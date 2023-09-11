Meet Pablo, the Colorado Cat Running for President

As Glantz began to think more about the logistics of running a presidential campaign (even a fake one) — such as setting up a website and social media accounts; making an announcement video; coming up with a platform, etc. — she got to thinking, "What if this gains traction? What if it takes off?" That's when she decided to change course.



"I want it to have some real causes behind it to bring to light some of the issues that are really pressing these days, compared to some of the squabble that's going on with not as pressing of issues," she says.

"About a year and a half ago, I had the idea to have my cat run for president as a joke," she says. "I like cats. I thought my cat was pretty photogenic."This, coupled with the fact that Glantz could possibly make money off the idea, had the Coloradan cat owner licking her chops. "A few years back, they had Grumpy Cat, and they totally made money off of him and made merchandise ," she recalls. "So I was like, 'You know what? I've got student loans to pay. I'm trying to get my piece of the pie...not to be rich, but just to be comfortable.'"