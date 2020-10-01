COVID-19: Greek House Sh*t Show as Outbreaks Set New Record

The latest weekly COVID-19 outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the most entries since the start of the pandemic, a stunning 53. A large chunk of the sites included in this batch is associated with educational institutions, paced by Greek houses at major colleges and universities: seven, bringing the total to fourteen over just two weeks. And that's not counting the positive or probable novel coronavirus cases at the University of Colorado Boulder, currently nearly 1,700.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The department's new update, released September 30, lists 770 outbreaks: 195 active, 575 considered resolved. When the CDPHE launched its outbreak analyses on April 15, it included just 83 sites. The forty sites added on April 22 stood as the weekly record until yesterday, although the 39 new outbreaks on the September 23 list came close.

This week's number would be even higher if the agency hadn't combined multiple outbreaks at fraternities, sororities and dormitories at CU Boulder under a single heading: "University of Colorado Boulder Community Outbreak." On September 23, the CDPHE noted that twelve staff members and 1,198 students had tested positive, while another 104 were considered to have probable cases of the disease. This week, the staff diagnoses remain unchanged, but the positive student cases now stand at 1,503, with another 161 attendees considered to have probably been infected.

As for the new Greek houses on the list, the CDPHE cited one at the University of Northern Colorado, plus three more at Colorado State University and another three at the University of Denver, which just made headlines after suspending 38 swimmers and divers from team activities after they attended a big, off-campus party. The risks involved in such a gathering are seen in two outbreaks associated with Metropolitan State University of Denver: the first labeled "general athletics," with eight cases, and a "social gathering" that led to another four positive tests.

Also of note are three outbreaks at child-care centers in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, and four at elementary or secondary schools, including Douglas County's Chaparral High School, which informed parents of its first positive test in August following an unauthorized "Senior Sunrise" event at which well over 100 students were photographed without masks or social distancing.

Three sites are experiencing second outbreaks: ProHealth, a potato-processing plant in Yuma County that suffered 24 positive cases stemming from viral spread that began in May; a Douglas County Organizers Unlimited warehouse that chalked up six positive staff cases in June; and The Suites Parker, a Douglas County skilled nursing facility whose outbreak this spring led to nineteen positive resident cases, two probable resident cases, one resident death that wasn't lab-confirmed, thirteen positive staff cases and one probable staff case.

Outbreaks were also registered at a hospital in Kit Carson County, Littleton Ballet Academy, a Moose lodge in Adams County, the Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co. plant, and a Westminster fire station.

