Hilariously Awful Moonfall Latest Movie Set in Colorado but Not Filmed Here

, the wannabe blockbuster from director Roland Emmerich , the cinematic auteur of blowing up computer-generated shit (see, etc.), is a box-office bomb for plenty of reasons. The story is ludicrous, the dialogue is worse, the scientific explanations for what's happening would have killed Stephen Hawking if he wasn't already dead, and the actors' biggest accomplishment is making it through the picture without a single eye-roll (Halle Berry deserves another Oscar for that alone).Butis worth seeing for its overflowing supply of unintentional humor (it's a movie to laugh at, not with) and, for local viewers, the frequent mentions of Colorado. As the moon begins disintegrating and spewing lunar shrapnel at vulnerable humans (don't ask), most of the major characters on Earth begin heading to the Centennial State for reasons that are never fully explained (NORAD is alluded to but not actually mentioned). If you sneak a flask into the theater and take a slug every time the word "Colorado" is used, you'll be thoroughly blitzed long before the final credits roll.But despite all of the action that's supposed to be taking place in the Aspen Valley, among other places, not a frame ofwas actually filmed in Colorado. The Internet Movie Database lists its filming locations as Montreal, Canada and Los Angeles.This is hardly an unusual situation, and was especially common during the glory years of the Hollywood studio system. Among the movies that have Colorado or one of the state's cities in the title but were filmed elsewhere are 1937's, 1939's, 1940's, 1941's, 1946's, 1948's, 1949'sand 1952's, all of which were made in California, and 1955's, lensed in Utah.There have been exceptions, of course: Our 2017 roundup of the best movies partly filmed in Colorado is highlighted by 1939's, 1956's, 1967's, 1969's, 1973'sand, 1983's, 1989's, 1993'sand 2002'sBut in the past couple of decades, moviemakers wanting to film on location have tended to gravitate to states that provide subsidies, tax breaks and other financial incentives — among them Georgia and two neighboring states, New Mexico and Utah. As for Colorado, it's never gotten serious about this game. In 2017, for instance, the state's film incentive budget was slashed from a paltry $3 million to just $750,000 . At the time, Colorado Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman admitted, "We won't be able to compete," in part because New Mexico's budget was $50 million.Last year, the state legislature increased Colorado's film incentive budget to $6 million . That's the highest ever, but since it's a mere fraction of the $130 million to which New Mexico's outlay has risen, movie executives haven't been rushing to take advantage. According to the comprehensive Film in Colorado website, the most recent big Hollywood flicks to film here wereand, both released back in 2015. The most recent productions touted on a Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade page devoted to the subject are, a small-budget sci-fi effort that spent a couple of weeks on the Western Slope, an unnamed short film about "exploring love in the modern age" that captured some images in Elbert County in August, and, a documentary that aired on PBS12 in October.It's a lot easier to find movies set in the state but portrayed by other places. Here are our picks for the ten most memorable Colorado movies not filmed in Colorado , originally shared in 2020. Most of them are a lot better than— which isn't all that hard.Filming locations: New York, CaliforniaDecades-old spoiler alert: “Rosebud,” the last word that millionaire newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane (director/co-writer/star Orson Welles) vocalizes before shuffling off this mortal coil, is a sled. But what most people forget is that this plaything symbolizes his early years in Colorado, before gold was found on the family’s property — a discovery that ended an innocence Kane still yearns for long after it’s been shattered.Filming location: CaliforniaThe story of Elwood P. Dowd (Jimmy Stewart), a man whose best friend is a human-sized invisible rabbit, comes by its Colorado roots honestly: Mary Chase, who wrote the play of the same name on which the movie is based, graduated from West High School in Denver and later attended both the University of Denver and the University of Colorado Boulder.Filming location: CaliforniaA not terribly successful effort to turn first-couple-of-television Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz into movie draws,is a road-trip comedy that depicts the pair’s honeymoon nearly crashing during a drive through the mountains of Colorado. Since then, plenty of other films have made fictional treks through this state without crews ever setting foot here.Filming location: CaliforniaOne of the most entertaining movies made by actor James Garner,takes place in the town of Calendar, Colorado. Since no such town exists, we’re guessing that the filmmakers simply gave up looking for it after a while and decided to take a shot at reproducing it on a Hollywood back lot.Filming location: MexicoUnlike Calendar, Colorado, there actually is a Rincon — but it turns out to be a region of New Mexico, not a town 100 miles from Denver, wheretakes place. The only real-life connection between Colorado and this revenge drama, in which Robert Mitchum and Dean Martin are among the principals in a narrative about lethal retribution for the lynching of a man allegedly caught cheating at poker, is that it played in local theaters.Filming location: UtahIn one of his best roles, Robert Redford plays a Colorado mountain man who commemorated his victories over Native Americans bent on wiping him out by slaying them and eating their livers. Redford famously attended the University of Colorado Boulder, but he fell in love with Utah, which served as a setting stand-in. At least it wasn’t California.Filming location: New MexicoThe Internet Movie Database description of’s plot begins: “From out of the sky, Soviet, Nicaraguan and Cuban troops begin landing on the football field of a Colorado high school.” But the plucky group of teens who battled these ferociously stereotypical enemies, portrayed by the likes of Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, Jennifer Gray and C. Thomas Howell, aided by Powers Boothe and Harry Dean Stanton, didn’t get any closer to Colorado than New Mexico, a state that continues to attract more than its share of movie-production revenue.Filming location: California, CanadaThis Scientology super-session, with believer John Travolta starring in an adaptation of sect founder L. Ron Hubbard’s best-known novel, focuses on the Psychlos, a cadre of aliens that rule the Earth circa the year 3000. But you’ll be glad to know that Denver survives in this dystopian future, albeit under less than ideal circumstances: It’s the Psychlos’s central base and the location of a giant slave camp.Filming location: BulgariaAs anyone who’s ever been there knows, Leadville is an extremely picturesque place — and it would have looked great in this quasi-remake of director George Romero’s 1985 zombie-fest of the same name. But apparently Bulgaria was cheaper.Filming location: New YorkIf ever a film should have been made in Colorado, it was this one. After all, Ron Stallworth, on whose autobiographical book the screenplay is based, served as a police officer in Colorado Springs, where he managed to fool the Ku Klux Klan into making him a member even though he's Black. But no: Director/co-writer Spike Lee is a proud resident of the greater New York City area, and he didn’t venture much farther than Ossining, a community on the Hudson River. Which sucKkKs.