COVID-19: First Denver King Soopers Adds to New Outbreaks Record

Hours after we called out major Denver-area grocery stores, among others, for slacking on COVID-19 safety even as hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus are on the rise, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its weekly outbreaks report; a record number of new entries include the first appearances in months by King Soopers and Costco outposts.

Two King Soopers stores made the list, including King Soopers #1, at 1331 Speer Boulevard. The Costco is at 6400 West 92nd Avenue in Westminster.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The CDPHE's October 7 update lists 833 outbreaks: 236 active, 597 considered resolved. It adds 63 new outbreaks to the roster, ten more than the 53 added on the September 30 list — which had beaten the record for the highest number of new weekly outbreaks. But the October 7 roster topped it.

And that's with the CDPHE continuing to consolidate entries related to some colleges. While individual outbreaks are still being tracked at the University of Denver, which has a dozen sites, and the Colorado School of Mines, where spreads at Kappa Sigma and Randall Hall are independently noted, instances of the disease at Colorado State University, which had previously notched six outbreaks at fraternities and sororities, have been catalogued under a single umbrella. As of now, the university has officially registered 375 positive student cases, not counting the five positive cases and one probable attendee case at its sister institution, Colorado State University Pueblo.

The precedent for this approach was established last month, when the CDPHE combined multiple outbreaks at the University of Colorado Boulder, including several within Greek houses, under the "University of Colorado Boulder Community Outbreak" heading. Currently, this catchall counts sixteen COVID-19 positives among staff members and 1,527 for students, with an additional 168 cases considered probable, for a total in excess of 1,700.

However, the rate of infections has dipped at CU Boulder and Boulder County in general, prompting two significant new actions on October 7. The university announced that a mixture of in-person and hybrid teaching will begin on Wednesday, October 14, ending more than three weeks of fully remote learning (click to read the letter from chancellor Phil DiStefano). Meanwhile, Boulder County Public Health amended its order restricting all gatherings of 18-to-22-year-olds larger than two people to allow for four "levels" of get-togethers "ranging from no gatherings at all, to gatherings of six individuals for a private gathering or attendance at regulated events, to gathering sizes permitted per the state Dial level for Boulder County," the department states. (The complicated specifics can be accessed here.)

The wide variety of additional outbreak sites unveiled on October 7 include seven K-12 schools, among them Mullen High School, an affluent private institution; three child-care centers; a Boulder Valley School District transportation terminal in Lafayette; a Colorado Department of Transportation site in Colorado Springs; a bowling alley outside Grand Junction; a handful of skilled nursing centers and medical facilities; and even the Zoology Foundation in Douglas County.

Here are all 63 of this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:

