Nuggets Superfan Banned for "Unwanted Contact With Participants" After Repeated Warnings

But while Vicki has become a staple at Ball Arena over the years — garnering public praise from the media, NBA refs and the Nuggets organization in articles and social media posts — it appears her shtick has gotten old.
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment tells Westword that Ray, a season ticket holder since 1992, has been banned indefinitely from Nuggets home games "due to repeated violations and warnings of the NBA’s Code of Conduct as well as Ball Arena’s Code of Conduct." Ray is accused of "hitting a player and grabbing a ref," according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her friend, Angela Bittenbender, who intends to use the money raised to pay for Ray's legal representation against the allegations.
"We have made the difficult decision to revoke [Ray's] Season Ticket Membership," KSE says. "Specific incidents included unwanted contact with participants."
According to KSE, Ray was told several times to stop bothering and communicating with Nuggets players and refs during games but "continued even after repeated warnings."
“We are open and transparent with what is and is not acceptable behavior," the media giant says. "This fan repeatedly violated these terms.”
Attempts by Westword to speak with Ray have been unsuccessful, but she did talk to CBS News about what allegedly happened, and she admitted to being on the Nuggets' naughty list this year.
"I don't deserve to be treated like this," she told the outlet.
According to Ray, the Nuggets began issuing warnings to her "early on" this NBA season over her use of signs and interactions with the players and refs. She was reportedly told that she would not be allowed to enter Ball Arena early before tip-off, nor would she be allowed to stay in her seat after the game, when the players come out to greet family members, friends and fans.
In February, Ray allegedly had two inappropriate interactions with an undisclosed player and ref in the span of a week, which ultimately led to her banishment, according to Bittenbender and KSE.
“We are saddened to take this action but have done so in accordance with league and venue guidelines," KSE tells Westword.
In her interview with CBS, Ray admitted to passing notes to refs and communicating with them but denied hitting or inappropriately touching players. She said that she's been doing her thing on the rail in Section 130 for decades now and that nobody has ever had a problem with her behavior.
A fellow season ticket holder named Sam, who goes by "Nuggets Sam" and asked that only his first name be published, tells Westword that Ray has never had an issue with security before.
"No, never seen her act out of line," Sam says, noting that he's been sitting across from Ray in Section 132 with his wife since 2003. "They seem to have let her get away with hugging referees and players and other things, so she got too comfortable, I guess."
Sam says he and his wife have known Ray since they bought their tickets, as do most season ticket holders and die-hards.
"No one else had the access to do what she did," Sam says. "She was right down there where the players go in and out and the referees. She’s been doing the same things for twenty-plus years, so [I am] not sure why it became a problem all of a sudden."
A quick Google search of Ray shows how she's etched herself into the Nuggets history books with her game interactions and unyielding devotion to the team, through both the good times and the bad. She's been featured in social media posts from the Nuggets and even the NBA refs' official X page.
Since 1992, Ray has only missed seven home games, according to Bittenbender.
Had some time to sign! ✍️#MileHighBasketball
"Those were only missed due to her mother's passing and her hemorrhagic stroke two years ago," Bittenbender says on the GoFundMe page. "Vicki has attended and donated to most Nuggets meet and greets, fundraisers, charity events and has supported them through her many media interviews."
Please join the NBRA in prayer for Denver Nuggets superfan and unofficial team mom, Vicki Ray, during this unimaginable time. Vicki has always supported the refs and our hearts are with her and her family. #prayforRay
Videos and social media posts can be found littered all over the internet of Ray talking, hugging, high-fiving and interacting with players, refs and sports personalities. In 2023, Denver7 went so far as to dub her the Nuggets "team mom."
One clip from the 2018-2019 season shows Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone angrily storming back to the locker room after being ejected from a game, but still managing to snag some candy from Ray on his way out.
I hate to be the guy who posts a video of the TV but:
Michael Malone get ejected and on the way out gets handed candy by the Nuggets candy lady. 🤣 #Nuggets #MichaelMalone #Hersheys
Ray is known for often letting children come down and stand in her spot for meet-and-greets. "She is always kind," Sam adds, sharing a photo of Ray and his grandson speaking with a Nuggets player. "Letting kids stand with her to get high-fives or autographs."
On the surface, Sam and other fans he knows never saw signs of Ray getting under people's skin. Sam says when she did reach out and touch players or refs and passed things to them, they never seemed to mind. "If the players didn’t want to give her a high-five, they shouldn’t have gone so close to her," Sam says. "Same with the refs."
News of Ray's ban from Ball Arena became public over the weekend after the launch of the GoFundMe campaign for her. An outpouring of support was shown on social media, with fellow fans and season ticket holders sharing their stories and positive experiences with Ray.
"It sucks for her because she loved the Nuggets," Sam says. "If they didn’t want her touching anyone, they should put a rail there."
Bittenbender writes in the GoFundMe description that the accusation of Ray "hitting" a Nuggets player is "ludicrous" and untrue.
@NuggetfanVicki Miss Vicki, have you seen this? Just found it 💙
Love you💫
"Ms. Vicki holds her hand out and the players have to reach to her for high fives, and the refs stop multiple times at EVERY game to give her a hug and thank her for her support of them," Bittenbender says. "Ms. Vicki has not had a single infraction in 32 years. Yet now, she had two unproven infractions in one week that has gotten her banned for the season. Suspicious?"
According to Bittenbender, Ray was told she could seek reinstatement for next season, but she was given no assurance that she'd get her seats back. Ray plans to fight "these ridiculous accusations," for the return of the seats she's had for three decades and for "the respect and dignity [KSE] stripped from her," her friend says.
"She is a kind person who only loves the Nuggets like her own children," Sam tells Westword. "She never meant any harm, and that’s the bottom line."