See 112 COVID-19 Outbreaks at Colorado Schools

Governor Jared Polis has made keeping schools open for in-person instruction a priority during the COVID-19 crisis, and at recent press appearances, he's argued that protocols established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have made doing so workable. But the situation at such facilities is more complicated than these confident proclamations suggest.

According to data collected by the CDPHE, 112 K-12 schools in the state are under active investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks. In addition, many more schools have instituted quarantine procedures of various shapes and sizes, or are in the midst of shifting entirely to remote learning because of both infections and staff shortages caused by potential exposures. It's unclear how many of the schools with outbreaks are among the latter.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The most recent CDPHE outbreaks report, issued on November 11, contained a record-shattering 214 new entries in a single week. The outbreaks total is 1,551 since the start of the pandemic: 735 currently active, 816 considered resolved. Settings of all sorts have experienced outbreaks, including dozens of national chain outlets. But educational facilities ranging from preschools/child-care centers to colleges and universities make up one of the largest categories. K-12 schools alone constitute nearly 10 percent of total outbreaks, with the 112 under active investigation supplemented by another 21 schools where inquiries have been resolved.

There's no definitive list of additional schools that have closed without being officially designated as outbreaks, but Westword has learned about multiple locations in the metro area where such decisions have been made for a variety of reasons, including an inability to cover classrooms because of teacher quarantines. As a result, some major districts have decided to transition to online education.

Among them are Jefferson County, whose sixth-to-twelfth-grade students went to remote learning on November 16, and will stick with this mode until at least winter break; grades K-5 in Jeffco will follow suit on November 30. In announcing that remote learning for all students will take place from November 30 until winter break, Douglas County noted that as of November 12, it had "nearly 5,000 students and staff members in quarantine and thirteen schools in remote learning status, and it appears those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days. This is creating a staffing shortage for in-person learning that can no longer be overcome."

Of the 112 schools with outbreaks, 91 are in six Front Range municipalities: El Paso County (24 outbreaks), Adams County (17), Denver County (16), Jefferson County (13), Douglas County (11) and Arapahoe County (10). Some of Colorado's other more populous areas have seen multiple K-12 school outbreaks, too; there are six in Larimer County, three in Boulder County, and two apiece in Teller and Summit counties. Eagle, Baca, Routt, Montrose, Prowers, La Plata and Weld each have just one outbreak school.

The statistics also put the lie to the idea that kids are unlikely to catch the virus. Infections among attendees are common at K-12 outbreak sites, with sixteen testing positive at Cheyenne Mountain High School in El Paso County.

Here are the 112 schools with outbreaks as recognized by the CDPHE, complete with information about the date this designation became official and the number of cases among staffers and students.

1. Alameda Jr/Sr High, Jefferson County, 10/3/2020, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

2. American Academy — Motsenbocker, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

3. Arvada West High, Jefferson County, 10/19/2020, 7 positive attendee cases

4. Aurora West College Prep Academy, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases

5. Bear Creek High, Jefferson County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

6. Bear Creek School, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

7. Belleview Christian Academy, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases

8. Ben Franklin Academy, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

9. Bromley East Charter School, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

10. Bruce Randolph School, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

11. Byers Middle School, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive attendee cases

12. Centennial Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases

13. Cherry Creek High School, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

14. Cheyenne Mountain High School, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 16 positive attendee cases

15. Clayton Partnership, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

16. Colorado International Language Academy, El Paso County, 9/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

17. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, El Paso County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

18. Colorado Sports Leadership Academy, Adams County, 10/6/2020, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

19. Colorado Springs Charter Academy, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

20. Coperni 3, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

21. Corpus Christi Catholic School, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable staff case

22. Cowell Elementary, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

23. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High, Jefferson County, 10/12/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

24. Dakota Ridge High, Jefferson County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

25. East Elementary, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

26. Edgewater Elementary School, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

27. Eisenhower Elementary School, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

28. Evans International Elementary School, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

29. Falcon High School, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

30. Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 School, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

31. Fort Collins High School, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive attendee cases

32. Fort Logan Northgate, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases

33. Fossil Ridge High School, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 15 positive attendee cases

34. Fountain Valley School of Colorado, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases

35. Fox Meadow Middle School, El Paso County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

36. Frisco Elementary, Summit County, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

37. FutureForward at Washington Square, Adams County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

38. Gateway Elementary School, Teller County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

39. Global Leadership Academy, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

40. Greeley West High School, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases

41. Harrison High School, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

42. Hinkley High School, Arapahoe County, 10/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

43. Hoehne School, Las Animas County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

44. Holly School (Elementary School), Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case

45. Hope Montessori Academy, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

46. Horizon High School, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 7 positive attendee cases

47. International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

48. James Irwin Charter Academy, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

49. Jordahl Elementary School, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

50. KIPP Northeast Elementary & Middle School, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

51. Knapp Elementary School, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

52. Kunsmiller Elementary, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

53. Lasley Elementary, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

54. Legacy Peak Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

55. Legend High School, Douglas County, 10/29.2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

56. Leman Academy of Excellence — DCSD Charter School, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

57. Lewis-Palmer High School, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

58. Liberty Common High School, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

59. Lucile Erwin Middle School, Larimer County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

60. Manitou Springs Elementary School, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

61. Manitou Springs High School, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 10 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

62. Manitou Springs Middle School, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

63. Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

64. Maxwell Elementary School, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

65. Mile High Academy, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

66. Mountain Ridge Middle School, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

67. Mountain Vista High School, Douglas County, 10/29.2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

68. Mullen High School, Denver County, 10/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 9 positive attendee cases

69. Needham Elementary School, La Plata County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

70. Northeast Elementary School, Adams County, 9/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases

71. Oberon Middle School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

72. Overland High School, Arapahoe County, 9/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

73. Palmer Lake Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

74. Pinnacle Charter School, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

75. Poudre High School, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

76. Prairie Middle School, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff case

77. Ranch View Middle School, Douglas County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

78. Ranum Middle School, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

79. Riverdale Ridge High School, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases

80. Rocky Mountain High School, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

81. Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

82. Sabin World School, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

83. Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Boulder County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

84. Samuels Elementary, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

85. Silver Hills Middle School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 6 positive attendee cases

86. SkyView Academy, Douglas County, 9/22/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases

87. South Lakewood Elementary, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

88. Southeast Elementary School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 11 positive attendee cases

89. St. Mary's Academy, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

90. Steamboat Springs High School, Routt County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

91. Student Transportation of America (STA) Gathering, Montrose County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

92. Summit Elementary School, Teller County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

93. Summit High School Basketball Team, Summit County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

94. Summit Ridge Middle School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

95. Summit View Elementary, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases

96. The Classical Academy (North Elementary), El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

97. The Classical Academy North Junior High, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

98. The Pinnacle Charter School — High School Campus, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

99. The Vanguard School Bldg A, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

100. Thunder Ridge High School, Douglas County, 10/8/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

101. University Prep Steel Street, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

102. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, Eagle County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

103. Valdez Elementary, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

104. Valverde Elementary, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

105. Vega Collegiate Academy, Arapahoe County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

106. Vikan Middle School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

107. Vilas School District, Baca County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

108. Watershed School, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

109. Westerly Creek Elementary, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases

110. Westridge Elementary, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

111. Wheat Ridge High School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

112. York International, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case