Two Dozen Colorado Sites Suffer Second COVID-19 Outbreak

The latest weekly report about COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suggests that people associated with nearly a third of the new entries are experiencing an unpleasant sense of déjà vu: Two dozen just-identified sites have had previous outbreaks.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The February 24 update reveals 741 Colorado outbreaks under active investigation and 3,113 considered resolved, adding up to 3,854 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of eighty since the February 17 survey registered 3,774 outbreaks (73 of them new), and represents a modest week-over-week rise despite generally improving statistics related to the novel coronavirus.

Also showing a small bump in outbreaks are facilities focusing on the needs of seniors. Last week, only six new addresses popped up in the health-care category, with five related to elder care. The February 24 list included fourteen new health-care-related outbreaks, ten of them at places specializing in skilled nursing or assisted living. (An eleventh is a hospice.)

Still, the health-care category is outpaced by outbreaks at K-12 schools, with eighteen just added to the list. One is Columbine High School in Jefferson County, which had an outbreak in November that infected one staff member and eight attendees before the inquiry was closed the next month. The current outbreak at Columbine involves positive cases for fourteen students.

In all, 24 of the outbreaks added to the list this week are at sites that had outbreaks in the past. And while they're all going through outbreak protocol for a second time, at least one site — the King Soopers bakery in the 60 Yuma Street store — is now on its third. April and October outbreaks at the bakery have been resolved, but one that started in November remains ongoing, with sixteen staffers listed as positive.

Other new outbreaks of note include the Trader Joe's in Greenwood Village; three social gatherings, including two in La Plata County that are hitting the roster for a second time; a trio of sites at the Colorado School of Mines; four child-care centers; the Native Roots branch in Summit County and more.

The eighty newly listed outbreaks, as well as one more whose description has been tweaked by the CDPHE follow; the names are accompanied by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. Accel at Golden Ridge (02V720): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/11/2021, 32 resident cases, 12 staff cases

2. Advantage Treatment Center — Alamosa: January 2021, Correctional, Alamosa County, 1/31/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case

3. American Academy — Lincoln Meadows, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/8/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

4. American Academy — Motsenbocker: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/1/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

5. Aperio Global, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases

6. Aslan Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 2/19/2021, 3 staff cases

7. Aspen Systems Inc, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 2/8/2021, 3 staff cases

8. Audubon Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/18/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

9. BDC Labs, Laboratory, Jefferson County, 2/11/2021, 5 staff cases

10. Bear Creek Center (020435): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/29/2021, 9 resident cases, 1 staff case

11. Berthoud Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

12. Boulder Manor (020339): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 2/16/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

13. Chipotle-Silverthorne, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 2/13/2021, 2 staff cases

14. Colorado International Language Academy: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/3/2021, 3 attendee cases

15. Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan (CMHIFL): February 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 2/24/2021, 2 staff cases

16. Colorado Metal Manufacturing/Colorado Iron and Metal, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 2/16/2021, 9 staff cases

17. Colorado Microcircuits, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 2/12/2021, 4 staff cases

18. Colorado School of Mines — Sigma Alpha Epsilon, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/4/2021, 3 attendee cases

19. Colorado School of Mines — Elm Hall: February 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 1/30/2021, 4 attendee cases

20. Colorado School of Mines — Sigma Phi Epsilon, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

21. Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons (02R932): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 2/24/2021, 3 staff cases

22. Columbine High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/2/2021, 14 attendee cases

23. CVL Consultants, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 2/13/2021, 8 staff cases

24. Emergency Shelter Site — 4600 E 48th, Construction Site, Denver County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases

25. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Car Rental, Larimer County, 2/19/2021, 4 staff cases

27. Foothills Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/17/2021, 2 attendee cases

28. Gilliam Youth Services Center: January 2021, Correctional, Denver County, 2/18/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

29. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 2.15/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

30. Grand Salon & MedSpa, Personal Services, Denver County, 2/18/2021, 5 staff cases

31. Green Acres Elementary School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 2/17/2021, 4 staff cases

32. Harmony Skin and Wellness, Personal Services, Larimer County, 2/17/2021, 2 staff cases

33. Holy Trinity Academy, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 2/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

34. Home Water Solutions, Home Maintenance Services, Adams County, 1/23/2021, 8 staff cases

35. IBD Design Studio, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 2/20/2021, 2 staff cases

36. Indian Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/31/2021, 2 staff cases

37. Jimmy John's, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 2/22/2021, 4 staff cases

38. Jordahl Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/15/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

39. Keith McNeill Head Start Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 2/17/2021, 2 staff cases

40. Kemper Dance Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 2/17/2021, 8 staff cases, 25 attendee cases

41. Lake Loveland Dermatology (Ideal Dermatology): February 2021, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 2/21/2021, 2 staff cases

42. Lazy Dog Johnstown LLC, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 2/19/2021, 3 staff cases

43. Legacy Village of Castle Pines (23O530): February 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 2/16/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

44. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 2/12/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

45. Lifespring Covenant Church, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 2/22/2021, 4 staff cases, 16 attendee cases

46. Lil'tykes Playschool, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 2/23/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

47. Little Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

48. Lowry Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 2/23/2021, 2 staff cases

49. Maez House (05R356), Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 2/13/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

50. Mountain Thunder Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 2/8/2021, 2 staff cases

51. Native Roots (Dillon), Retailer, Summit County, 2/13/2021, 2 staff cases

52. Nature's Herbs and Wellness: February 2021, Retailer, Weld County, 2/18/2021, 6 staff cases

53. Otero Junior College Athletics, College/University, Otero County, 2/16/2021, 19 attendee cases

54. PEAK Education Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 2/14/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

55. Pinnacle Consulting Group, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/23/2021, 3 staff cases

56. Rampart High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/12/2021, 5 attendee cases

57. Rangeview High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/11/2021, 2 attendee cases

58. Regis University 2020-2021 School Year, College/University, Denver County, 9/9/2021, 21 staff cases, 121 attendee cases

59. Retreatia, Vacation Home Rental Company, Routt County, 2/14/2021, 9 staff cases

60. Rio Grande Mexican Restaurants, Inc., Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 2/17/2021, 2 staff cases

61. Security Water and Sanitation Districts, Water Utility Company, El Paso County, 2/14/2021, 8 staff cases

62. Social Gathering — La Plata: February 2021 #1, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 2/3/2021, 9 attendee cases

63. Social Gathering — La Plata County: February 2021 #2, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 2/22/2021, 7 attendee cases

64. Social Gathering: Dillon, Social Gathering, Summit County, 2/18/2021, 3 attendee cases

65. Summit Plant Laboratories, Agriculture — Other, Larimer County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases

66. Sunrise Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/15/2021, 2 staff cases

67. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies: January 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 1/11/2021, 12 staff cases

68. The Center at Lowry (02G500): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 2/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

69. The Home Depot #1512: January 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/18/2021, 3 staff cases

70. The Salvation Army, Food Distribution, Pantry, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 2 staff cases

71. The Vineyard Memory Care (23S295), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 2/19/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

72. Timberview Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/13/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

73. Trader Joe's Greenwood Village, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 2/8/2021, 3 staff cases

74. TRU Community Care — Hospice, Healthcare, Boulder County, 2/16/201, 5 staff cases

75. Utex Industries, Inc. Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 2/21/2021, 2 staff cases

76. Vi at Highlands Ranch (02M203): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 2/10/2021, 2 staff cases

77. Vista Management, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 1/18/2021, 5 staff cases

78. Walgreens #11326, Retailer, Summit County, 1/7/2021, 2 staff cases

79. Weifield Group Contracting Inc. — Windsor, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 2/18/2021, 3 staff cases

80. Western Aero Repair, Auto Repair, Adams County, 2/6/2021, 7 staff cases

81. Winona Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases