients concerned about Stiffler's business practices have applaud the new rescue, but worry about the fate of the approximately 100 horses housed at Friends of Horses last month.