Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Play 'I Spy' with RTD's New Parade Bus, Rolling Out for the St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 10, 2023 12:03PM

Catch RTD's parade bus for the first time at the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Catch RTD's parade bus for the first time at the St. Patrick's Day Parade. RTD
When downtown Denver is awash in green during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11, a colorful new addition will be in the mix.

The Regional Transportation District is debuting its new parade bus, fully wrapped with colorful artwork depicting people of various races, ages and styles to represent the variety of people who use RTD to get around.

“It's very colorful and vibrant, just demonstrating that RTD is committed to serving all customers, regardless of their abilities or backgrounds,” says Brandon Figliolino, senior specialist of community engagement with RTD says. “It demonstrates that we are all one, one community together.”

When RTD officials determined that the agency should become more integrated with the community, they decided to participate in more celebrations and parades around town. But rather than use a normal bus with typical advertisements, they thought that an artful wrap would make a more effective statement.

Even when there’s not a parade, the bus will be working.

“In our internal discussions, we decided that not only would we have this bus dedicated for parades, but that this bus would also be out and about in the community, providing regular service to customers,” Figliolino says. “That allows us the opportunity to not only showcase RTD’s commitment to moving people in parades, but it is there every day.”

The agency will promote the bus with a social media contest. Starting March 13, the first fifty people who spot the bus while it’s in service and share a photo on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #SpotRTD will win a free mobile ticket to ride RTD. The contest ends March 17.

“It’s like a hide-and-seek game or an I Spy game of sorts,” Figliolino says. “Whatever route that bus is going to be on, it will be another reminder that RTD is committed to its customer base and the colorful design will attract the eyes of both customers and non customers."

And who gets to drive the special bus? That assignment will go to a driver volunteer or the Extra Board, a set of operators in reserve who are available to cover for unexpected or unusual circumstances — such as a parade. That system is consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, RTD notes.

RTD is already planning to participate in the Juneteenth parade on June 17 and the Pride parade on June 25, and Figliolino says the agency is open to others — particularly if the Denver Nuggets or Colorado Avalanche win a championship.

“If we're invited to other parades or things like that, we're certainly open to looking at the feasibility of doing those as well,” Figliolino says.

In the meantime, you can watch a video of the bus-wrapping process on RTD’s YouTube.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation