See Record-Shattering 214 New Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks

For the seventh week in a row, the State of Colorado has set an unwanted record for new outbreaks of COVID-19. There are 214 fresh entries in the November 11 report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which means that well over 10 percent of all outbreaks since the start of the pandemic were registered over the past seven days.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Over the summer, about twenty outbreaks were added each week, but the pace has been supercharged this fall, owing to unprecedented third-wave spikes in cases and hospitalizations. The current run of outbreaks began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, and a seemingly untoppable 197 on November 4 — which the most recent roundup surpassed with ease.

One week ago, the overall number of outbreaks stood at 1,337. Today, the total is 1,551, with 735 currently active inquiries and 816 considered closed.

Numerous companies cited in our recent post regarding chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado added to their earlier amounts. Target, which had five outbreaks prior to November 11, now has seven after the CDPHE tagged stores in Denver and Jefferson counties. Home Depot's total went from ten to twelve because of two Jeffco outbreaks. But Kroger continues to lead the pack with its King Soopers and City Market stores; infections at a King Soopers in Adams County makes for fifteen outbreaks at the combined grocery outlets.

Schools have arguably been hit hardest of all. Last week, 74 schools in the K-12 range were under active outbreak investigation — and the data on November 11 adds another 39, pushing the number of ongoing K-12 outbreaks into the triple digits. And our October 29 piece about COVID-19 hammering DISH's Riverfront campus has now been confirmed by the state health department, which documents seven positive cases and ten probable cases there.

The variety of other outbreak sites is astonishing. Among them are iconic settings such as the Denver Public Library's central branch, thirteen child-care centers, ten sit-down restaurants, a Larimer County funeral home, a social gathering in Routt County that led to twelve cases, and a Colorado Springs strip club called the Snooty Foxx — and these examples barely scrape the surface.

1. 8th Street Steakhouse, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Routt County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

2. ABC West Child Development Centers, Active, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

3. Adams Transitional Center: November 2020, Active, Correctional, Other, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

4. A D Specialty Construction, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

5. Advanced Pediatric Associates (Admin Building), Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

6. All Recycling, Active, Other, Recycling Scrap Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

7. American Academy — Motsenbocker, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

8. Animal Medical Center of Woodland Park, Active, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Teller County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

9. Arrowhead Correctional Center, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

10. Aspen Pointe Lighthouse, Active, Healthcare — Combined Care Community Mental Health Center, Crisis Walk in/Inpatient 16 bed ATU, El Paso County, 11/5/2020 4 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

11. Aspire Youth Services Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

12. Atlas Restaurant Group, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 5 positive staff cases

13. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 37 positive resident cases, 2 resident deaths, 33 positive staff cases

14. Balfour Cherrywood Village (2303Z4), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

15. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

16. Belleview Christian Academy, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases

17. Blooms by Anuschka, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

18. Blue Stag Saloon, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases

19. Blue Valley Ski and Snowboard Rentals, Active, Retailer, Winter Sport Rentals, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases

20. Boulder Bilingual Childcare & Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

21. Boys and Girls Club PACE Program, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

22. Brickhouse, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Ouray County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

23. Broadcom Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 12 positive staff cases

24. Brookdale Greeley (2303B5), Active Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld 1 County, 1/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 4 positive staff cases

25. Brown Bear, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, San Juan County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases

26. Canvas Credit Union, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases

27. Carefree of Colorado, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, RV Products manufacturer, Broomfield County, 11/5/2020, 16 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

28. Carestream Health Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/6/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

29. Catamount Inc., Active, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

30. Centennial Community Transition Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Arapahoe County, 11/6/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 6 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

31. Center at Cordera (02U322), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

32. Center Migrant Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Rio Grande County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

33. Children's Garden Early Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

34. City of Trinidad, City Hall, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 10/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases

35. City of Wheat Ridge City Hall, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases

36. Clayton Partnership, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

37. Colorado Christian University, Active, College/University Athletics, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 17 positive attendee cases

38. Colorado Department of Personnel Affairs North Campus, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases

39. Colorado Springs Dodge, Active, Other, Automotive Dealer, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

40. Come As You Are, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Routt County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case

41. Community Pet Hospital, Active, Other, Veterinary Center, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

42. CU Anschutz Medical Campus: Health Center, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Non-Hospital Setting (clinical), Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

43. Curt Mangan Strings, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Instrument Manufacturer, Montezuma County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

44. Denver Concrete Services, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 11/2/2020, 7 positive staff cases

45. Denver Public Library, Active, Other, Library, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

46. Denver Women's Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases

47. Department of Revenue — Pierce Street, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

48. Devonshire Acres Assisted Living (230106), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case

49. Dish Network — Riverfront, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases

50. Douglas County Facilities, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

51. Dragon Products, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Prowers County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

52. Durango 911 Communications Center, Active, Other, 911 Communications Center, La Plata County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

53. Durango VFW 4031, Active, Other, Club, La Plata County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive staff cases

54. Emich Automotive, Active, Other, Auto Dealership, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

55. Escalente-Biggs Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

56. ESS Metron Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

57. Evans International Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

58. Falcon High School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

59. Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

60. Fort Collins High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive attendee cases

61. Fort Collins Jeep, Active, Other, Car dealership, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

62. Fort Lewis College Football, Active, College/University, La Plata County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

63. Fossil Ridge High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 15 positive attendee cases

64. Fountain Valley School of Colorado, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

65. Fremont Co. Family Resource Center, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

66. Frisco Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

67. Frisco Police Department, Active, Law Enforcement, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

68. Gateway Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

69. Gateway Residential Center, Active, Youth Correctional Center, Delta County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

70. Grand Junction Regional Center (061162), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

71. Greeley West High School, Active, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases

72. Hacienda Real, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

73. Hartung Glass Industries (Agalite), Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Critical manufacturing, Pueblo County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

74. His Love Fellowship Church, Active, Religious Facility, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

75. Holly Heights Care Center (020412): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

76. Holly School (Elementary School), Active, School, K-12, Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case

77. Home Child Care Center — Denver, Active, Child Care Center, Family Child Care Home, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

78. Home Child Care Center — Loveland, Active, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

79. Homeward Bound, Active, Homeless Shelter, Mesa County, 11/4/2020, 40 positive resident cases

80. Hope Montessori Academy, Active, School, K-12, Combined Childcare Center (Infants, Pre-K to K), El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

81. Horizons Care Center (021111), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 5 probable staff case

82. Honnen Equipment, Active, Materials Supplier, Adams County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases

83. I-Kota Construction — Mason Place Jobsite, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case 11/6/2020 3 positive staff cases

84. Image Projections West, Active, Materials Supplier Warehouse, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

85. International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

86. Interim HealthCare Home Office, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Home Health Care, Hospice & Outpatient Therapy, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

87. Interstates Construction Services, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

88. Jacob J. & Ann B. Walter Memorial Living Center, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Sedgwick County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

89. James Irwin Charter Academy, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

90. J.C.'s Carpentry, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Carpentry, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases

91. Jefferson County Public Schools Maintenance and Landscaping, Active, School Administration, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

92. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

93. K Coe Isom, LLC, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Accounting firm, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

94. King Soopers #92, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases

95. KIPP Northeast Elementary & Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

96. KN Beauty Salon, Active, Personal Services, Salon, Routt County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

97. KONE Elevators (Hyatt House Jobsite), Active, Construction Site, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

98. Lamar Community College, Active, College/University, Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

99. Larimer County Elections Department, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases

100. Leman Academy of Excellence — DCSD Charter School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

101. Lewis-Palmer High School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

102. Manitou Springs Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

103. Manitou Springs Middle School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

104. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

105. Mesa County Correctional Facility, Active, Jail, Mesa County, 11/10/2020, 12 positive resident cases

106. Mile High Thrift Store, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases

107. Murphy Company @ Mountain View Academy, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

108. National Western Complex, Active, Other, Nonprofit, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases

109. Needham Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, La Plata County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

110. Nordic Excavating, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Routt County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

111. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

112. Northrop Grumman, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

113. North Suburban Medical Center, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Adams County, 11/1/2020, 7 positive staff cases

114. Oberon Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

115. Otero Junior College, Active, College/University, Otero County, 11/2/2020, 26 positive attendee cases

116. Paragon 28, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

117. Paul Mitchell the School Denver, Active, Trade School, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

118. Pella Windows and Doors of Colorado, Active, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

119. Pikes Peak Christian Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case, 6 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases

120. Pinehurst Country Club, Active, Other, Country Club, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

121. Porter Adventist Hospital — Pre-Op Staff, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

122. Postal Annex, Active Postal Services & Shipping Company, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

123. Postino 9CO, Active, Restaurant — Other, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

124. Poudre High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

125. Rainbow Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

126. River Blue, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

127. River Run Rental Operations, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

128. RMB Products, Inc., Active, Materials Supplier, Manufacturing Company, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

129. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

130. Ryan's Sports Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

131. Sabin World School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

132. Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Active, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

133. Sam's Club, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

134. San Isabel Electric, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Huerfano County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

135. Scheels, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 7 positive staff cases

136. Serious Texas BBQ, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

137. Seva Assisted Living LLC (23D453), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases

138. Shiva Enterprises, Active, Adult Day Program, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive resident case, 2 positive staff cases

139. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center (02Q649): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

140. Social Gathering — Routt, Active, Social Gathering, Routt County, 11/7/2020, 12 positive attendee cases

141. South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

142. Starry Night Espresso Cafe, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

143. Steele Bros Heating November 2020, Active, Construction Site, Douglas County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases

144. St Paul Health Center (020448): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 7 probable staff cases

145. Summit Ridge Middle School, Active, School. K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

146. Summit View Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases

147. Sunrise Assisted Living at Boulder (23H563), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

148. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

149. Swinerton Construction Site — 620 16th St., Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

150. Target — Edgewater, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

151. Target — Northfield Blvd, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

152. TEN Salon and Spa, Active, Personal Services, Salon & Spa, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

153. The Classical Academy (North Elementary), Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

154. The Classical Academy North Junior High, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

155. The Home Depot #1535, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

156. The Home Depot #1549, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

157. The Human Bean, Active, Restaurant — Other, Drive Thru Coffee Shop, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

158. The Human Bean, Active, Restaurant — Other, Coffee Bar, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

159. The Pinnacle Charter School — High School Campus, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

160. The Vanguard School Bldg A, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

161. The Weitz Company — 10th & Acoma Construction Project, Active , Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 18 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

162. The Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado: November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases

163. The Wonder Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

164. TinyMinders North Daycare & Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

165. TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, Active, Beauty School, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases

166. Tri-Lakes Animal Emergency Care, Active, Other, Emergency Veterinary Facility, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

167. Trinidad State Junior College, Active, College/University, Las Animas County, 10/31/2020, 1 positive staff case, 10 positive attendee cases

168. UC Health Highlands Ranch, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Douglas County, 11/5/2020, 14 positive staff cases

169. Udi's Bakery Boulder Brands — Conagra, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging Warehouse, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

170. Underwood Optical, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Optician Office, Montezuma County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases

171. University of Northern Colorado Volleyball Team, Active, College/University Athletics, Weld County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

172. UPS — Burlington, Active, UPS Customer Service Center, Kit Carson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

173. Urban Peak November 2020, Active, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

174. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, Active, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

175. Valdez Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

176. Valverde Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

177. Vestas Blades — Brighton, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

178. Viegut Funeral Home, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases

179. Walmart #869, Active, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases

180. WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Pediatric PT/OT/ST/ABA Clinic, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases

181. Wellshire Golf Course, Active, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases

182. Wheat Ridge High School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

183. Wild Plum Center, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

184. YMCA Inspire Preschool — Johnstown, Active, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

185. Youth Hockey Team #1, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

186. Ace Hardware Distribution Center, Active, Distribution Center/Business Retail Support Center, El Paso County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases

187. Anderson Podiatry Center, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 staff death

188. Arapahoe Cafe & Pub, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

189. BioLife Plasma Services, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Blood Donation Center, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

190. Brookdale Meridian Lakewood (020475), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 5 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

191. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases

192. Church of God, Active, Religious Facility, Kit Carson County, 10/21/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

193. Cornerstone Family Practice, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases

194. Craddock Commercial Real Estate, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace. Commercial Real Estate Agency, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 7 positive staff cases

195. Hair It Is, Active, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Kit Carson County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases

196. Hoehne School, Active, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

197. HomeRun Electronics, Inc., Active, Retailer, Retail Electronics Store, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

198. Loungin' Lizard, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Montezuma County, 10/27/2020, 12 positive staff cases

199. Lucile Erwin Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

200. Maverick Gaming, Active, Casino, Gilpin County, 10/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

201. New Testament Christian Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

202. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Pueblo County, 10/29/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

203. Pyxant Labs Inc., Active, Other, Bioanalytical laboratory, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases

204. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation: Grand Junction, Active, Construction Site, Mesa County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

205. Regent Park Nursing and Rehabilitation (020161), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Phillips County, 10/27/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident cases, 2 resident deaths (one lab-confirmed), 5 positive staff cases

206. Rocky Mountain High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

207. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

208. San Juan Water Works, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Lawn Sprinkler System Contractor, La Plata County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

209. Shandy Clinic (Barnes Location), Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pediatric Outpatient Clinic, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

210. Shandy Clinic (Helen Hunt), Active , Healthcare — Outpatient, Pediatric Outpatient Clinic, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases

211. Snooty Foxx, Active, Adult Entertainment Club, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

212. Stratton Equity Coop, Active, Retailer, Kit Carson County, 10/26/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

213. The Goddard School Arvada, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

214. The Medical Center of Aurora — North, Active, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Acute Behavioral Health Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases