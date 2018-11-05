Construction Firms, Realtors Give $4M-Plus to Prop 110 Transportation Measure

Plenty of attention has been paid to the millions donated by energy companies to stop Proposition 112, which would mandate 2,500-foot setbacks between new oil and gas developments and homes, schools and more.

But additional millions are pouring into efforts to pass Proposition 110, also known as Let's Go Colorado, a .62 percent sales-tax increase intended to generate billions for new road projects in Colorado during the years to come. And many of the biggest donors are construction companies, real estate firms and other organizations that would directly benefit from a transportation-related building boom.