See 112 COVID-19 Outbreaks at Colorado Schools

Governor Jared Polis has made keeping schools open for in-person instruction a priority during the COVID-19 crisis, and at recent press appearances, he's argued that protocols established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have made doing so workable. But the situation at such facilities is more complicated than these confident proclamations suggest.
According to data collected by the CDPHE, 112 K-12 schools in the state are under active investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks. In addition, many more schools have instituted quarantine procedures of various shapes and sizes, or are in the midst of shifting entirely to remote learning because of both infections and staff shortages caused by potential exposures. It's unclear how many of the schools with outbreaks are among the latter.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The most recent CDPHE outbreaks report, issued on November 11, contained a record-shattering 214 new entries in a single week. The outbreaks total is 1,551 since the start of the pandemic: 735 currently active, 816 considered resolved. Settings of all sorts have experienced outbreaks, including dozens of national chain outlets. But educational facilities ranging from preschools/child-care centers to colleges and universities make up one of the largest categories. K-12 schools alone constitute nearly 10 percent of total outbreaks, with the 112 under active investigation supplemented by another 21 schools where inquiries have been resolved.
There's no definitive list of additional schools that have closed without being officially designated as outbreaks, but Westword has learned about multiple locations in the metro area where such decisions have been made for a variety of reasons, including an inability to cover classrooms because of teacher quarantines. As a result, some major districts have decided to transition to online education.
Among them are Jefferson County, whose sixth-to-twelfth-grade students went to remote learning on November 16, and will stick with this mode until at least winter break; grades K-5 in Jeffco will follow suit on November 30. In announcing that remote learning for all students will take place from November 30 until winter break, Douglas County noted that as of November 12, it had "nearly 5,000 students and staff members in quarantine and thirteen schools in remote learning status, and it appears those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days. This is creating a staffing shortage for in-person learning that can no longer be overcome."
Of the 112 schools with outbreaks, 91 are in six Front Range municipalities: El Paso County (24 outbreaks), Adams County (17), Denver County (16), Jefferson County (13), Douglas County (11) and Arapahoe County (10). Some of Colorado's other more populous areas have seen multiple K-12 school outbreaks, too; there are six in Larimer County, three in Boulder County, and two apiece in Teller and Summit counties. Eagle, Baca, Routt, Montrose, Prowers, La Plata and Weld each have just one outbreak school.
The statistics also put the lie to the idea that kids are unlikely to catch the virus. Infections among attendees are common at K-12 outbreak sites, with sixteen testing positive at Cheyenne Mountain High School in El Paso County.
Here are the 112 schools with outbreaks as recognized by the CDPHE, complete with information about the date this designation became official and the number of cases among staffers and students.
1. Alameda Jr/Sr High, Jefferson County, 10/3/2020, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
2. American Academy — Motsenbocker, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
3. Arvada West High, Jefferson County, 10/19/2020, 7 positive attendee cases
4. Aurora West College Prep Academy, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases
5. Bear Creek High, Jefferson County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
6. Bear Creek School, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
7. Belleview Christian Academy, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases
8. Ben Franklin Academy, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
9. Bromley East Charter School, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. Bruce Randolph School, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
11. Byers Middle School, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive attendee cases
12. Centennial Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
13. Cherry Creek High School, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
14. Cheyenne Mountain High School, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 16 positive attendee cases
15. Clayton Partnership, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
16. Colorado International Language Academy, El Paso County, 9/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
17. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, El Paso County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
18. Colorado Sports Leadership Academy, Adams County, 10/6/2020, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
19. Colorado Springs Charter Academy, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases
20. Coperni 3, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
21. Corpus Christi Catholic School, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable staff case
22. Cowell Elementary, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
23. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High, Jefferson County, 10/12/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
24. Dakota Ridge High, Jefferson County, 10/13/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
25. East Elementary, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
26. Edgewater Elementary School, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases
27. Eisenhower Elementary School, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
28. Evans International Elementary School, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
29. Falcon High School, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
30. Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 School, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
31. Fort Collins High School, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive attendee cases
32. Fort Logan Northgate, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases
33. Fossil Ridge High School, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 15 positive attendee cases
34. Fountain Valley School of Colorado, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases
35. Fox Meadow Middle School, El Paso County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
36. Frisco Elementary, Summit County, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
37. FutureForward at Washington Square, Adams County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
38. Gateway Elementary School, Teller County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
39. Global Leadership Academy, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
40. Greeley West High School, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases
41. Harrison High School, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
42. Hinkley High School, Arapahoe County, 10/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
43. Hoehne School, Las Animas County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
44. Holly School (Elementary School), Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case
45. Hope Montessori Academy, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
46. Horizon High School, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 7 positive attendee cases
47. International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
48. James Irwin Charter Academy, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
49. Jordahl Elementary School, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
50. KIPP Northeast Elementary & Middle School, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
51. Knapp Elementary School, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
52. Kunsmiller Elementary, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
53. Lasley Elementary, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
54. Legacy Peak Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
55. Legend High School, Douglas County, 10/29.2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
56. Leman Academy of Excellence — DCSD Charter School, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
57. Lewis-Palmer High School, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
58. Liberty Common High School, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
59. Lucile Erwin Middle School, Larimer County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
60. Manitou Springs Elementary School, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
61. Manitou Springs High School, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 10 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
62. Manitou Springs Middle School, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
63. Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts, Adams County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
64. Maxwell Elementary School, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
65. Mile High Academy, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
66. Mountain Ridge Middle School, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
67. Mountain Vista High School, Douglas County, 10/29.2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
68. Mullen High School, Denver County, 10/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 9 positive attendee cases
69. Needham Elementary School, La Plata County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
70. Northeast Elementary School, Adams County, 9/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
71. Oberon Middle School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
72. Overland High School, Arapahoe County, 9/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
73. Palmer Lake Elementary School, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
74. Pinnacle Charter School, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
75. Poudre High School, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
76. Prairie Middle School, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2020, 3 positive staff case
77. Ranch View Middle School, Douglas County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
78. Ranum Middle School, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
79. Riverdale Ridge High School, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases
80. Rocky Mountain High School, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
81. Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
82. Sabin World School, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
83. Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Boulder County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
84. Samuels Elementary, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
85. Silver Hills Middle School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 6 positive attendee cases
86. SkyView Academy, Douglas County, 9/22/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases
87. South Lakewood Elementary, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
88. Southeast Elementary School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 11 positive attendee cases
89. St. Mary's Academy, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
90. Steamboat Springs High School, Routt County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
91. Student Transportation of America (STA) Gathering, Montrose County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
92. Summit Elementary School, Teller County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
93. Summit High School Basketball Team, Summit County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
94. Summit Ridge Middle School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
95. Summit View Elementary, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases
96. The Classical Academy (North Elementary), El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
97. The Classical Academy North Junior High, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
98. The Pinnacle Charter School — High School Campus, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
99. The Vanguard School Bldg A, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
100. Thunder Ridge High School, Douglas County, 10/8/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
101. University Prep Steel Street, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
102. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, Eagle County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
103. Valdez Elementary, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
104. Valverde Elementary, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
105. Vega Collegiate Academy, Arapahoe County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
106. Vikan Middle School, Adams County, 10/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
107. Vilas School District, Baca County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
108. Watershed School, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
109. Westerly Creek Elementary, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
110. Westridge Elementary, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases
111. Wheat Ridge High School, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
112. York International, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
