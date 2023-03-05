Navigation
Saturday Night Live Opening Takes On Dominion's Case Against Fox

March 5, 2023 10:54AM

The real Fox and Mike Lindell have been sued by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems
Saturday Night Live hit close to home on March 4 with a cold-opening spoof of Fox & Friends reporting on the $1.6 billion lawsuit that Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox. You knew it was a spoof because Fox News is actually not covering the Dominion case, as Fox media analyst Howard Kurtz acknowledged last week.

In its very real suit, Dominion is arguing that Fox aired claims about the voting company rigging the November 2020 election in order to ensure Donald Trump's defeat, claims that Fox and personnel including on-air hosts knew were false but used to buoy ratings.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial next month, and in a filing for summary judgment last month, Dominion shared many quotes from depositions and other documents that indicated Fox employees realized they were airing falsehoods.

SNL's Bowen Yang, who grew up in Aurora and recently played the downed Chinese balloon, appears in this skit as Brian Kilmeade, who mixes up Dominion with "de Minions." From there, it moves to more malarkey from a mock Mike Lindell, who pushed much of the stolen election narrative on Fox shows and himself has been sued for $1 billion by Dominion. (The real Lindell was actually in Washington, D.C. at CPAC 2023 on March 4, where he joined a lineup that included Lauren Boebert.)

See the SNL bit here:
SNL didn't mention another Colorado connection: Dana Perino, a Fox News anchor who grew up in Denver, early on called allegations of voter fraud against Dominion "total BS," "insane" and "nonsense," according to the Dominion summary judgment filing. She also said that she "wouldn't be surprised" if Dominion decided to sue.

Which it did in April 2021.

As for the actual Fox on-air discussion of the case, it amounts to exactly this:

“Some of you have been asking why I’m not covering the Dominion voting machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020, and it’s absolutely a fair question,” Kurtz said during the February 25 Media Buzz. “I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox. But the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now.”
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
