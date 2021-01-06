People to Watch in Denver in 2021

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While many of the people who grabbed headlines in 2020 were prominent players whose faces were already known, others emerged on the scene last year who were definitely worth watching. At least virtually.

These are the people who will help determine much of what Denver looks like when we finally leave our homes and venture back out into the city, the people who kept us safe, kept us fed, kept us entertained, kept us high...and even gave us reason to cheer as we headed into the new year.

While Colorado also has plenty of people to watch out for, there are many more to celebrate in the new year.

