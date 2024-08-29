 Photos: CU Football Rolls Out New Uniforms for 2024 Season | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: University of Colorado Rolls Out New Uniforms for 2024 Season

The Buffaloes haven't had newly designed jerseys since 2015.
August 29, 2024
CU football has its first new uniforms in nine years.
CU football has its first new uniforms in nine years. Catie Cheshire
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As the University of Colorado football program kicked off its season on August 29 against North Dakota State University, it also hard-launched new uniforms for the first time since 2015.

Head coach Deion Sanders teased the new uniforms in January when he announced there would be an updated version of his signature Nike Air Diamond Turfs shoes to match CU colors and the new uniforms.

The new uniforms — at least, the version the team wore at home on Thursday night — are all black with white details on the pants and shoulders in the shape of the Flatirons. The mountains provide the background to Folsom Field, where the team plays all its home games.

The numbers are metallic gold with a white outline. Mixing in white is a theme for the uniforms, as the helmet also includes white face guards and little white horns on the mostly gold buffalo logo.

Sanders told media this fall he had a "heavy hand" in designing the new look for the Buffaloes. One of the coach's mottos is "Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good," and he has made his mark on CU merchandise lines since he arrived, with the school and coach sharing a licensing deal to sell Coach Prime-CU products.

"Uniforms don't win or lose games," Sanders said.

But at least CU will look fresh while doing either this year. Plus, when the team hits the road, it's likely there will be another color-way of the uniforms.

What do you think about the new CU football look? Check out these images to see the details up close.
click to enlarge
The uniforms include an homage to the Flatirons on each sleeve.
Catie Cheshire
click to enlarge
On this version of the jersey, the numbers are gold with a white outline.
Catie Cheshire
click to enlarge
The pants have Flatiron details running up the sides.
Catie Cheshire
click to enlarge
The helmets have the classic buffalo logo and white face guards.
Catie Cheshire
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Homeless Handyman Found Dead Days After Sharing His Story

Homelessness

Homeless Handyman Found Dead Days After Sharing His Story

By Bennito L. Kelty
Longtime Businesses Leaving Denver's Broadway for Englewood, but Both Sides Have Big Plans

Longform

Longtime Businesses Leaving Denver's Broadway for Englewood, but Both Sides Have Big Plans

By Catie Cheshire
Broadway Halloween Parade Needs a Hero by September 6

Halloween

Broadway Halloween Parade Needs a Hero by September 6

By Catie Cheshire
Racist Signs Popping Up in Denver Connected to Controversial Street Artist

Immigration

Racist Signs Popping Up in Denver Connected to Controversial Street Artist

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation