Richest Zip Codes in Colorado

Rich people are moving to Colorado by the thousands, according to recent studies, but while those drawn to mountain-resort counties have plenty of cash, the state's richest zip codes continue to be clustered around the metro Denver area.
Only one of Colorado's ten wealthiest zip codes as measured by average household income is located outside of greater Denver.
This information comes from Name Census, whose demographic breakdown of Colorado is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau — specifically its most recent American Community Survey, which covers the years 2015-2020.
Of the zip codes that topped the roster, four are entirely or partly in Douglas County, including the top entry: 80108, which incorporates Castle Rock, Castle Pines and The Pinery. The mean household income for 80108 over that five-year span fell just shy of $200,000.
Three zip codes are associated with Arapahoe County, while two cover parts of Denver and Jefferson counties. The only zip code that isn't part of the metro area is 81611, tied to Pitkin County, anchored by Aspen.
The statistics include a breakdown by age of those in the zip code's households: under 25, between 25 and 44, from 45 to 64, and 65 and above. In the top ten Colorado zip codes, the greatest average household wealth is concentrated in the middle two age brackets, with 25- to 64-year-olds earning the most...and $100,000 incomes are commonplace.
Wealthy transplants will no doubt feel right at home in the ten richest zip codes. Here they are, with the richest on top:
80108 (Douglas County)
Mean income: $191,820
Under 25: $65,588
25 to 44: $148,866
45 to 64: $201,371
65 and over: $102,782
80111 (Arapahoe County, Denver County)
Mean income: $180,231
Under 25: $71,985
25 to 44: $105,694
45 to 64: $139,038
65 and over: $107,462
80238 (Denver County)
Mean income: $175,069
Under 25: $57,222
25 to 44: $149,176
45 to 64: $164,075
65 and over: $58,994
80121 (Arapahoe County)
Mean income: $174,623
Under 25: N/A
25 to 44: $116,406
45 to 64: $130,300
65 and over: $76,212
80135 (Douglas County, Jefferson County)
Mean income: $174,006
Under 25: N/A
25 to 44: $130,880
45 to 64: $138,913
65 and over: $85,405
80118 (Douglas County)
Mean income: $170,581
Under 25: N/A
25 to 44: $169,464
45 to 64: $147,500
65 and over: $107,159
80007 (Jefferson County)
Mean income: $169,074
Under 25: N/A
25 to 44: $147,833
45 to 64: $174,861
65 and over: $81,779
81611 (Pitkin County)
Mean income: $168,074
Under 25: N/A
25 to 44: $91,250
45 to 64: $89,306
65 and over: $71,094
80023 (Adams County, Broomfield County)
Mean income: $162,835
Under 25: $71,442
25 to 44: $170,164
45 to 64: $151,094
65 and over: $84,637
80016 (Arapahoe County, Douglas County)
Mean income: $161,256
Under 25: $47,788
25 to 44: $126,773
45 to 64: $154,034
65 and over: $82,652