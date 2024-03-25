 Nuggets Superfan Banned From Ball Arena for "Inappropriate Behavior" | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nuggets Superfan Banned for "Unwanted Contact With Participants" After Repeated Warnings

Team management says the superfan known as "Sign Lady" is indefinitely banned from Ball Arena, but she's finding support online from other Nuggets fans.
March 25, 2024
Nuggets superfan Vicki Ray has been going to games in Denver for over thirty years, but now she'll have to find somewhere else to watch.
Nuggets superfan Vicki Ray has been going to games in Denver for over thirty years, but now she'll have to find somewhere else to watch. GoFundMe
Share this:
For more than three decades, Vicki Ray has supported and cheered on the Denver Nuggets from her floor seat in Section 130 of Ball Arena. Known to fans as "Candy Lady" or "Sign Lady," the 72-year-old rides the rail near the Nuggets' main entrance and tunnel where the players and referees walk on to the court, with her often gifting them candy bags, holiday cards and notes with messages of encouragement.

But while Vicki has become a staple at Ball Arena over the years — garnering public praise from the media, NBA refs and the Nuggets organization in articles and social media posts — it appears her shtick has gotten old.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment tells Westword that Ray, a season ticket holder since 1992, has been banned indefinitely from Nuggets home games "due to repeated violations and warnings of the NBA’s Code of Conduct as well as Ball Arena’s Code of Conduct." Ray is accused of "hitting a player and grabbing a ref," according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her friend, Angela Bittenbender, who intends to use the money raised to pay for Ray's legal representation against the allegations.

"We have made the difficult decision to revoke [Ray's] Season Ticket Membership," KSE says. "Specific incidents included unwanted contact with participants."

According to KSE, Ray was told several times to stop bothering and communicating with Nuggets players and refs during games but "continued even after repeated warnings."

“We are open and transparent with what is and is not acceptable behavior," the media giant says. "This fan repeatedly violated these terms.”

Attempts by Westword to speak with Ray have been unsuccessful, but she did talk to CBS News about what allegedly happened, and she admitted to being on the Nuggets' naughty list this year.

"I don't deserve to be treated like this," she told the outlet.

According to Ray, the Nuggets began issuing warnings to her "early on" this NBA season over her use of signs and interactions with the players and refs. She was reportedly told that she would not be allowed to enter Ball Arena early before tip-off, nor would she be allowed to stay in her seat after the game, when the players come out to greet family members, friends and fans.

In February, Ray allegedly had two inappropriate interactions with an undisclosed player and ref in the span of a week, which ultimately led to her banishment, according to Bittenbender and KSE.

“We are saddened to take this action but have done so in accordance with league and venue guidelines," KSE tells Westword.

In her interview with CBS, Ray admitted to passing notes to refs and communicating with them but denied hitting or inappropriately touching players. She said that she's been doing her thing on the rail in Section 130 for decades now and that nobody has ever had a problem with her behavior.

A fellow season ticket holder named Sam, who goes by "Nuggets Sam" and asked that only his first name be published, tells Westword that Ray has never had an issue with security before.

"No, never seen her act out of line," Sam says, noting that he's been sitting across from Ray in Section 132 with his wife since 2003. "They seem to have let her get away with hugging referees and players and other things, so she got too comfortable, I guess."

Sam says he and his wife have known Ray since they bought their tickets, as do most season ticket holders and die-hards.

"No one else had the access to do what she did," Sam says. "She was right down there where the players go in and out and the referees. She’s been doing the same things for twenty-plus years, so [I am] not sure why it became a problem all of a sudden."

A quick Google search of Ray shows how she's etched herself into the Nuggets history books with her game interactions and unyielding devotion to the team, through both the good times and the bad. She's been featured in social media posts from the Nuggets and even the NBA refs' official X page. Since 1992, Ray has only missed seven home games, according to Bittenbender.

"Those were only missed due to her mother's passing and her hemorrhagic stroke two years ago," Bittenbender says on the GoFundMe page. "Vicki has attended and donated to most Nuggets meet and greets, fundraisers, charity events and has supported them through her many media interviews."
Videos and social media posts can be found littered all over the internet of Ray talking, hugging, high-fiving and interacting with players, refs and sports personalities. In 2023, Denver7 went so far as to dub her the Nuggets "team mom."

One clip from the 2018-2019 season shows Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone angrily storming back to the locker room after being ejected from a game, but still managing to snag some candy from Ray on his way out.
Ray is known for often letting children come down and stand in her spot for meet-and-greets. "She is always kind," Sam adds, sharing a photo of Ray and his grandson speaking with a Nuggets player. "Letting kids stand with her to get high-fives or autographs." 
click to enlarge Denver Nuggets super fan Vicki Ray with other fans greeting a player.
Photos and videos captured inside Ball Arena over the years show Vicki Ray having positive interactions with players and refs.
Westword

On the surface, Sam and other fans he knows never saw signs of Ray getting under people's skin. Sam says when she did reach out and touch players or refs and passed things to them, they never seemed to mind. "If the players didn’t want to give her a high-five, they shouldn’t have gone so close to her," Sam says. "Same with the refs."

News of Ray's ban from Ball Arena became public over the weekend after the launch of the GoFundMe campaign for her. An outpouring of support was shown on social media, with fellow fans and season ticket holders sharing their stories and positive experiences with Ray.

"It sucks for her because she loved the Nuggets," Sam says. "If they didn’t want her touching anyone, they should put a rail there."
Bittenbender writes in the GoFundMe description that the accusation of Ray "hitting" a Nuggets player is "ludicrous" and untrue.

"Ms. Vicki holds her hand out and the players have to reach to her for high fives, and the refs stop multiple times at EVERY game to give her a hug and thank her for her support of them," Bittenbender says. "Ms. Vicki has not had a single infraction in 32 years. Yet now, she had two unproven infractions in one week that has gotten her banned for the season. Suspicious?"

According to Bittenbender, Ray was told she could seek reinstatement for next season, but she was given no assurance that she'd get her seats back. Ray plans to fight "these ridiculous accusations," for the return of the seats she's had for three decades and for "the respect and dignity [KSE] stripped from her," her friend says.

"She is a kind person who only loves the Nuggets like her own children," Sam tells Westword. "She never meant any harm, and that’s the bottom line."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Chris Perez is a senior staff writer at Westword. Before arriving at Westword in March 2023, Chris spent three years as a Denver-based freelancer following a six-year stint with the New York Post. His areas of expertise include breaking news, local and national issues, crime/courts, politics, sports, pop culture and entertainment. His work has appeared in the New York Post, Page Six, Newsweek, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun, and on Yahoo, HuffPost, Business Insider, Fox News, Daily Beast, Raw Story, UPROXX, MarketWatch, News.com.au, the Independent, Comic Book Resources, Looper.com and Bleacher Report.
Contact: Chris Perez
Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

Shopping

Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

By Hannah Metzger
Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

Comment of the Day

Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

By Westword Readers
Rental Breakdown: Her Son Was Killed at an Illegal Party at This Airbnb, but It's Still Available to Book

Crime

Rental Breakdown: Her Son Was Killed at an Illegal Party at This Airbnb, but It's Still Available to Book

By Hannah Metzger
License to Sell: City Pushing Permits on First Friday Sidewalk Vendors

Arts & Culture News

License to Sell: City Pushing Permits on First Friday Sidewalk Vendors

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation