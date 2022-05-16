Metro Denver Weekend Violence, Search for Person of Interest in Fatal Shooting

A manhunt is underway for a person of interest in a Denver shooting whose victim died on May 13, ten days after being wounded, even as additional violent incidents marked the metro area over the weekend.
At 4:13 p.m. on May 3, the Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting of an individual in a private vehicle near the intersection of East 40th Avenue and Josephine Street. The original announcement noted that the "extent of injuries to the victim are unknown."
Nine days later, on May 12, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued an alert with more details. The shooting happened at approximately 3:18 p.m. on May 3, and a surveillance camera captured images of a suspicious vehicle: a black Chevrolet Avalanche with dark, tinted windows and blacked-out wheels. The driver was described as "a white or Hispanic male wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball cap."
At 10:54 a.m. on May 13, Denver police revealed that "the adult male victim in this shooting has been pronounced deceased," transforming the investigation into a homicide probe. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Later that day, there was more deadly gunfire at a strip-mall store at 15270 East Sixth Avenue in Aurora, Smoke and Vapes. The Aurora Police Department account notes that officers responding to multiple 911 calls found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the victims' names nor any details about suspects have been shared.
Another shooting went down early May 14. In a tweet issued at 2:53 a.m., Denver police confirmed that a man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot on the 5300 block of Vaughn Street.
Then, at around 6:15 p.m. May 15, the Commerce City Police Department responded to a shooting on the 11800 block of Jasper Street, where an adult male had been hit with a single blast from a shotgun. Initial information suggested that the firearm may have been discharged accidentally, but an update issued at 1:59 a.m. today, May 16, reveals that the victim had died of his injuries and 51-year-old Danuel Smith had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Anyone with info about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).