Argument on RTD Bus Leads to Shooting Outside Capitol

Just before noon today, January 31, shots were fired near the State Capitol, resulting in one injury.

The Denver Police Department believes that the shots came after an argument on an RTD bus traveling westbound on Colfax Avenue.

"There was an argument on the bus between a group of individuals. The bus stopped around Colfax and Grant. That's when those individuals were getting off the bus. As they're getting off the bus, shots were fired. One of those shots struck the victim in the upper arm," says Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the police department.

The suspects fled on foot after the shooting.

"It doesn't appear that the victim that was shot was involved in the argument," says Casillas. "He was out on the sidewalk."

The man wounded by the gunshot was transported to the hospital, and his injuries appear to be non-lift threatening, according to the department.

Police, who received a call about the shooting at 11:46 a.m., are looking for two male suspects. Casillas was unable to provide more details about the suspects.