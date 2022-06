The Most Vulnerable Housing Markets in Denver and Colorado Right Now

The housing market in Denver and Colorado as a whole has been scorching hot in recent years. But a new report reveals growing vulnerability in numerous counties, including several along the urban corridor, when it comes to underwater properties, which are worth less than the money owed on the loan used to purchase them.According to figures supplied toby ATTOM Data Solutions , more than 40,000 properties were underwater in the eleven counties analyzed by the site for the first quarter of 2022. And in several of the counties, buyers who want to buy a house at current prices must devote more than 40 percent of their income to this goal. ATTOM's latest housing risk report analyzed 586 counties across the country, using a methodology that considered first-quarter residential foreclosures, home affordability and underwater property totals, as well as March unemployment figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . The counties were ranked based on the first-quarter percentage of residential properties with foreclosure filings, the percentage of average local wages needed to afford what are termed "the major expenses of owning a median-priced home," and the percentage of underwater properties.By these standards, New Jersey, Illinois and California had the highest concentration of vulnerable housing markets during early 2022. Atop the roster was Passaic, New Jersey, where 6,096 properties, or 7.3 percent of the total, were considered underwater.In Colorado, the highest-ranking location was Weld County, which landed at 96 on the rundown. There, 3,393 properties, or 4.3 percent of the total, were underwater during the first quarter of the year; the amount of income needed to buy a home for $455,590, the median price during that period, was 41.0 percent.The Adams County housing market is considered the most vulnerable in greater Denver; its national ranking was 118. Following closely behind were Pueblo and Mesa counties. In contrast, Denver proper finished at 437, in part because buyers had to earmark less money for housing: 30.7 percent of their income. But the Mile High City still had 6,355 underwater properties at the end of March, or 4.2 percent overall.Continue to see data for the eleven Colorado counties surveyed in the new report. Information includes median sales price, the percent of income needed to buy, the number and percentage of underwater properties, and the national ranking.Metropolitan statistical area: GreeleyMedian sales price: $455,590Percent of income to buy: 41.0 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 3,393Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 4.3 percentNational ranking: 96Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-LakewoodMedian sales price: $487,200Percent of income to buy: 40.7 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 3,749Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 3.3 percentNational ranking: 118Metropolitan statistical area: PuebloMedian sales price: $255,000Percent of income to buy: 25.6 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 1,951Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 5.2 percentNational ranking: 124Metropolitan statistical area: Grand JunctionMedian sales price: $350,000Percent of income to buy: 35.3 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 1,716Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 4.6 percentNational ranking: 137Metropolitan statistical area: Colorado SpringsMedian sales price: $453,000Percent of income to buy: 38.2 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 5,650Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 4.3 percentNational ranking: 277Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-LakewoodMedian sales price: $490,000Percent of income to buy: 32.4 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 5,038Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 3.3 percentNational ranking: 361Metropolitan statistical area: Fort CollinsMedian sales price: $507,145Percent of income to buy: 42.8 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 3,651Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 4.1 percentNational ranking: 413Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-LakewoodMedian sales price: $530,000Percent of income to buy: 30.7 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 6,355Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 4.2 percentNational ranking: 437Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-LakewoodMedian sales price: $549,900Percent of income to buy: 40.5 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 4,574Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 2.8 percentNational ranking: 463Metropolitan statistical area: Denver-Aurora-LakewoodMedian sales price: $675,000Percent of income to buy: 45.8 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 2,739Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 2.9 percentNational ranking: 502Metropolitan statistical area: BoulderMedian sales price: $675,000Percent of income to buy: 41.5 percentUnderwater properties, Q1 2022: 2,707Percent of underwater properties, Q1 2022: 3.5 percentNational ranking: 525