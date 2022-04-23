Reflections From a Van Full of Ukrainian Refugees

There are some experiences that you anticipate happening in your life, like marriage, having a child or buying a home. Then there are some you’d never imagine. Driving traumatized refugees out of Ukraine was not on my list of anticipated life experiences. This experience single-handedly changed my perspective of what I view as truly “bad,” and I hope sharing some of these reflections and stories might expand others' perspectives as to what is really happening in Ukraine.
Thanks for listening.
When I drove past the final border control point into Ukraine, we came across two older gentlemen (and their cat) hitchhiking back into Ukraine. We stopped and asked what they were doing. They simply stated, “We’re going home to fight!” We opened the van door and said we’d take them as far as we were going. I certainly did not expect to be bringing people in to the war, but their pride shone bright through their weathered faces.
After dropping the two gentlemen and their cat off, we unloaded our supplies and proceeded to the train station to pack the van full of people before heading back to Poland. We awkwardly passed various checkpoints, some meticulously built, others clearly using local items to help fortify the access points. We arrived at the train station just as the air raid sirens went off. We continued our mission despite the warnings.
At the train station, we hurried to the information tent and mentioned that we had seven seats open for people fleeing. A handful of families darted over to the kiosk and shouted that they wanted to go. Then came the most uncomfortable and heartbreaking decision of my life: Who gets a seat in the van? Do you take the teenage couple trying to flee together? Do you take the elderly woman and grandchild or the disabled man? This decision, which no one is equipped to (or should have to) make, had to be done within the minute as the smoke from the recent bombs dropped on the city filled the area around the train station.
A mother and child shared how they left their grandmother at home when she refused to leave despite their city actively being bombed. One lady shared a story of entire vans and buses going missing from “volunteers” who ended up kidnapping them for trafficking purposes. Another older lady said that she had to leave because she had no more home; her entire apartment complex was gone. Many spoke of husbands and brothers who had been left behind — with no way to communicate with them.
This is just a very small glimpse into stories on the ground. Every day our team of volunteers received information sent to us about how humanitarian convoys were being shot up or raided, pictures of trap grenades set under toy objects or common community spaces. One of our drivers witnessed Russians opening fire on a group of people walking on the street, trying to evacuate. Another showed me videos of ambulances and playgrounds littered with evidence of gunfire and pictures of dogs shot dead by Russians.
As the world is starting to become aware that Russians are not playing by the traditional warfare rules, I feel this is grossly unreported.
Thank you for listening to my brief reflection from the lens of a humanitarian.
Lisa Smith is an Air Force veteran and Arvada City Council member. For the past decade, Smith has been a humanitarian volunteer, dealing with natural disasters stateside and refugee crises overseas. She was recently deployed to assist refugees in Ukraine with Operation White Stork; her main mission was driving supplies into Ukraine and evacuating refugees out of the country.