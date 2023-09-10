Photos: Relive the University of Colorado Football Team's Beatdown of Nebraska

click to enlarge Buff fans are loving it! Evan Semón Photography

In just two weekends, the University of Colorado football program increased last year's wins by 200 percent.That's not saying too much, since the Buffaloes only managed to win one game in 2022 — but it's still safe to say that the Deion Sanders era has started off strong.On September 2, the Buffs narrowly defeated Texas Christian University, which had played in the College Football National Playoff Championship last year; CU was a twenty-point underdog but won by three points. On September 9, CU trounced the University of Nebraska 36-14.While the Buffaloes' last truly excellent head coach, Bill McCartney, called on Jesus Christ, Sanders himself could be the second coming for CU fans, who've battled through decades of lackluster football.With two wins to start the season, CU has already cashed in on its hire of Sanders. Even though the school gave Sanders a nearly $30 million contract over the next five years, the investment is paying off.The breakdown of the game itself wasn't pretty. The young Buffaloes still struggled to warm up and were charged with a litany of dumb penalties. But with just over three minutes left in the first half, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig turned all that on its head. His interception lit the fire that spurred the offense to secure Coach Prime's first home win at Folsom Field.After week one, CU was ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 poll. Where will it land after another impressive win in week two?Check out the rest of the day's events below: