Best of Denver

People to Watch in Denver in 2021

Westword Staff | January 6, 2021 | 10:25am
Stephen Brackett, ambassador for Coolorado.
Evan Semón Photography
While many of the people who grabbed headlines in 2020 were prominent players whose faces were already known, others emerged on the scene last year who were definitely worth watching. At least virtually.

These are the people who will help determine much of what Denver looks like when we finally leave our homes and venture back out into the city, the people who kept us safe, kept us fed, kept us entertained, kept us high...and even gave us reason to cheer as we headed into the new year.

While Colorado also has plenty of people to watch out for, there are many more to celebrate in the new year.

Here's where to find some of our people to watch in 2021:

"Nine People to Watch in Denver's Culture Scene in 2021"
"Four People to Watch in Denver's Culinary Scene in 2021"
"Six People to Watch in Denver's Marijuana Scene in 2021"

And two congressional bonuses:

"21 Beery Facts About Brand-New Senator John Hickenlooper"
"Boebert Watch: Colorado's Newest Rep Takes Aim at Congress"

