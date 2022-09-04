Denver Will Try to Put the Brakes on Speeding Scooters

As downtown residents continue to complain about the scourge of speeding scooters zipping by, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
is planning to grapple with the problem.
"Starting this fall, we’re going to test a couple of ideas in LoDo, where we see some of the highest ridership in the city," says Vanessa Lacayo, a DOTI spokesperson. "As Denver's shared bike and scooter program grows in popularity, we’re continuing to explore ways to keep all street users safe."
The first pilot program includes stenciling messages onto some LoDo sidewalks to "remind riders to keep the sidewalk space clear for pedestrians," according to Lacayo. "We expect to have some of these stencils in place before the end of the month, and then we’ll schedule some observation periods to see if/how they are working or having an impact."
DOTI also plans a thirty-day pilot to test technological ways to restrict or slow scooters in certain parts of LoDo. Right now, Lyft and Lime scooters using geofencing technology automatically slow down to a snail's pace on and near the 16th Street Mall, where they are prohibited; scooters slow down near Coors Field during Rockies games, as well. Although DOTI isn't ready to say where these additional speed restrictions will take effect, it promises more information by the end of this month.
The policy experiments come while scooters remain an extremely popular transit option for Denver residents and visitors alike.
"Since launching DOTI’s pilot Shared Micromobility Program in 2018, riders have taken nearly 11 million rides, which removed approximately 4 million driving trips from Denver’s busiest streets and neighborhoods," says Lacayo.
But while scooter riders are generally not allowed to operate their vehicles on sidewalks, many do, leading to pedestrian and rider injuries and plenty of near-misses. And scooters are also sometimes hit by people driving cars.
The only time that scooters are allowed on sidewalks is when they're starting or ending a trip. But this can also be an issue, since plenty of people who use scooters park them in the middle of the sidewalk, which they're not supposed to do. One Denverite got so fed up with people parking scooters in the wrong spots that he began blacking out QR codes with a Sharpie, attempting to make the scooters inoperable.
Councilman Chris Hinds
, who has taken a keen interest in scooters during his first term in office, says that he got data from Denver Health covering the start of 2021 through May 15 of this year showing that its emergency department saw an average of two and a half people every day because of scooters.
"Our top mission in Denver should be promoting public health, safety and welfare," Hinds says.
Hinds, who uses a wheelchair, says that poorly parked scooters can be a major obstacle. "The last time I saw a scooter completely blocking the sidewalk was yesterday in Cap Hill. It happens all the time," Hinds says. "I found a different route."
Scooters from various companies began popping up in Denver in 2018, suddenly zipping by on sidewalks and in streets and bike lanes. Since then, Denver City Council has regulated where scooters can be used. The city has also entered into licensing agreements with Lyft
and Lime
to be the sole scooter and shared e-bike operators in Denver.
"Lyft’s top priority is the safety of all road users, including pedestrians. We actively promote the rules of the road to our scooter riders through our in-app safe-riding tutorial, which reminds riders to ride in bike lanes where available and to follow local traffic laws. We also have been promoting safety through a series of community safe-ride events in partnership with the City of Denver this summer. We support the city's efforts to expand the protected bike lane network, which is a proven way to reduce sidewalk riding," says Colin Wright, a Lyft spokesperson.
According to Lyft, the company "has created in-app messages, push notifications and scooter decals to remind riders to avoid the sidewalks."
“Being a good partner to the City of Denver and focusing on safety are two of our top priorities at Lime, and we'll work closely with them to ensure we comply with these new rules and regulations. Ridership in Denver is booming this year, and we are happy to be a part of building Denver's sustainable transportation future," says Cody Noblin, Lime's senior operations manager for Colorado.
Neither Lyft nor Lime responded to a question regarding whether DOTI has provided the company with locations for where the speed-control technology will take effect.
Some groups have their suspicions, though. "I saw people struggling on Blake Street the other day because their scooters had cut out because of the no-scooter zone — but the kicker is there was no Rockies game," says Rob Toftness of the Denver Bike Lobby
. "Why are we limiting them all the time? Other things I've noticed is scooters dying when crossing the 16th Street Mall, and sometimes they are still in traffic. That's not good."
The hazards of people riding scooters on sidewalks symbolizes an infrastructure that caters too much to cars, he adds. "People on sidewalks are an indicator species for unsafe streets," says Toftness. "We will obviously try everything else we can think of as a city, but scooters on the sidewalk are a sign that there should be safe separated space for them on the street."
Hinds has heard many complaints about scooters from constituents. "Will stencils in the sidewalk or speed control be the answer? Is that the full answer? I don't know," he says, adding that he's glad DOTI is taking some action. "I want to thank DOTI for starting to implement some of the compromises."