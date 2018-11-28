The Doctors Are "In" at Rocky Flats Right to Know Talk Tonight

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge opened in September, giving metro residents another 5,000 acres of open space. But what else did we get in the process?

Rocky Flats Right to Know thinks you should know. The group, founded two years ago by Arvada grandmothers Bonnie Graham-Reed and Marianne Whitney, has been holding monthly programs focusing on the former nuclear weapons plant; they were motivated in part by the "sharing sessions," held by U.S. Fish and Wildlife as it transformed Rocky Flats from former nuclear plant to refuge, "that weren't 'sharing,'" Graham-Reed recalls. Speakers were cut off, and experts weren't allowed to speak.