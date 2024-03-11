 Missing Denver Dog Sparks RTD Ads, Billboards and $10,000 Reward | Westword
Pets

Missing Denver Dog Sparks RTD Ads, Billboards and $10,000 Reward

"He's very timid. He would not have left the yard on his own."
March 11, 2024
Pickle has been missing for six months, but his owner isn't giving up hope.
Pickle has been missing for six months, but his owner isn't giving up hope.
Pickle the Labradoodle disappeared from his yard in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood six months ago. His owner, Dave Burk, is trying everything to get him back.

Burk is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can bring Pickle home safely — and he's spreading the word far and wide. For the last two months, Burk has plastered Pickle's face on three billboards, RTD buses and a series of digital advertisements throughout the Denver metro area to reach anyone who might know where Pickle is.

"I just want my dog back," Burk says. "He is a very good boy, and I miss him dearly. I’d pay a lot more than $10,000 if I knew he would come home. ... He's the guy. He's truly man's best friend. Always there, always available and supportive and affectionate."

Pickle went missing over Labor Day weekend. It's unknown whether he escaped from his yard in Sunnyside or was abducted from it, but Burk says he believes Pickle was taken.

"He's very timid. He would not have left the yard on his own," Burk says. "Which is why the reward is the way it is. It's trying to entice someone who might have stolen him to surrender him, but giving them plausible deniability to do so without admitting that they stole the dog."

"It's no questions asked," he adds. "If that dog comes back to me, here's $10,000."
click to enlarge An ad asking for information about a lost dog, posted on the side of an RTD bus in downtown Denver.
Anyone with information about Pickle's whereabouts is asked to contact [email protected].
Hannah Metzger
Burk got Pickle as a puppy in 2018. Pickle lived with Burk and his then-wife in Arizona and New Mexico up until last June, when Pickle and Burk's ex-wife moved to Denver after the couple separated. Pickle disappeared only three months after coming to the Mile High City — but if Burk is able to find Pickle, he gets to bring him back to his home in Albuquerque, he says.

The advertising campaign has yielded several leads, some helpful but the majority "garbage," Burk says, with many people providing false information or photos of other dogs in attempts to secure the reward money. But he hasn't lost hope.

"With some of the leads I've gotten, I suspect that he's in or around the Denver area and that someone is taking care of him," Burk says. "He probably wants to come home, but he can't speak for himself. ... I have the means to take it a little over the top, and I think he would want me to."

Burk describes Pickle as a five-year-old male Labradoodle, silver-brown in color, neutered and weighing about forty pounds.

[email protected]
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword
