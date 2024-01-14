Reader: Colorado Is Nothing but an Anti-American Terrorist State

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on February 8. Because of tricky timing, Trump's name will be included on Colorado's ballot — but depending on the court's decision, votes for him may not count in this state. And other states are also considering taking action. Maine's Secretary of State has already determined that Trump is not eligible for that state's ballot (Trump has appealed that ruling in Maine); Massachusetts will consider a challenge to his candidacy this week.
That “The Premes” took this up on such a compressed briefing and oral argument schedule means, I think, that Colorado Supreme Court Justices Monica Marquez, William Hood, Richard Gabriel and Melissa Hart best be wearing their “Stanley Cups” for what will be an epic smackdown!Adds Seymour:
I believe them taking the case on for Colorado at this juncture is premature and a mistake, which leaves them to make a decision that could appear partisan in either direction. The Supreme Court does not function to find guilt or innocence, only to determine if the verdict of lowers courts is constitutional and just.Offers Smith:
Without legal determinations as to Trump's claim of blanket presidential immunity and his guilt or innocence with regard to the Capitol attack, there is no way for the Supreme Court to have a basis of eligibility for the office of president. Given the fact there has been a grand jury review which found sufficient evidence to indict Trump, it would hard to simply ignore the issues at hand.
Their taking on the case so quickly can and does in itself seem to have some partisan bias.
If anything, they should simple stay the decisions in Maine and Colorado until such time as the basis for these two and potentially other states is decided.
It's so strange to see so many Americans bending over backwards to defend and excuse a political party that can only make a semantic argument that they aren't guilty if insurrection. These people have been conned into believing their political party over objective direct evidence, and even over pleas of guilt. The GOP is clearly dangerous.Wonders Jeremy:
Aren’t they forgetting due process? He has to be convicted of the sedition and he hasn’t. It’s a case of guilty until proven innocent. Colorado has no jurisdiction to convict him of a federal case.Responds Eric:
I’m not a big fan of Trump, but this is very clearly dirty.
He doesn’t need to be convicted, and the Colorado Supreme Court didn’t convict him of anything. The Court ruled that Trump is ineligible per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Go read it.Suggests Ryan:
Colorado is nothing but an anti-American terrorist state that followed in the footsteps of the communist state of California with all the tents on the sidewalk, feces on the ground, illegal aliens running around everywhere. Just another liberal trash state that needs to be removed from the United States.Responds Peter:
Don't forget to punch your time card again when you end your shift today…