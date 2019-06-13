Mark Karla Critical After Post-Garth Brooks Concert Fatal Crash

After attending the June 8 Mile High Stadium concert that headliner Garth Brooks called the best night of his career, Mark Karla experienced his worst morning.

At last report, the Commerce City dentist and son-in-law of Colorado Springs mayor and former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers was in critical condition with a traumatic head injury at Denver Health Medical Center following a crash early June 9 that killed his Uber driver and led to the arrest of 36-year-old Jeffrey Sloan, who'd reportedly been driving a stolen car.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the Uber driver as 33-year-old Yasir Hasan. As for Sloan, the Denver Police Department has not yet released a booking photo because of the need for witness interviews.

Karla's practice is called Commerce City Family Dental. According to his bio, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, near where he grew up, in 2000. He continued his education with a general-practice residency at University of Colorado Health Services, where he is now an assistant clinical professor.

"He believes in treating patients like family," the bio says. "Outside of work he has donated his time while treating patients on medical mission trips to the slums of Kolkata, India, treating some of the poorest of the poor in the world. He also enjoys the great outdoors of Colorado, traveling, and spending time with his family."

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Karla went to the Garth Brooks concert with a friend. Around midnight, he called Alison Suthers, his wife (and daughter of Mayor Suthers), to tell her he was catching an Uber home.

What happened at 1:08 a.m. June 9 is described in Sloan's probable-cause statement (accessible below). A stolen silver Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on Colfax Avenue at approximately 80 miles per hour (based on an estimate from HALO video footage) when it blazed past a red light at the Colorado Boulevard intersection and slammed into the silver Honda driven by Hasan. The impact caused the Honda to smash into a second vehicle, a black 2000 Dodge Dakota

The Jeep's driver fled the scene, but he appeared to have suffered an injury; bystanders told investigators that he walked with a limp. A black leather jacket inside contained a wallet with Sloan's Colorado ID and his phone. The owner of the Jeep told investigators that he did not know Sloan and had not given him permission to take his car.

On June 10, Sloan was located and arrested on what the statement characterized as "unrelated warrants." His initial claims about his whereabouts at the time of the crash are blacked out in the statement, but a reference remains to a woman who told police he wasn't with her during a portion of the hours from Saturday into Sunday.

Sloan is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Click to access the Jeffrey Sloan probable-cause statement.