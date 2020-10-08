COVID-19: First Denver King Soopers Adds to New Outbreaks Record

Hours after we called out major Denver-area grocery stores, among others, for slacking on COVID-19 safety even as hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus are on the rise, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its weekly outbreaks report; a record number of new entries include the first appearances in months by King Soopers and Costco outposts.
Two King Soopers stores made the list, including King Soopers #1, at 1331 Speer Boulevard. The Costco is at 6400 West 92nd Avenue in Westminster.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The CDPHE's October 7 update lists 833 outbreaks: 236 active, 597 considered resolved. It adds 63 new outbreaks to the roster, ten more than the 53 added on the September 30 list — which had beaten the record for the highest number of new weekly outbreaks. But the October 7 roster topped it.
Marijuana Deals Near You
And that's with the CDPHE continuing to consolidate entries related to some colleges. While individual outbreaks are still being tracked at the University of Denver, which has a dozen sites, and the Colorado School of Mines, where spreads at Kappa Sigma and Randall Hall are independently noted, instances of the disease at Colorado State University, which had previously notched six outbreaks at fraternities and sororities, have been catalogued under a single umbrella. As of now, the university has officially registered 375 positive student cases, not counting the five positive cases and one probable attendee case at its sister institution, Colorado State University Pueblo.
The precedent for this approach was established last month, when the CDPHE combined multiple outbreaks at the University of Colorado Boulder, including several within Greek houses, under the "University of Colorado Boulder Community Outbreak" heading. Currently, this catchall counts sixteen COVID-19 positives among staff members and 1,527 for students, with an additional 168 cases considered probable, for a total in excess of 1,700.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
However, the rate of infections has dipped at CU Boulder and Boulder County in general, prompting two significant new actions on October 7. The university announced that a mixture of in-person and hybrid teaching will begin on Wednesday, October 14, ending more than three weeks of fully remote learning (click to read the letter from chancellor Phil DiStefano). Meanwhile, Boulder County Public Health amended its order restricting all gatherings of 18-to-22-year-olds larger than two people to allow for four "levels" of get-togethers "ranging from no gatherings at all, to gatherings of six individuals for a private gathering or attendance at regulated events, to gathering sizes permitted per the state Dial level for Boulder County," the department states. (The complicated specifics can be accessed here.)
The wide variety of additional outbreak sites unveiled on October 7 include seven K-12 schools, among them Mullen High School, an affluent private institution; three child-care centers; a Boulder Valley School District transportation terminal in Lafayette; a Colorado Department of Transportation site in Colorado Springs; a bowling alley outside Grand Junction; a handful of skilled nursing centers and medical facilities; and even the Zoology Foundation in Douglas County.
Here are all 63 of this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:
1. Adams County Public Works, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 10/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
2. Aspen Living Center (020586): October 2020, Active Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/1/2020, five positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
3. Barberos y Estilistas, Active, Personal Services, Hair salon, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
4. Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center (020619): Sept 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 9/29/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
5. Briar Rose Chophouse and Saloon, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
6. BVSD Transportation Lafayette Terminal, Active, Other, School District Transportation Terminal, Boulder County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
7. Castle View High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
8. CDOT Commercial Blvd, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 9/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
9. Chaffee County EMS, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Ambulance Service, Chaffee County, 10/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. Cliffview Assisted Living Center (23080R), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Grand County, 9/26/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
11. Colorado Rapids: October 2020, Active, Adult Sports Club/Team, Professional sports organization (MLS), Adams County, 9/29/2020, 17 positive staff cases
12. Colorado School of Mines — Kappa Sigma, Active, College/University, Jefferson County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
13. Colorado School of Mines — Randall Hall, Active, College/University, Jefferson County, 9/15/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
14. Colorado State University, Active, College/University, Larimer County, 10/2/2020, 375 positive attendee cases
15. Colorado State University Pueblo, Active, College/University, Pueblo County, 9/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases
16. Costco #440, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
17. Courtesy Electric, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
18. The Crown Pub, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 10/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases
19. CU Anschutz Medical Campus: University Support Services, Active, College/University, University Support Services, Adams County, 10/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
20. Deep Water Emergency Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 9/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
21. Dutch Heritage Gardens, Active, Agriculture — Other, Flower/plant greenhouse, Douglas County, 9/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
22. eDCSD: Colorado Cyber School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
23. Estes Express Lines — Denver, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Transportation, Adams County, 10/1/2020, 7 positive staff cases
24. Fatigue and Sleep Remedies of Colorado — Greeley, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases
25. Fenix Outdoor, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 9/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
26. Fire Alarm Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
27. Geo Stucco, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Chaffee County, 10/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
28. Global Primary Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
29. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): September 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, assisted living, rehab, memory care, Weld County, 9/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
30. Grassburger, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 10/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
31. Grout Medics, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe Count, 10/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases
32. Hensel Phelps — McGregor Square Worksite, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 10/5/2020, 8 positive staff cases
33. Independent Financial Greeley — West, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
34. Kemo Sabe, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Hat Retailer, Pitkin County, 9/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
35. King Soopers — Store #1, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
36. King Soopers #90, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
37. KP Colorado Westminster Eye Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Eye Care Center, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
38. MacKenzies Chop House, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
39. Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
40. Martin School of Early Education, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases
41. Martin School of Early Education II, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
42. Mile High Frozen Foods, Active, Food Distribution, Boulder County, 10/6/2020, 10 positive staff cases
43. Monument House, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Sober living facility, El Paso County, 10/4/2020, 4 positive resident cases
44. Montrose High School, Active, School, K-12, Montrose County, 9/28/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
45. Mullen High School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/1/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
46. Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital, Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Larimer, 10/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases
47. Northside Kitchen Bakery, Active, Restaurant — Other, Bakery, Eagle County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
48. Oakshire Commons (23M641), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
49. Orchard Mesa Lanes, Active, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Bowling Alley, Mesa County, 10/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 10 positive attendee cases
50. Ponderosa High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
51. Prairie Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases
52. Ross Dress for Less, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 9/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
53. San Luis Valley Rural Electric Co-op, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Grande County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases
54. Sky Creek Homes, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 10/4/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
55. St. Thomas More Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Fremont County, 10/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
56. Starbucks, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Boulder County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
57. Suncor Energy, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 9/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
58. SuperCuts, Active, Personal Services, Salon, El Paso County, 10/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
59. Turnberry Place Assisted Living (23Y394), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/30/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 7 positive staff cases
60. University of Denver — Centennial Towers, 7th Floor South, Active, College/University, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
61. University of Denver — Nelson Hall, 2nd Floor, Active, College/University, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
62. Wild Basin Lodge, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 10/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
63. Zoology Foundation, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!