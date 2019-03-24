Op-Ed: The Deep and Dangerous Secret in Every Sip of Water

Next time you lift a glass of water to your lips, take a moment. Reflect on where it comes from. Most people haven’t a clue. Rivers from snowpack, you say? Only partly.

The mountains are not really like steep roofs that shed their melt-water bounty directly down surface watersheds. Our mountains are more like deeply-stacked sponges. Their underlying fractured rock substrata hold far more water in their cracks than do reservoirs. Underground water flows into and out of rivers and streams all the way downslope and out onto the plains to the east and through the arid lands to the west.

Since its adoption in 2015, Colorado’s Water Plan has offhandedly acknowledged these facts but then paid scant attention to addressing their deep ramifications. Conspicuous by its absence is the crucial, continually-ignored need to sustain and care for the recharging of baseline groundwater resources.