Heartbreaking Death of Scott Breitinger and Renewed Search for Justice

After five years of marriage, Scott Breitinger, 45, and his wife, Selene, were still very much in love, and they both wanted kids — but making this dream come true wasn't easy. Eventually, the pair decided to work with a surrogate mother and made an appointment for Scott to get prepped for the procedure.

It never happened. Just after noon on April 3, 2016, during the weekend before the big day, Scott was waiting in an alley near 3219 West Nevada Place in Denver for a friend with whom he planned to take a motorcycle ride when he was shot multiple times and died.

Who did it? And why? More than three years later, answers to these questions remain elusive. But Doug and Vicki Breitinger, Scott's parents, are making a renewed push to solve this heartbreaking mystery. They've arranged with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to put out a fresh alert about the case, complete with a $2,000 reward offer for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for taking the life of someone near and dear to them and so many others.

"At the viewing, his mother [Vicki] and I were so touched by how many people showed up, and how many people said that Scott was their best friend," Doug recalls. "You'd wonder, 'How many best friends could someone have?' But he was a really likable guy, and he would help anybody who needed help."

The scene of the crime. CBS4

"He was just an all-around good individual," Vicki notes. "Everyone enjoyed spending time with him. He always listened to people, he always talked sense."

Of course, even the warmest memories can trigger feelings of sorrow, and as Doug and Vicki talk about Scott, their emotions are never far from the surface. There's no expiration date on grief, and neither is there a predictable timeline for healing. Indeed, the entire notion of getting over such a tragedy is an especially pat form of popular fiction.

In Vicki's words, "It's just a hole that will never be refilled."

Scott was born on October 16, 1970, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where he lived until his late teens. But it took him a while to find the love of his life — and he had to move to the Denver area to do it. He and Selene married in 2010 and settled in Aurora.

Like many of those who move to Colorado, Scott fully embraced the state's lifestyle. As Doug points out, "He was an outdoorsman. He loved to ski, he loved to snowboard, he loved to fish. He was just an all-around, good, fun-loving guy."

Scott Breitinger was waiting for a friend to join him on a motorcycle ride when he was killed. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Doug and Vicki got to experience these qualities in person for part of what turned out to be Scott's final year. According to Doug, "His mother and I lived in Virginia, but we sold our property there and came out here the November before he was shot — so we had four and a half months with him. We watched a lot of Broncos games and we did projects with Scott at the house. He was an avid gardener. He loved the greenery, loved to watch things grow."

"He also had nieces on his wife's side who just adored him," Vicki says. "He was great with kids."

And with Selene. "She was quite ill, and Scott used to take care of her, like a good husband would do," Doug confirms. "She has really suffered a tremendous loss."

Knowing Scott's killer is still on the loose only adds to this ache. But Doug is hopeful that the new Crime Stoppers notice will warm up the cold case: "We'd like to try some other method to shed light on what happened. We don't want this person to inflict pain on another family."

Those with information about the murder of Scott Breitinger are encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.