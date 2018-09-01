 


The only Denver detached residence currently listed on Homesnap for less than $200,000.
The only Denver detached residence currently listed on Homesnap for less than $200,000.
Reader: Chicago Would Never Build the Same Sh*t That's Being Built in Denver

Westword Staff | September 1, 2018 | 6:04am
As Denver's housing market gets more expensive, sellers seem to think buyers will buy less for more. Case in point: We found a couple of pretty despicable properties on sale for $250,000, which would purchase a perfectly lovely home in less insane markets.

Readers have a lot to say about our housing market — and our tolerance.

Leanne says:

I have been In Colorado for four years from Chicago. I am 100 percent for the sustainability and architectural preservation. Chicago would never build the shit that is being built in Denver. It breaks by heart.

Margaret explains:

Sadly, it's just progress. Out with the old (me), in with the new.

Emmy notes:

Gross. No thanks. I'll remain far away from Denver

Asks:

Have you seen what a million will get you in California?

And Wendy concludes:

Come to Pueblo, where your money will go much further...small but beautiful city.

For our May 17 post "What Kind of Home You Can Buy for Under $250K in Denver Right Now," we explored the Homesnap real estate website and discovered six Denver single-family detached residences available for less than a quarter of a million dollars — just barely in the case of two, which were going for $249,000.

Since then, prices for such dwellings in the Mile High City have continued to ratchet upward, with one study identifying Denver as having the second-worst home affordability in the entire country. And a return visit to Homesnap confirms that the number of such properties available at the lower end of the market is shrinking.

Last week, just four single-family detached residences could be had for under 250K. And while the least expensive of them sported a lower price tag ($187,000) than May's cheapest joint ($204,900), its listing didn't include a single photo of the alleged dwelling, substituting instead a pic of Westwood Park.

What do you think about home prices in Denver? Let us know in a comment or at editorial@westword.com.

