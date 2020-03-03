The Most Expensive Denver Homes for Sale Right Now

Since January 2013, amid what became one of the craziest and longest real estate booms in Denver history, we've periodically spotlighted the most expensive homes for sale in the Mile High City. The current abodes in this category are as spectacular as they are spendy.

But the story's a lot more complicated than that. While so-called starter homes and other single-family dwellings near Denver's median price, which continues to hover around the $500,000 mark, are often purchased quickly, standalone residences toward the upper end of the market aren't such hot commodities. For example, three of the six homes we featured in our last update, published on August 1, 2019, are still available at the same listing prices.

Looking back at the priciest properties highlighted over the past seven-plus years, it's clear that while Denver home prices in general have risen steadily, the luxury bracket hasn't registered similar leaps. That January 2013 item focused on five houses ranging in price from $5,900,000 to $15,000,000, with the lowest-cost home almost $1 million higher than the two homes that tied for fifth in our current roster, and the highest in 2013 more than $1 million higher than the latest leader.

That doesn't mean luxury pads in the metro area are a comparative bargain. One of the most expensive Denver homes for sale in December 2017, located at 910 Gaylord, was back on the block last August and is still available today...but the price has gone up, from $5,850,000 to $5,990,000.

Here are the six current chart-toppers, complete with photos, details and links to the original listings from LIV Sotheby's International Realty, as well as references to the three that are making repeat appearances.

Number 5 (tie): 373 Garfield Street

$4,995,000 (No change from our August 1, 2019, post)

5 BEDROOMS

3 FULL BATHS

2 PARTIAL BATHS

8,420 Sq Ft.

.29 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 2006

SUBDIVISION: Cherry Creek North

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County School District 1

373 Garfield (seen in the photo at the top of this post) is an oasis in the heart of Cherry Creek North. This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired custom home is built on a 12,500 feet corner lot in one of Denver's finest areas. Built in a U-shape around a beautiful pool and built-in spa, the thoughtful layout offers fantastic living spaces and abundant light. The north wing of the main floor offers a chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, large mudroom, secondary laundry, 3/4 bath for showering off after a dip in the pool, and family room. The south wing offers the dining room, wet bar, study and living room. All spaces have access to outdoor spaces from the main floor. The second floor is home to a large master suite, laundry, two bedrooms and secondary study with access to loft. The third-floor loft has views to Pike's Peak, Mt. Evans and Longs Peak. The lower level has a full wet bar, exercise space and two additional bedrooms. Three-car garage and superior construction with thoughtful design make this an opportunity for the most discerning buyers.

875 Race Street. Google Maps

Number 5 (tie): 875 Race Street

Country Club, Denver, Colorado United States

$4,995,000

5 BEDROOMS

4 FULL BATHS

3 PARTIAL BATHS

6,113 Sq Ft.

.19 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 1911

SUBDIVISION: Country Club

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County 1

Situated on iconic Cheesman Park, this 2018 Home of Year by 5280 Magazine is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that beautifully blends modern finishes and neoclassical style. Factor Design Build did the extensive, down to the studs remodel, which includes new electrical, plumbing and HVAC, making this home on par with any new build. Architectural features include a grand staircase with quarter-sawn white oak that seamlessly matches the original details, dental crown moldings, ten-feet ceilings throughout, original and restored $10K light chandelier, four fireplaces, spacious master suite with three walk-in closets, speak-easy styled billiards room with wine cellar, dance studio, two elegant and spacious terraces over looking the park, spectacular kitchen with eat-in nook, counter seating, Viking appliances, and Carrara marble. This home is beyond perfection; part Great Gatsby and part Downton Abbey, the elegance factor of this home is over the top.

910 Gaylord Street. Google Maps

Number 4: 910 Gaylord Street

$5,990,000 (No change from our August 1, 2019, post)

5 BEDROOMS

4 FULL BATHS

1 PARTIAL BATH

9,937 Sq Ft.

.49 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 1923

SUBDIVISION: Cheesman Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County School District 1

The iconic Waring Mansion, one of famed architect Jacque Bennedict's finest masterpieces, with a just-completed seven-figure renovation and expansion. Historic architectural details have been preserved with spectacular windows and the grand gracious spiral staircase. The floor plan flows past the beautiful living room, flooded with light on three sides showcasing the original magnificent stenciled ceiling to the formal library and dining room that open to a lovely loggia overlooking the yard and gardens. The expansion created today's so sought after open kitchen/family room with enough space for large gatherings. The kitchen has fresh white cabinets with Wolf and Subzero appliances. There is also a new mudroom between the kitchen and garage. Upstairs there are 5 bedrooms & 5 new baths, including the incredible new master bath. There is also an office plus a 3rd floor family room with bar. Located on nearly 1/2 acre, close to Downtown and Cherry Creek and in Bromwell near East High School.

380 North Gilpin Street. Google Maps

Number 3: 380 North Gilpin Street

$5,995,000

6 BEDROOMS

3 FULL BATHS

3 PARTIAL BATHS

7,810 Sq Ft.

.4 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 1927

SUBDIVISION: Country Club

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County 1

This significant Country Club home is rich in history, grand in stature and delivers an elegant lifestyle. Designed by Burnham Hoyt in the 1920's, it retains much of its original character, including a 4,000 volume wood-paneled library, leaded glass windows with the initials of the original owners, a weather vane designed and gifted to the owners by Hoyt, and much more. Deemed as "The Corner Chateau," this home has seen important upgrades for today's lifestyle by some of Denver's finest, BOA Construction and Canady Construction, including an open kitchen flooded with light that connects to a sitting room, family room and large private patio. This home's generous living and entertaining spaces, along with six en-suite bedrooms is further enhanced by the 17,400 square foot professionally landscaped yard and gardens, beautifully fenced for privacy. The press love this home and so will you — it's been sought out and featured time and again by local and national press. Come visit and see for yourself.

395 Detroit Street. Google Maps

Number 2: 395 Detroit Street

Cherry Creek, Denver, Colorado United States

$6,500,000

5 BEDROOMS

4 FULL BATHS

2 PARTIAL BATHS

4,922 Sq Ft.

.14 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 2016

SUBDIVISION: Cherry Creek North

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County 1

Architectural Digest-worthy 7,957 square foot luxury single-family residence, located on the most desirable corner lot in Cherry Creek North. Privately commissioned in 2016, this home embodies the very finest in modern luxury and quality construction rarely seen in Denver. No expense has been spared in this concrete-constructed work of art. Bulthaup kitchen, Bulthaup designed his-and-her walk-in closets with custom cabinetry imported from Italy, Waterworks bathrooms, radiant heat throughout, white oak floors, top-of-the-line Smart House technology, motorized designer blinds, elevator, commercial-grade windows, two-story master bedroom suite with spiral staircase to a third floor private retreat with outdoor patio. Incomparable, expansive courtyard, surrounded by NanaWall sliding glass walls that create seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. For the most discriminating buyer, 395 Detroit is a true oasis offering supreme privacy, a premier locale and convenient access to the finest shopping and dining.

460 Saint Paul Street. Google Maps

Number 1: 460 Saint Paul Street

$13,995,000 (No change from August 1, 2019)

5 BEDROOMS

2 FULL BATHS

4 PARTIAL BATHS

11,832 Sq Ft.

INTERIOR

.31 Acres

YEAR BUILT: 1999

SUBDIVISION: Cherry Creek

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Denver County School District 1

Constructed by Paul Kobey & designed by architect Michael Knorr, subtle contemporary design blends comfortably with the generous use of glass & limestone, radiant heated floors & 12 foot ceilings. New Poggenpohl kitchen with limestone counters; sleek glass back-splash; Miele double ovens, double warming ovens, coffee maker & 2 dishwashers; Wolf gas cook top + Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer & refrigerator drawers. Huge 2-level weight/exercise room with juice bar lounge. Striking staircase with domed skylight + elevator to all levels. Luxurious master with fireplace, new Italian tile, balcony + access to rooftop deck & spectacular mountain views. Ground level with media room, playroom/yoga studio & massage room with bamboo hardwood floors + private patio with garden & Koi pond. Complete with 5-car garage + 5 deeded parking spaces & Crestron system managing lighting, HVAC, cameras, thermostats & audio-visual. Set on a huge lot just steps to Cherry Creek boutique shops & restaurants!