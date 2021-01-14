New Year's Gatherings COVID Outbreaks Starting to Hit

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The latest Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment report on COVID-19 outbreaks suggests that the downward trend seen over the past few weeks is continuing. But there are also reasons for concern, including the first confirmed instances of spread directly related to social gatherings around the start of the new year, several of which resulted in the most unwanted of party favors.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Late this fall, the list regularly added more than 200 new outbreaks every week before finally tailing off late last month: The December 30 roundup was up just 80 entries, while the January 6 tally increased the total by 123. On January 13, the CDPHE added another 117 new outbreaks, for a total of 3,262: 1,042 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,220 considered resolved.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been rising modestly since Christmas, and during a recent press conference, Governor Jared Polis confirmed that state officials are on the lookout for a possible New Year's bump as a result of get-togethers where attendees may not have followed suggested safety protocols. And indeed, a trio of fresh outbreaks seem to fit in this category: Two social gatherings in Routt County have been pegged as outbreaks, and one in Durango that resulted in five positive cases is labeled a "New Year's Social Gathering."

Meanwhile, the state's highest-profile outbreaks, at the two new In-N-Out Burger franchises in Aurora and Colorado Springs, are getting worse. As of January 6, the restaurants had produced a combined 145 cases: 62 in Aurora and 83 in Colorado Springs. Now, the total is 168 — 74 in Aurora and an incredible 94 in Colorado Springs.

Nearly half of the new outbreaks, 55, took place at health-care facilities, included skilled-nursing outlets. One assisted-living center in Colorado Springs has registered five resident deaths. Another ten K-12 schools have been designated outbreaks, and city agencies have been hit in Arvada, Cripple Creek and Pueblo. There have also been more outbreaks at major box stores: Sam's Clubs in Pueblo and Larimer County, and five at Walmarts, four of them in El Paso County.

And the King Soopers bakery at 60 Yuma Street in Denver, already the site of outbreaks in April and October, one leading to an employee death, has hit the list again, with another 18 staff cases.

The following roster includes 120 entries — the just-added 117 outbreaks plus three whose details have been tweaked. For example, the CDPHE's January 6 report listed an outbreak at Meow Wolf, the famed curiosity factory slated to open later this year in Denver. It's now ID'd as "Meow Wolf Construction Site," since the 20 infections there are associated with the crew putting the building together, not Meow Wolf staff.

The list includes the date when the outbreaks were first identified, and the number and type of people impacted.

1. 7 Eleven #33044, Convenience/Corner Store, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2021, 2 staff cases

2. Almar Residential Facility, Healthcare, Group Home, Sedgwick County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

3. Arbor Family Medicine — Thornton, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 12/28/2020, 5 staff cases

4. Atria Longmont (23L190), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/11/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases

5. Audubon Surgery Center at Penrose St. Francis, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

6. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/4/2021, 3 staff cases

7. Balfour Stapleton (23H949), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/9/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

8. Belleview Christian School , School, K-12, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

9. Birch Assisted Living (23Y767): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/31/2020, 2 resident cases

10. Boltz Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 15 attendee cases

11. Breckenridge Lift Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/30/2020, 2 staff cases

12. Bristol Hospice, Healthcare, Hospice, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 7 staff cases

13. Bron Aerotech, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 1/12/2021, 3 staff cases

14. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/1/2021, 3 staff cases

15. Catholic Charities ECE Programs at Mariposa, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/8/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

16. Center at Rock Creek LLC (02S685): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/24/2020, 4 staff cases

17. Chase Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 12/27/2020, 2 staff cases

18. Cheyenne Village Inc. Towne Apartments, Healthcare, Group Home, El Paso County, 1/7/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

19. Children's Chalet, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/7/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

20. Children's Haven Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 20 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

21. City of Arvada Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Police Department Outreach Team, Jefferson County, 1/4/2021, 3 staff cases

22. City of Cripple Creek Fire Dept., Other, Fire Department, Teller County, 1/6/2021, 3 staff cases

23. City of Pueblo Fire Dept. Station 5, Other, Fire Station, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 3 staff cases

24. City of Pueblo Fire Dept. Station 6, Other, Fire Station, Pueblo County, 11/10/2020, 3 staff cases

25. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

26. Cold Stone Creamery, Restaurant, Other, Pueblo County, 11/14/2020, 9 staff cases

27. Colorado Children's Academy, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/6/2021, 2 staff cases

28. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Fort Logan (CMHIFL), Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/22/2020, 5 staff cases

29. Colorado Mushroom Farm: January 2021, Farm/Dairy, Alamosa County, 1/4/2021, 4 staff cases

30. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 11/26/2020, 14 resident cases, 21 staff cases, 1 resident death

31. Columbine Chateau Assisted Living (23D501): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/6/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

32. Cottonwood Rehab and Extended Care (02E994), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 1/12/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

33. Creme de la Creme, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/6/2021, 2 attendee cases

34. Crestone Place — Community Reach Center (2304H0), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/6/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

35. Delta House, Healthcare, Hospice, Delta County, 1/4/2021, 3 staff cases

36. Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Rio Blanco County, 1/6/2021, 3 staff cases

37. Eastern Star Masonic Center of Colorado (2304HP): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/2/2021, 2 staff cases

38. Eiber Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/8/2021, 5 staff cases

39. Elk Ridge Dentistry, Healthcare, Outpatient Dental Office, Larimer County, 1/12/2021, 2 staff cases

40. 500 Sierra Madre St. Construction Site, Construction Site, El Paso County, 12/29/2020, 7 staff cases

41. F45 Training Centennial East Gym, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2020, 5 staff cases

42. Firestone Complete Auto Care — Castle Rock, Other, Auto Repair Shop, Douglas County, 12/23/2020, 3 staff cases

43. Garden Greens LLC, Retailer, Cannabis Retail, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases

44. Gardens on Quail (23U764): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

45. Gold Rush Elementary School: January 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

46. Grand Junction Regional Center House, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 12/31/2020, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases

47. Grease Monkey #69, Other, Auto Shop, Boulder County, 1/8/2021, 5 staff cases

48. Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 2 staff cases

49. Health Solutions Community Mental Healthcare, Healthcare, Outpatient Community Mental Health Center, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 12 staff cases

50. Health Solutions Residential Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

51. Henry's Pub, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 1/7/2021, 4 staff cases

52. High Street Home Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 1/4/2021, 3 staff cases

53. HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care (23M205): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1.8/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases

54. Home Daycare #4, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/6/2021, 3 attendee cases

55. Homestar Children's Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases

56. Inspiration Field Prairieview Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Otero County, 11/25/2020, 2 staff cases

57. Inspiration Field Business Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Otero County, 7 staff cases

58. Inspiration Field North 13th Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Otero County, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

59. Inspiration Field South 2nd Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Otero County, 12/17/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

60. Inspiration Field South 6th Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Otero Countym 12/2/2020, 5 resident cases, 7 staff cases

61. Institute of Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 1/7/2021, 5 staff cases

62. Jax Fish House, Restaurant, Other, Denver County, 1/5/2021, 4 staff cases

63. Jaywalker Lodge, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Garfield County, 1/8/2021, 12 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

64. Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office, Pharmacy Department, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Jefferson County, 1/6/2021, 2 staff cases

65. Kaiser Permanente Rockcreek General Surgery Department, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 1/12/2021, 2 staff cases

66. King Soopers Bakery: November 2020, Specialty Food Retailer, Bakery, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 18 staff cases

67. Kyffin Elementary: January 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/8/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

68. Larimer County Community Corrections, Correctional, Other, Larimer County, 1/4/2021, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases

69. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/29/2020, 8 staff cases

70. Little Sisters of the Poor — Mullen Home (020442), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 8 resident cases, 1 staff case

71. Loveland Youth Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 1/7/2021, 2 staff cases

72. MacKenzie Place Colorado Springs (23L584), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 12 staff cases

73. Manor Health Services — Boulder (020315), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/15/2020, 21 resident cases, 2 staff cases

74. Meiklejohn Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/8/2021, 3 staff cases

75. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 15 resident cases, 15 staff cases, 5 resident deaths

76. Meow Wolf Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 20 staff cases

77. Mercy Family Medicine Active Healthcare - Outpatient Family Med7icine La Plata 1/6/2021 3 3 0

78. Montage Hills (0204T9): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

79. Montage Ridge (2304WQ): January 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Jefferson County, 1/4/2021, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases

80. MorningStar of Fort Collins Assisted Living (23A846), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/31/2020, 3 staff cases

81. New Creation Preschool, Child Care Center, Garfield County, 12/23/2020, 2 attendee cases

82. New Year's Social Gathering — Durango, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 1/13/2021, 5 attendee cases

83. Olive Garden, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 1/12/2021, 2 staff cases

84. Papa Murphys, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 1/12/2021, 4 staff cases

85. Parry's Pizza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 1/6/2021, 3 staff cases

86. PSL Transplant Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 1/7/2021, 8 staff cases

87. Radial, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 12/2/2020, 3 staff cases

88. Regis Jesuit High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/11/2021, 2 attendee cases

89. Roosevelt Charter Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/11/2021, 2 staff cases

90. Runyon Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

91. Sam's Club #6549, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 4 staff cases

92. Sam's Club #8147, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 11 staff cases

93. Silverton Clinic/San Juan County Public Health, Healthcare, Outpatient, San Juan County, 1/5/2021, 2 staff cases

94. Simla High School, School, K-12, Elbert County, 1/7/2021, 3 attendee cases

95. Social Gathering — Routt: December 2020, Social Gathering, Routt County, 12/31/2020, 4 attendee cases

96. Social Gathering — Routt: December 2020 #2, Social Gathering, Routt County, 1/2/2021, 5 attendee cases

97. Solange at Clairton (23T320), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/13/2020, 6 resident cases

98. South Shields Dental, Healthcare, Outpatient Dental Office, Larimer County, 1/11/2021, 2 staff cases

99. Spring Creek Chalet, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/26/2020, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases

100. Spring Creek Healthcare Center (020372), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/4/2021, 3 resident cases, 12 staff cases

101. Starbucks (Breckenridge), Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 1/7/2021, 3 staff cases

102. Studio West Dance Center, Indoor Entertainment/Rec Dance Studio, Larimer County, 1/12/2021, 10 staff cases

103. Summit County Sheriff's Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Summit County, 1/8/2021, 3 staff cases

104. Suncor Energy Maintenance Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 1/8/2021, 4 staff cases

105. Sunshine Gardens Country Home (23R387), Healthcare, Memory Care, La Plata County, 1/8/2021, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases

106. The Lodge at Greeley (23R710), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/8/2021, 2 staff cases

107. The Valley Inn (02123H), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 1/7/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases

108. Titan Solutions, Other, Oil Field Industry, Weld County, 1/6/2021, 3 staff cases

109. Tower Electric — Inn at Cherry Creek Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 10/15/2020, 9 staff cases

110. Truffle Pig, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 1/7/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

111. Trumpet Behavioral Health Loveland, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Larimer County, 1/6/2021, 2 staff cases

112. University of Colorado Football Team, College/University, Boulder County, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

113. University of Denver Community Outbreak 2020-2021 School Year, College/University, Denver County, 10/13/2020, 63 staff cases, 707 attendee cases

114. VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Denver County, 1/8/2021, 11 staff cases

115. Walmart #1434, Retailer, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death

116. Walmart #1896, Retailer, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 3 staff cases

117. Walmart #1273, Retailer, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 15 staff cases

118. Walmart #4335, Retailer, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 6 staff cases

119. Walmart #921, Retailer, Chaffee County, 1/11/2021, 3 staff cases

120. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House E, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 resident cases, 7 staff cases