COVID-19: Greek House Sh*t Show as Outbreaks Set New Record

The latest weekly COVID-19 outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the most entries since the start of the pandemic, a stunning 53. A large chunk of the sites included in this batch is associated with educational institutions, paced by Greek houses at major colleges and universities: seven, bringing the total to fourteen over just two weeks. And that's not counting the positive or probable novel coronavirus cases at the University of Colorado Boulder, currently nearly 1,700.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The department's new update, released September 30, lists 770 outbreaks: 195 active, 575 considered resolved. When the CDPHE launched its outbreak analyses on April 15, it included just 83 sites. The forty sites added on April 22 stood as the weekly record until yesterday, although the 39 new outbreaks on the September 23 list came close.
This week's number would be even higher if the agency hadn't combined multiple outbreaks at fraternities, sororities and dormitories at CU Boulder under a single heading: "University of Colorado Boulder Community Outbreak." On September 23, the CDPHE noted that twelve staff members and 1,198 students had tested positive, while another 104 were considered to have probable cases of the disease. This week, the staff diagnoses remain unchanged, but the positive student cases now stand at 1,503, with another 161 attendees considered to have probably been infected.
As for the new Greek houses on the list, the CDPHE cited one at the University of Northern Colorado, plus three more at Colorado State University and another three at the University of Denver, which just made headlines after suspending 38 swimmers and divers from team activities after they attended a big, off-campus party. The risks involved in such a gathering are seen in two outbreaks associated with Metropolitan State University of Denver: the first labeled "general athletics," with eight cases, and a "social gathering" that led to another four positive tests.
Also of note are three outbreaks at child-care centers in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, and four at elementary or secondary schools, including Douglas County's Chaparral High School, which informed parents of its first positive test in August following an unauthorized "Senior Sunrise" event at which well over 100 students were photographed without masks or social distancing.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Three sites are experiencing second outbreaks: ProHealth, a potato-processing plant in Yuma County that suffered 24 positive cases stemming from viral spread that began in May; a Douglas County Organizers Unlimited warehouse that chalked up six positive staff cases in June; and The Suites Parker, a Douglas County skilled nursing facility whose outbreak this spring led to nineteen positive resident cases, two probable resident cases, one resident death that wasn't lab-confirmed, thirteen positive staff cases and one probable staff case.
Outbreaks were also registered at a hospital in Kit Carson County, Littleton Ballet Academy, a Moose lodge in Adams County, the Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co. plant, and a Westminster fire station.
Here are this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified:
1. 1888 Industrial Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, industrial, Weld, 9/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
2. Advanced Health Care of Colorado Springs (02Q655), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/28/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
3. Apres Burger Bistro, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Routt County, 9/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases
4. Bin 707, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Mesa County, 9/25/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
5. Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 9/30/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases
6. Chaparral High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
7. Coal Mine Kindercare, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 9/21/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
8. CSU Phi Delta Theta, Active, College/University, Fraternity House, Larimer County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
9. CSU Pi Kappa Phi, Active, College/University, Fraternity House, Larimer County, 9/28/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
10. CSU Sigma Pi, Active, College/University, Fraternity House, Larimer County, 9/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
11. Designs by Sundown, Active, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping Services, Arapahoe County, 9/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
12. DS Constructors, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 9/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
13. Elva Martinez Housecleaning, Active, Personal Services, Housekeeping, Boulder County, 9/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases
14. GF Woods Construction, Active, Construction Site, Eagle County, 9/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
15. HG Guide Services, Active, Overnight Camp, Hunting Camp, La Plata County, 9/21/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
16. Insolroll, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Window Shade Manufacturing, Boulder County, 9/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
17. J.R.Butler Inc., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 9/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
18. Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, hospital, Kit Carson County, 9/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases
19. Life Care Center of Evergreen (020490), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 9/21/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 9 probable resident cases, 1 positive resident death, 10 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
20. Little Thompson Water District, Active, Other, Water Utility Company, Larimer County, 9/29/2020, 6 positive staff cases
21. Littleton Ballet Academy, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Arapahoe County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
22. Loyal Order of the Moose #2166. Active, Other, Fraternal Organization, Adams County, 9/25/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
23. Lucky Mutt, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 9/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
24. Marriott's StreamSide Evergreen at Vail, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Eagle County, 9/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
25. Metropolitan State University — General Athletics, Active, College/University, Denver County, 9/15/2020, 8 positive attendee cases
26. Metropolitan State University — Social Gathering, Active, Social Gathering, Denver County, 9/29/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
27. Moffat Glass, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Glass Installation, Weld County, 9/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
28. Mountain Lyon Cafe, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
29. Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co., Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Douglas County, 9/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
30. Neurosurgery One/CHPG Neuroscience & Spine, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Jefferson County, 9/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
31. Northwestern Mutual, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 9/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases
32. Organizers Unlimited, Inc. DBA as Closet Factory: September 2020, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Douglas County, 9/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
33. Paradise Nails & Spa, Active, Personal Services, Nail Salon, Larimer County, 9/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases
34. Primrose of Centennial, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 9/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
35. ProHealth: September 2020, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Potato Processing Plant, Yuma County, 9/28/2020, 8 positive staff cases
36. Resolute Investments, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 9/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
37. Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
38. SOAR Basketball, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Youth Basketball Team, Larimer County, 9/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases
39. Spradley Kia, Active, Other, Automobile Dealership, Pueblo County, 9/15/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
40. The Suites Parker (02K186): September 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 9/21/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
41. Summit Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Summit County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
42. Sunset Meadows, Active, Healthcare — Independent Living Facility, Moffat County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
43. Trane Technologies, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Air Conditioning Contractor, Pueblo County, 9/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 12 probable staff cases
44. UNC — Sigma Kappa Sorority (Ch 568), Active, College/University, Social Organization/Sorority House, Weld County, 9/25/2020, 3 positive resident cases
45. Universal Incorporated, Active, Other, Trucking Company, Las Animas County, 9/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
46. University of Denver — Delta Zeta, Active, College/University, Denver County, 9/29/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
47. University of Denver — Beta Theta Pi, Active, College/University, Denver County, 9/29/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
48. University of Denver — Dimond Family Residential Village, Active, College/University, Denver County, 9/15/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
49. US Bank — Elizabeth Branch, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 9/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
50. Vacasa, Active, Other, Vacation Home Rental Company, Summit County, 9/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
51. Westminster Fire Department 2, Active, Other, Fire Department, Adams County, 9/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
52. WSM Industries, Active, Office/Indoor, Workspace, Adams County, 9/29/2020, 6 positive staff cases
53. Yuma High School, Active, School, K-12, Yuma County, 9/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 7 positive attendee cases
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!