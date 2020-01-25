 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Senator Michael Bennet at a town-hall meeting on November 29.
Senator Michael Bennet at a town-hall meeting on November 29.
Kenneth Hamblin III

Reader: It's Now Party-Over-Country Politics

Westword Staff | January 25, 2020 | 5:45am
AA

As impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump unfold, lawmakers are taking sides. Colorado Senator and presidential hopeful Michael Bennet is no exception, arguing that the country is in a "constitutional crisis" on a phone call with reporters last week.

Is the U.S. about to go up in flames? Here's what readers have to say:

Comments Richard:

Everything to the Demoflakes is a crisis. The problem is that their flake followers believe everything that speed out of the holes in their heads; most of them can’t think for themselves. Bennet is NEVER going to get the nomination, he's not even showing in the polls. This way he doesn’t have to be in D.C. to do the job that the flakes elected him to do. He gets to travel the country on the flakes' money that they are throwing at him. They might as well just burn it.

Adds Gregory:

It is now party-over-country politics.

Explains Michael:

Desperately seeking relevance...

Argues Brandon:

As an independent voter who voted for Romney and despises Hillary, I can provide an unbiased opinion that Trump is a freaking disaster. The number of ways he has abused the presidency is so long I couldn’t even fit it in this post. And this isn’t about overturning the election, as best-case scenario is that Pence ends up as president. That scares many liberals more than Trump does.

What do you think of the impeachment process? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >