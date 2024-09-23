Police Across Colorado Ticketing Expired Plates This Week

According to the DPD, the policy "emphasizes officers focus their time and efforts on addressing serious, crash-causing violations. For example, speeding, reckless/careless driving, disobedience to traffic signals, etc." However, DPD officers will still pull people over if they're suspects in more serious crimes like car theft, hit-and-run accidents and driving while intoxicated or under the influence. Vehicles that have no signs of registration or registration that has been expired for years can still be pulled over, as well.







Thomas said that the decision in July to temporarily ticket expired plates came after residents kept complaining about it at community meetings, and he said he would rev enforcement back up if people continued complaining. According to DPD, this second step up in enforcement will only last a week.



"We need to be mindful of disparate impact on some communities when we enforce those kinds of low-level violations," Thomas said. "That was a primary concern for why I established the policy that we did." DPD's announcement came the same day that the Colorado State Patrol increased its statewide enforcement of speed limits to honor the agency's 89th anniversary.



According to the Denver Motor Vehicle division, residents have to register their newly purchased vehicles in person at DMV offices but can renew their registration online or at a kiosk. Denver car owners have a thirty-day grace period to renew their plates after they expire, but temporary license plates do not have a grace period after expiration.