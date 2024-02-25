Reader: Billionaires Fighting Billionaires and Denver Sports Fans Get Screwed

Colorado athletes are concerned, too. Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon voiced his outrage with the blackout in an X post last weekend, suggesting that the lack of television coverage might have led to Nuggets players, specifically point guard Jamal Murray, not making the NBA All-Star team this year and in years past. "Bout dis...first we could start by playing our own games on TV in our local market," Gordon blasted.
And this continues despite the fact that almost a year ago, Comcast and Altitude Sports & Entertainment jointly announced the resolution of a lawsuit that had kept Altitude off Comcast's lineup. But the home games haven't returned, and that means Comcast, the nation's largest and most powerful cable service, and Altitude, owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke, whose portfolio also includes the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche, achieved absolutely nothing after more than three years of grappling in court. And fans were the losers. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Aaron Gordon story, they made it clear they're not happy. Says Teri:
Over it. Gave up watching, thanks to Altitude. Fans should matter more.Responds Michael:
Cut the cord and currently watching Denver Nuggets on Fubo. I couldn’t be happier.Replies: Scott:
I dropped Comcast two months into this dispute. Kept the internet and signed up for direct TV. Not sure why everyone doesn’t do the same. I haven’t missed one game since.Offers Alex:
Good luck fighting the CEOs of cable. Taxes and rates go up and they never say why or for what...Suggests Michael:
Billionaires fighting with other billionaires and the fans get screwed. Altitude are the ones in the wrong here and need to do right by the fans.Concludes Dan:
Perhaps the billionaire could think of the teams' fans and decide he has enough money already? Maybe the NBA steps in and works on behalf of the fans? Obviously, I am kidding…What do you think of this impasse? How do you watch the local Nuggets games? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]. And for some handy hacks for catching home games, see Catie Cheshire's guide to watching the Nuggets.