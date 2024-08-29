Photos: University of Colorado Rolls Out New Uniforms for 2024 Season

As the University of Colorado football program kicked off its season on August 29 against North Dakota State University, it also hard-launched new uniforms for the first time since 2015.
Head coach Deion Sanders teased the new uniforms in January when he announced there would be an updated version of his signature Nike Air Diamond Turfs shoes to match CU colors and the new uniforms.
The new uniforms — at least, the version the team wore at home on Thursday night — are all black with white details on the pants and shoulders in the shape of the Flatirons. The mountains provide the background to Folsom Field, where the team plays all its home games.
The numbers are metallic gold with a white outline. Mixing in white is a theme for the uniforms, as the helmet also includes white face guards and little white horns on the mostly gold buffalo logo.
Sanders told media this fall he had a "heavy hand" in designing the new look for the Buffaloes. One of the coach's mottos is "Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good," and he has made his mark on CU merchandise lines since he arrived, with the school and coach sharing a licensing deal to sell Coach Prime-CU products.
"Uniforms don't win or lose games," Sanders said.
But at least CU will look fresh while doing either this year. Plus, when the team hits the road, it's likely there will be another color-way of the uniforms.
What do you think about the new CU football look? Check out these images to see the details up close.