 Remembering Stephen Singular, Denver Resident and Award-Winning Author | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Media

Remembering Stephen Singular

The author turned in his last story for Westword shortly before his death.
February 27, 2024
Stephen and Joyce Jaques Singular.
Stephen and Joyce Jaques Singular. stephensingular.com
Share this:
Stephen Singular, a native of Kansas and a University of Kansas graduate, was a successful freelance writer in New York City when he decided to come to Denver for a job at Empire, the now-defunct Sunday magazine of the Denver Post. A 1984 Rolling Stone article about the murder of local talk-show host Alan Berg by neo-Nazis led to his first book, Talked to Death, and set a new path for Singular's journalistic career.

He went on to publish 24 more nonfiction books, many of them about high-profile criminal cases — including Presumed Guilty: An Investigation Into the JonBenet Ramsey Case, the Media, and the Culture of Pornography — though he also wrote about sports and business figures, as well as social commentary. Singular's latest book, The Heart of Violence, was just published by Pegasus in London; The Wichita Divide, a 2011 book about the assassination of abortion doctor George Tiller, was recently optioned for a limited series.
click to enlarge man facing camera
Stephen Singular
Stephensingular.com


And more projects are in the works, according to his wife and partner, Joyce Jacques Singular.

Last year, Singular also began writing feature stories for Westword. On August 15, we published "The Carbon Cowboy," his profile of Berthoud-based entrepreneur James Gaspard, who's using biochar as a tool to fight climate change. "Blowback," his September 19 cover story, detailed the efforts of Boulder scientist Steve Wolf to fight wildfires with hurricane-force winds.

Singular returned to true crime with "Paying the Price," his November 14 story on private investigator Ellis Armistead, who's taken on cases ranging from JonBenét to Columbine. And in "Testing the Waters," he told how Nederland's Terence "Tez" Steinberg planned to row from Hawaii to Australia to raise awareness about the plague of plastic in the oceans.

Despite suffering from a long, debilitating illness, Singular kept writing. He passed away on February 11, shortly after he submitted his final article to Westword; you can now read that piece, a profile of lawyer Mari Newman, here.

Joyce Singular will post additional news of projects stemming from his work at stephensingular.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Downtown Residents Frustrated, Afraid Over New Bike Lane: "I Cannot Fall Again"

Transportation

Downtown Residents Frustrated, Afraid Over New Bike Lane: "I Cannot Fall Again"

By Hannah Metzger
Aurora City Council Considers Jail Time for "Dine-and-Dash" Thieves

Aurora

Aurora City Council Considers Jail Time for "Dine-and-Dash" Thieves

By Bennito L. Kelty
House More Homeless, Serve Fewer Migrants Among Mayor Johnston's 2024 Goals

Homelessness

House More Homeless, Serve Fewer Migrants Among Mayor Johnston's 2024 Goals

By Bennito L. Kelty
Catching Up With Joe Exotic: "Tiger King" Talks Colorado Elections, Prison and Carole Baskin

Politics

Catching Up With Joe Exotic: "Tiger King" Talks Colorado Elections, Prison and Carole Baskin

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation