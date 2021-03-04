Most New Colorado COVID Outbreaks Connected to Kids

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

After a welcome decline, the weekly number of newly identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado is growing again, despite upbeat signs related to case counts and vaccinations. For the third consecutive week, the outbreak total reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has increased, and roughly half of the sites are directly linked to children and young people, with K-12 schools leading the way.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The latest update, made public on the afternoon of March 3, lists a total of 708 Colorado outbreaks under active investigation and 3,241 considered resolved, adding up to 3,949 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 95 since the February 24 list, which reflected an increase of 80 over February 17.

Even though outbreaks increased, the number grouped under the health-care category — the percentage leader for most of 2020 and early 2021 — actually dipped slightly, from fourteen to twelve, and only six are directly related to senior care. Since residents and employees at nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities were among the first groups to be inoculated, the tumbling stats offer evidence that the vaccines are working as hoped.

In contrast, children aren't being vaccinated yet, and places where they congregate now represent the majority of fresh outbreaks. The March 3 list includes thirty K-12 schools — a big bump from the eighteen on February 24 — plus one tied to a school transportation department. The CDPHE also identified eight outbreaks tied to youth sports, including figure skating and hockey activities at a single recreation center in Jefferson County, another eight at child-care facilities and two at group homes. That's 49 of the new 95 outbreaks — and two more took place at colleges or universities.

Offices and indoor workspaces also saw a spike, with eleven new outbreaks that included two Trader Joe's grocery stores, the grooming and trail maintenance crew at Breckenridge ski area, the legendary Dark Horse bar in Boulder, the massive Leprino Foods plant in Fort Morgan, a religious conference in Archuleta County, a jet center in Eagle County and a Weld County gun club.

Here are the 95 newly listed outbreaks across the state, as well as one more whose description has been tweaked by the CDPHE; the sites are accompanied by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. Absolute Bakery & Cafe, Restaurant, Sit Down, Montezuma County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

2. Accel at Longmont (02V342): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 3/2/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

3. Alpine Living Center (020410): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 2/24/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

4. ANB Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/18/2021, 19 staff cases

5. Arvada Hockey, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 3/1/2021, 2 attendee cases

6. Bank of America, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 2/26/2021, 2 staff cases

7. Breckenridge Grooming and Trail Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

8. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: February 2021, State Prison, Chaffee County, 2/24/2021, 3 resident cases, 11 staff cases

9. CACI International, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 3/2/2021, 10 staff cases

10. Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Healthcare, Outpatient Autism Treatment Center, Larimer County, 2/23/2021, 4 staff cases

11. Centerpoint Church There4 Conference, Religious Facility, Religious Conference, Archuleta County, 3/3/2021, 6 attendee cases

12. Chipotle Mexican Grill — California Street, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 2/25/2021, 4 staff cases

13. City of Fort Collins Operation Services Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/1/2021, 2 staff cases

14. CoCal Landscape, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 2/25/2021, 7 staff cases

15. Collegiate Academy of Colorado: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/2/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

16. Colorado College: February 2021, College/University, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

17. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP): February 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 2/26/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

18. Colorado Mesa University Admissions Office, College/University, Mesa County, 2/27/2021, 5 staff cases

19. Community Connections Host Home, Healthcare, Group Home, La Plata County, 3/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

20. Corkat Data Solutions LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

21. Cornerstone Church, Religious Facility, Lake County, 1/30/2021, 38 attendee cases

22. Cottonwood Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/26/2021, 2 attendee cases

23. CrossFit 719, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, El Paso County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

24. Dakota Ridge High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/24/2021, 3 attendee cases

25. Dark Horse, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 2/26/2021, 6 staff cases

26. DSST: Byers Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/19/2021, 2 attendee cases

27. Dunmire Property Management, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/23/2021, 3 staff cases

28. Durango High School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 2/25/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases

29. Durango Youth Baseball Team, Youth Sports/Activities, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 5 attendee cases

30. Eagle Valley High School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 3/1/2021, 6 attendee cases

31. Edge Ice Arena — Figure Skating, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 3/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

32. Edge Ice Arena — Hockey, Youth Sports/Activities, 3/1/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

33. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital: January 2021, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 3/1/2021, 3 resident cases, 9 staff cases, 1 resident death

34. Fred Loya/National Insurance == Loveland, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/26/2021, 2 staff cases

35. Friday Health Plans: February 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Alamosa County, 2/25/2021, 9 staff cases

36. Gemini Mountain Medical, Materials Supplier, Arapahoe County, 3/2/2021, 5 staff cases

37. Hayden High School: December 2020, School, K-12, Routt County, 12/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

38. Hayden High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 3/1/2021, 6 attendee cases

39. Heritage High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/24/2021, 3 attendee cases

40. Hudson Fire Protection District, Fire Department, Weld County, 3/2/2021, 6 staff cases

41. IHOP— Alamosa, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa Coun ty, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

42. iKid Academy Aurora, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 2/24/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

43. James Irwin Charter Academy — Howard Campus: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

44. James Irwin Charter Schools: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

45. Jeffco Public Schools North Transportation: February 2021, School Administration, Jefferson County, 3/2/2021, 3 staff cases

46. Joyful Mission Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 3/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

47. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): February 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 3/1/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

48. La Petite Academy of Aurora, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 3/2/2021, 2 attendee cases

49. Lake County Intermediate School, School, K-12, Lake County, 3/1/2021, 6 attendee cases

50. Larimer County Road & Bridge, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/22/2021, 2 staff cases

51. Larry H Miller Toyota Colorado Springs, Car Dealership, El Paso County, 2/22/2021, 2 staff cases

52. LCH Learning Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

53. Legacy High School, School, K-12, Broomfield, 3/2/2021, 4 attendee cases

54. Leprino Foods — Fort Morgan: December 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Morgan County, 2/24/2021, 21 staff cases

55. Lewis-Palmer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/2/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

56. Lewis-Palmer High School: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/19/2021, 8 attendee cases

57. Little Red School House: February 2021, Child Care Center, Summit County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

58. Littleton High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/2/2021, 2 attendee cases

59. Loveland Volleyball Club, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 3/1/2021, 4 attendee cases

60. Manitou Springs Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

61. Mantey Heights (021149): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 2/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

62. Miller Shared School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 3/3/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

63. Mitchell Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/2/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

64. Northern Colorado Youth Hockey, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 3/2/2021, 2 attendee cases

65. Peabody Elementary, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/24/2021, 2 attendee cases

66. Poudre High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/1/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

67. Prairie Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/16/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

68. Premier Gymnastics, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 2/24/2021, 6 staff cases, 12 attendee cases

69. Pueblo Diversified Industries Florin House, Healthcare, Group Home, Pueblo County, 3/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

70. Ralston Valley High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/24/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

71. Red Mountain Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 2/25/2021, 2 staff cases

72. Roma Restaurant — Windsor, Restaurant, Sit Down, Weld County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

73. Serenity House Assisted Living — Dry Creek (23N602), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 3/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

74. Shandy Clinic — Pueblo South, Healthcare, Outpatient Pediatric Clinic, Pueblo County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

75. Shining Stars Learning Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

76. Smokin Dave's BBQ & Taphouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 2/24/2021, 4 staff cases

77. Steamboat Springs High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 3/1/2021, 3 attendee cases

78. Steele Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

79. Stonecreek of Littleton (23N524): February 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/25/2021, 3 staff cases

80. Summit Middle School: February 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 2/25/2021, 2 attendee cases

81. Tagawa Greenhouse Enterprises, Agriculture — Other, Jefferson County, 3/1/2021, 7 staff cases

82. The Haven: February 2021, Correctional, Denver County, 2/27/2021, 2 resident cases

83. The Insurance House Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

84. The Pullman, Restaurant, Sit Down, Garfield County, 3/1/2021, 6 staff cases

85. Timber Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/2/2021, 3 attendee cases

86. Trader Joe's #303, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 2/18/2021, 3 staff cases

87. Trader Joe's #305, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 3 staff cases

88. Trigger Time Gun Club, Gun Club, Weld County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

89. United Parcel Service (UPS): February 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Summit County, 2/27/2021, 5 staff cases

90. Vail Valley Jet Center, Aircraft Rental, Eagle County, 3/1/2021, 2 staff cases

91. Vail Volleyball Club, Youth Sports/Activities, Eagle County, 3/1/2021, 5 attendee cases

92. Vorto, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

93. Wamsley Elementary School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 2/26/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

94. Warren Tech Central High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/2/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

95. Windmill Child Enrichment Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

96. Wishes and Dreams Childcare, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 2/27/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case