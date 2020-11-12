See Record-Shattering 214 New Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks

For the seventh week in a row, the State of Colorado has set an unwanted record for new outbreaks of COVID-19. There are 214 fresh entries in the November 11 report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which means that well over 10 percent of all outbreaks since the start of the pandemic were registered over the past seven days.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
Over the summer, about twenty outbreaks were added each week, but the pace has been supercharged this fall, owing to unprecedented third-wave spikes in cases and hospitalizations. The current run of outbreaks began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, and a seemingly untoppable 197 on November 4 — which the most recent roundup surpassed with ease.
One week ago, the overall number of outbreaks stood at 1,337. Today, the total is 1,551, with 735 currently active inquiries and 816 considered closed.
Numerous companies cited in our recent post regarding chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado added to their earlier amounts. Target, which had five outbreaks prior to November 11, now has seven after the CDPHE tagged stores in Denver and Jefferson counties. Home Depot's total went from ten to twelve because of two Jeffco outbreaks. But Kroger continues to lead the pack with its King Soopers and City Market stores; infections at a King Soopers in Adams County makes for fifteen outbreaks at the combined grocery outlets.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Schools have arguably been hit hardest of all. Last week, 74 schools in the K-12 range were under active outbreak investigation — and the data on November 11 adds another 39, pushing the number of ongoing K-12 outbreaks into the triple digits. And our October 29 piece about COVID-19 hammering DISH's Riverfront campus has now been confirmed by the state health department, which documents seven positive cases and ten probable cases there.
The variety of other outbreak sites is astonishing. Among them are iconic settings such as the Denver Public Library's central branch, thirteen child-care centers, ten sit-down restaurants, a Larimer County funeral home, a social gathering in Routt County that led to twelve cases, and a Colorado Springs strip club called the Snooty Foxx — and these examples barely scrape the surface.
Here are all 214 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted:
1. 8th Street Steakhouse, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Routt County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
2. ABC West Child Development Centers, Active, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
3. Adams Transitional Center: November 2020, Active, Correctional, Other, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
4. A D Specialty Construction, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
5. Advanced Pediatric Associates (Admin Building), Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
6. All Recycling, Active, Other, Recycling Scrap Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
7. American Academy — Motsenbocker, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
8. Animal Medical Center of Woodland Park, Active, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Teller County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
9. Arrowhead Correctional Center, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
10. Aspen Pointe Lighthouse, Active, Healthcare — Combined Care Community Mental Health Center, Crisis Walk in/Inpatient 16 bed ATU, El Paso County, 11/5/2020 4 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
11. Aspire Youth Services Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
12. Atlas Restaurant Group, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 5 positive staff cases
13. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 37 positive resident cases, 2 resident deaths, 33 positive staff cases
14. Balfour Cherrywood Village (2303Z4), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
15. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
16. Belleview Christian Academy, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases
17. Blooms by Anuschka, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
18. Blue Stag Saloon, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases
19. Blue Valley Ski and Snowboard Rentals, Active, Retailer, Winter Sport Rentals, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
20. Boulder Bilingual Childcare & Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
21. Boys and Girls Club PACE Program, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
22. Brickhouse, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Ouray County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
23. Broadcom Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 12 positive staff cases
24. Brookdale Greeley (2303B5), Active Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld 1 County, 1/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 4 positive staff cases
25. Brown Bear, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, San Juan County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases
26. Canvas Credit Union, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
27. Carefree of Colorado, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, RV Products manufacturer, Broomfield County, 11/5/2020, 16 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
28. Carestream Health Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/6/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
29. Catamount Inc., Active, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
30. Centennial Community Transition Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Arapahoe County, 11/6/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 6 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
31. Center at Cordera (02U322), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
32. Center Migrant Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Rio Grande County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
33. Children's Garden Early Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
34. City of Trinidad, City Hall, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 10/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases
35. City of Wheat Ridge City Hall, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases
36. Clayton Partnership, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
37. Colorado Christian University, Active, College/University Athletics, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 17 positive attendee cases
38. Colorado Department of Personnel Affairs North Campus, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
39. Colorado Springs Dodge, Active, Other, Automotive Dealer, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
40. Come As You Are, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Routt County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case
41. Community Pet Hospital, Active, Other, Veterinary Center, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
42. CU Anschutz Medical Campus: Health Center, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Non-Hospital Setting (clinical), Adams County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
43. Curt Mangan Strings, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Instrument Manufacturer, Montezuma County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases
44. Denver Concrete Services, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 11/2/2020, 7 positive staff cases
45. Denver Public Library, Active, Other, Library, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases
46. Denver Women's Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases
47. Department of Revenue — Pierce Street, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
48. Devonshire Acres Assisted Living (230106), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case
49. Dish Network — Riverfront, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
50. Douglas County Facilities, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
51. Dragon Products, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Prowers County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
52. Durango 911 Communications Center, Active, Other, 911 Communications Center, La Plata County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
53. Durango VFW 4031, Active, Other, Club, La Plata County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive staff cases
54. Emich Automotive, Active, Other, Auto Dealership, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
55. Escalente-Biggs Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
56. ESS Metron Inc., Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
57. Evans International Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
58. Falcon High School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
59. Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
60. Fort Collins High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 8 positive attendee cases
61. Fort Collins Jeep, Active, Other, Car dealership, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
62. Fort Lewis College Football, Active, College/University, La Plata County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
63. Fossil Ridge High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 15 positive attendee cases
64. Fountain Valley School of Colorado, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
65. Fremont Co. Family Resource Center, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
66. Frisco Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
67. Frisco Police Department, Active, Law Enforcement, Summit County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
68. Gateway Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
69. Gateway Residential Center, Active, Youth Correctional Center, Delta County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
70. Grand Junction Regional Center (061162), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
71. Greeley West High School, Active, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases
72. Hacienda Real, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
73. Hartung Glass Industries (Agalite), Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Critical manufacturing, Pueblo County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
74. His Love Fellowship Church, Active, Religious Facility, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
75. Holly Heights Care Center (020412): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
76. Holly School (Elementary School), Active, School, K-12, Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case
77. Home Child Care Center — Denver, Active, Child Care Center, Family Child Care Home, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
78. Home Child Care Center — Loveland, Active, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
79. Homeward Bound, Active, Homeless Shelter, Mesa County, 11/4/2020, 40 positive resident cases
80. Hope Montessori Academy, Active, School, K-12, Combined Childcare Center (Infants, Pre-K to K), El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
81. Horizons Care Center (021111), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 5 probable staff case
82. Honnen Equipment, Active, Materials Supplier, Adams County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
83. I-Kota Construction — Mason Place Jobsite, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case 11/6/2020 3 positive staff cases
84. Image Projections West, Active, Materials Supplier Warehouse, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
85. International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
86. Interim HealthCare Home Office, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Home Health Care, Hospice & Outpatient Therapy, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
87. Interstates Construction Services, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
88. Jacob J. & Ann B. Walter Memorial Living Center, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Sedgwick County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
89. James Irwin Charter Academy, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
90. J.C.'s Carpentry, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Carpentry, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
91. Jefferson County Public Schools Maintenance and Landscaping, Active, School Administration, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
92. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
93. K Coe Isom, LLC, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Accounting firm, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
94. King Soopers #92, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases
95. KIPP Northeast Elementary & Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
96. KN Beauty Salon, Active, Personal Services, Salon, Routt County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
97. KONE Elevators (Hyatt House Jobsite), Active, Construction Site, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
98. Lamar Community College, Active, College/University, Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
99. Larimer County Elections Department, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases
100. Leman Academy of Excellence — DCSD Charter School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
101. Lewis-Palmer High School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
102. Manitou Springs Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
103. Manitou Springs Middle School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
104. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
105. Mesa County Correctional Facility, Active, Jail, Mesa County, 11/10/2020, 12 positive resident cases
106. Mile High Thrift Store, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases
107. Murphy Company @ Mountain View Academy, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
108. National Western Complex, Active, Other, Nonprofit, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
109. Needham Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, La Plata County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
110. Nordic Excavating, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Routt County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
111. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
112. Northrop Grumman, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
113. North Suburban Medical Center, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Adams County, 11/1/2020, 7 positive staff cases
114. Oberon Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
115. Otero Junior College, Active, College/University, Otero County, 11/2/2020, 26 positive attendee cases
116. Paragon 28, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
117. Paul Mitchell the School Denver, Active, Trade School, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
118. Pella Windows and Doors of Colorado, Active, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
119. Pikes Peak Christian Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case, 6 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases
120. Pinehurst Country Club, Active, Other, Country Club, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
121. Porter Adventist Hospital — Pre-Op Staff, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
122. Postal Annex, Active Postal Services & Shipping Company, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
123. Postino 9CO, Active, Restaurant — Other, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
124. Poudre High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
125. Rainbow Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
126. River Blue, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
127. River Run Rental Operations, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
128. RMB Products, Inc., Active, Materials Supplier, Manufacturing Company, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
129. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases
130. Ryan's Sports Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
131. Sabin World School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
132. Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Active, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
133. Sam's Club, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases
134. San Isabel Electric, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Huerfano County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
135. Scheels, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 7 positive staff cases
136. Serious Texas BBQ, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
137. Seva Assisted Living LLC (23D453), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases
138. Shiva Enterprises, Active, Adult Day Program, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive resident case, 2 positive staff cases
139. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center (02Q649): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
140. Social Gathering — Routt, Active, Social Gathering, Routt County, 11/7/2020, 12 positive attendee cases
141. South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
142. Starry Night Espresso Cafe, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases
143. Steele Bros Heating November 2020, Active, Construction Site, Douglas County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
144. St Paul Health Center (020448): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 7 probable staff cases
145. Summit Ridge Middle School, Active, School. K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
146. Summit View Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases
147. Sunrise Assisted Living at Boulder (23H563), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
148. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
149. Swinerton Construction Site — 620 16th St., Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
150. Target — Edgewater, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
151. Target — Northfield Blvd, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
152. TEN Salon and Spa, Active, Personal Services, Salon & Spa, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
153. The Classical Academy (North Elementary), Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
154. The Classical Academy North Junior High, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
155. The Home Depot #1535, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
156. The Home Depot #1549, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
157. The Human Bean, Active, Restaurant — Other, Drive Thru Coffee Shop, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
158. The Human Bean, Active, Restaurant — Other, Coffee Bar, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
159. The Pinnacle Charter School — High School Campus, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
160. The Vanguard School Bldg A, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
161. The Weitz Company — 10th & Acoma Construction Project, Active , Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 18 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
162. The Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado: November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases
163. The Wonder Academy, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
164. TinyMinders North Daycare & Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
165. TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, Active, Beauty School, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases
166. Tri-Lakes Animal Emergency Care, Active, Other, Emergency Veterinary Facility, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
167. Trinidad State Junior College, Active, College/University, Las Animas County, 10/31/2020, 1 positive staff case, 10 positive attendee cases
168. UC Health Highlands Ranch, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Douglas County, 11/5/2020, 14 positive staff cases
169. Udi's Bakery Boulder Brands — Conagra, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging Warehouse, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
170. Underwood Optical, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Optician Office, Montezuma County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
171. University of Northern Colorado Volleyball Team, Active, College/University Athletics, Weld County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
172. UPS — Burlington, Active, UPS Customer Service Center, Kit Carson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
173. Urban Peak November 2020, Active, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
174. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, Active, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
175. Valdez Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
176. Valverde Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
177. Vestas Blades — Brighton, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/9/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
178. Viegut Funeral Home, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases
179. Walmart #869, Active, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 11/5/2020, 4 positive staff cases
180. WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Pediatric PT/OT/ST/ABA Clinic, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases
181. Wellshire Golf Course, Active, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 11/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases
182. Wheat Ridge High School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
183. Wild Plum Center, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
184. YMCA Inspire Preschool — Johnstown, Active, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
185. Youth Hockey Team #1, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
186. Ace Hardware Distribution Center, Active, Distribution Center/Business Retail Support Center, El Paso County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases
187. Anderson Podiatry Center, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 staff death
188. Arapahoe Cafe & Pub, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases
189. BioLife Plasma Services, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Blood Donation Center, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases
190. Brookdale Meridian Lakewood (020475), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 5 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
191. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases
192. Church of God, Active, Religious Facility, Kit Carson County, 10/21/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
193. Cornerstone Family Practice, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases
194. Craddock Commercial Real Estate, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace. Commercial Real Estate Agency, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 7 positive staff cases
195. Hair It Is, Active, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Kit Carson County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases
196. Hoehne School, Active, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
197. HomeRun Electronics, Inc., Active, Retailer, Retail Electronics Store, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
198. Loungin' Lizard, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Montezuma County, 10/27/2020, 12 positive staff cases
199. Lucile Erwin Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
200. Maverick Gaming, Active, Casino, Gilpin County, 10/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
201. New Testament Christian Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
202. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Pueblo County, 10/29/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
203. Pyxant Labs Inc., Active, Other, Bioanalytical laboratory, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
204. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation: Grand Junction, Active, Construction Site, Mesa County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
205. Regent Park Nursing and Rehabilitation (020161), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Phillips County, 10/27/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident cases, 2 resident deaths (one lab-confirmed), 5 positive staff cases
206. Rocky Mountain High School, Active, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
207. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases
208. San Juan Water Works, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Lawn Sprinkler System Contractor, La Plata County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases
209. Shandy Clinic (Barnes Location), Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pediatric Outpatient Clinic, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
210. Shandy Clinic (Helen Hunt), Active , Healthcare — Outpatient, Pediatric Outpatient Clinic, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases
211. Snooty Foxx, Active, Adult Entertainment Club, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
212. Stratton Equity Coop, Active, Retailer, Kit Carson County, 10/26/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
213. The Goddard School Arvada, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
214. The Medical Center of Aurora — North, Active, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Acute Behavioral Health Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!