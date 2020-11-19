Record 259 New Outbreaks Show COVID-19's Brutal Colorado Impact

For the eighth consecutive week, the State of Colorado has set a new record for outbreaks of COVID-19 — and the latest mark, which includes more than fifty K-12 schools, oodles of stores from chains previously hit by the disease and iconic locations such as Estes Park's Stanley Hotel, absolutely obliterated the record set just seven days earlier.

According to November 18 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 259 fresh entries have been added to a roster that's edging ever closer to 2,000 outbreaks since the pandemic began. That weekly number exceeds the 253 total outbreaks recorded by the CDPHE during the two-and-a-half-month period from May 27 to August 5 — an indication of just how much greater the transmission of the novel coronavirus has become. Note that just 14 new outbreaks were identified on both June 10 and June 24.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The current run of outbreaks began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, 197 on November 4, and 214 on November 11 — which seemed astonishing at the time, but not so much now.

On November 11, the CDPHE listed 735 active outbreaks and 816 considered resolved, for 1,551 in all. The total on November 18 is 1,810, with 958 active cases and 852 now closed.

Governor Jared Polis has been adamant about keeping schools open for as long as possible. The number of active outbreaks at K-12 schools grew from 112 on November 11 to 166 on November 18, with 54 new designees. Twenty of the latter are at elementary schools, which Polis continues to portray as less apt to have an outbreak than middle or high schools.

Several of the companies on our November 10 list of the chains with the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado added to their sums this week, including King Soopers/City Market, Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Chick-fil-A. The restaurant category was also smacked hard, with 23 new eateries suffering outbreaks, including Denver's beloved City O' City. More social gatherings led to spread — notably a wedding in Alamosa County that resulted in seventeen positive attendee cases. And the Stanley Hotel, whose procedures we praised in an October 16 piece about how Colorado tourist towns are handling COVID-19, proves that nowhere in the state is immune these days.

Most concerning is an increasing number of deaths at just-named outbreaks: seven in all at various nursing homes and residential facilities. These tragedies vividly demonstrate the cost of COVID-19 in Colorado.

Here are all 259 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. All but the last one remain under active investigation.

1. Academia Ana Marie Sandoval, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

2. Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

3. Accel at Longmont (02V342), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

4. Aerocare Denver Branch, Outdoor/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

5. Allegion LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases

6. Alpine Dance Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Dance Studio, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

7. Arapahoe High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

8. Arriba-Flagler Consolidated School District #20, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases

9. Aurora Fire Station #3, Other, Fire Station, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases

10. A Woman's Place LLC, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases

11. Back East Bar and Grill Briargate, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases

12. Balfour Lavender Farms (23Y832), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

13. Beaver Creek Ski Rentals, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Eagle County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases

14. Black Hills Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

15. Boulder High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

16. Bread & Salt, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

17. Breckenridge Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

18. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): November 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

19. Bubba's 33, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso, 11/6/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

20. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel," Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

21. Canvas Credit Union — Windsor, Office/Indoor Workspace, Credit Union, Weld County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

22. Carmel Construction: Drive Train Site, Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 7 positive staff cases

23. CBR Youth Connect, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

24. Cedars Health Care Center (020449), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 17 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 3 resident deaths, 4 positive staff cases, 11 probable staff cases

25. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

26. Centennial Water & Sanitation District, Other, Water and Wastewater Provider, Douglas County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

27. Challenger Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

28. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

29. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

30. Chick-fil-A Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

31. Chick-fil-A — Park Meadows on County Line Rd, Restaurant, Fast Food, Douglas County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

32. City Market, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

33. City O' City, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 11;16/2020, 8 positive staff cases

34. City of Arvada Water S&A group, Other, Municipality Warehouse, Maintenance and Office, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

35. City of Littleton, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

36. City of Thornton Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Adams County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

37. Colonnade Early Learning, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

38. Colorado Careassist Cascade Home (23G116), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases

39. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services, Other, Lab Services, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

40. Colorado Sleep Institute, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases

Colorado Springs Utilities, Other, Electric/Water Utilities Company, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

41. Columbine High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

42. ComCor, Inc: Roberts Road Residential Facility, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases

43. Community College of Aurora — West Quad. Biology Labs, College/University, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

44. Costco — West Colorado Springs, Retailer, Grocery Store/Retail, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

45. Cost Cutters — Center Place at Greeley, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

46. Creative Foam, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

47. CrossFitMRF/Mountain Range Fitness, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

48. DaVita, Healthcare, Outpatient, Dialysis Clinic, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 2 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

49. Denver Country Club, Other, Country Club, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

50. Dimensions Pain Management, Healthcare, Outpatient Pain Management Clinic, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

51. Downstairs at Eric's, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases

52. DTC SURGERY CENTER, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

53. Dutch Brothers Coffee, Restaurant, Other, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

54. Dutch Creek Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

55. E. Dene Moore Care Center (020899), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 11/13/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

56. Early Childhood Center — South, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases

57. Earth Engineering Consultants, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

58. Edison Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

59. Ellis Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

60. Elward Systems Corporation, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

61. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 11 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

62. Evangel Assembly of God Church, Religious Facility, Church, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 5 positive attendee cases

63. Explorer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

64. Falcon Bluffs Middle, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

65. Family Support Center — North, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 12 positive staff cases

66. Family Support Center — South, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive staff cases

67. Fix It 24/7, Home Maintenance Services, Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

68. Fort Collins Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Police Department, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

69. Fountain — Fort Carson High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

70. Fountain Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

71. FRE Composites USA, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Plastics Fabrication, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

72. Fremont County Sheriff's Detention Center, Jail, Fremont County, 11/12/2020, 12 positive resident cases

Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Other, Visitor Center, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

73. Global Village Academy Northglenn, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

74. Golden High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

75. Golden View Assisted Living (230664), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case

76. Gold Rush Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

77. Goodwill — Greeley, Retailer, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

78. Grand Villa Assisted Living (231132), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case

79. Greeley Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases

80. Green Valley Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

81. Green Valley Ranch High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

82. Groove Ford Dealer, Other, Auto Dealership and Repairs, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

83. Hackberry Hill Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case

84. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 30 positive resident cases, 16 positive staff cases

85. Hemphill Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

86. High Country Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Chaffee County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

87. Highlands Academy, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases

88. Hillcrest of Loveland (23E476), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

89. Holcim USA, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Cement Company, Fremont County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

90. HomeWell Care Services, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health Care Services Provider, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases

91. Housing Catalyst, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases

92. ICCs Halfway House, Correctional, Other, Boulder County, 11/13,2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

93. Infinity Spa, Personal Services, Spa, Summit County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

94. Interim HealthCare of Pueblo, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health, Pueblo County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases

95. Janitell Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

96. JBS Greeley Beef Plant: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 20 positive staff cases

97. Jewell Care Center of Denver (020416): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

98. John H. Amesse Elementary — Early Childhood Education, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

99. Johnson Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

100. Jump Start Early Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

101. Kind Care of CO, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

102. King Soopers, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 6 positive staff cases

103. King Soopers #47, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

104. Lakewood Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 11 positive staff cases

105. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases

106. Land Title Guarantee Company, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

107. LaPetite Academy, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

108. Legacy Village of Castle Pines LLC (23O530): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

109. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive attendee cases

110. Liberty High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

111. Lighthouse Neurofeedback and Behavior Analysis, Healthcare, Outpatient, Behavior Therapy Clinic, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 1 probable resident case, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

112. Lincoln Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

113. Little Harvard Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 7 positive staff cases

114. Little Sunshine Playhouse & Preschool, Child Care Center, Pre-School, Broomfield County, 11/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

115. Loveland High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

116. Lululemon Vail, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

117. McAuliffe International School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

118. McDonald's, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

119. McGlone Academy, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

120. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

121. Montage Ridge (0204C5): November 2020, Healthcare, Memory Care, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 8 positive staff cases

122. Montessori Academy of Colorado, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

123. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, Retailer, Summit County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

124. Myers and Sons Construction: Rte 287 Jobsite, Construction Site, Prowers County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

125. Natural Grocers Corporate Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

126. Nestle Purina Pet Care: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases

127. New Image Brewing Co LLC, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

128. Noodles & Company #118, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

129. North Shore Health & Rehab (020331) November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

130. Old Castle Building Envelope, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

131. Open Arms, Child Care Center, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

132. Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies — Loveland, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases

133. Owen Faricy Motor Company, Other, Auto Dealership, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

134. Palisades Living Center (021137) Active, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

135. Parker Senior Living by MorningStar (23X291): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/5/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

136. Parks and Open Space Service Center — Highlands Ranch, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

137. Park Tavern, Restaurant, Other, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

138. PB & T Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/8/2020, 11 positive staff cases

139. Peer 1 — Motivation House, Correctional, Other, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case

140. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — NICU Department, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, NICI Department, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases

141. Pepsi Beverages Company: November 2020, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 10 positive staff cases

142. Pikes Peak Nephrology, Healthcare, Combined Care, Outpatient and Inpatient dialysis supervision and management, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

143. Pine Creek High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

144. Pioneer Elementary, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

145. Pioneer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

146. Platte River Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases

147. Platte River Power Authority, Other, Power Company/Utility, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

148. Plum Creek Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

149. Pomona High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

150. Ponderosa Vet Clinic, Other, Veterinary Clinic, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

151. Prestige Academy Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

152. Pride Roofing & Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

153. Primrose at Bear Creek, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

154. Primrose Retirement Community, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Pueblo County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases

155. Primrose School of Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

156. Puckhogs, Adults Sports Club/Team, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 12 positive attendee cases

157. Pueblo County Treasurer, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

158. Pueblo Hatchery, Other, Fish hatchery, Pueblo County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

159. Pueblo Truss Co., Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

160. Red, White, & Blue Fire Protection District, Other, Fire Department, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

161. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

162. Rock Canyon High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 15 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

163. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Milwaukee (23W277), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 2 positive staff cases

164. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 7 positive attendee cases

165. Rocky Mountain Metal Container, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Jefferson County, 11/6.2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

166. Rocky Mountain Reagents, Materials Supplier, Manufacturer, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

167. Rose Surgical Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Surgical, Doctor's Office, Denver County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

168. RTD Elati Light Rail Maintenance Facility, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases

169. Ryan Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

170. Sashco, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

171. Schmitt Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

172. Schofield Excavation, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases

173. Semper Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

174. Shaeffer Hyde Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases

175. Shaw Builders, Construction Company/Contractor, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

176. Sheffield Metals, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases

177. Sheridan School District Transportation Building, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

178. Skyview Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

179. Social Gathering — Breckenridge, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

180. Social Gathering — San Juan, Social Gathering, San Juan County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

181. Social Gathering — Frisco Birthday Party, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

182. Sodexo Food Services: Air Academy High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

183. Sonic Drive In, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

184. Southeastern Developmental Services, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases

185. Sprague Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Workplace/Roofing Company, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

186. Spring of Life Children's Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases

187. Springs Baptist Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

188. Stanley Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

189. Sterling Living Center (020165), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

190. Stresscon Corporation, Materials Suppler, Concrete Manufacturer, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases

191. Studio Be Salon, Person Services, Beauty Salon, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases

192. Summit Bodyworks, Other, Auto Body Shop, Weld County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases

193. Target — Thornton, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

194. The Bee Hive — Sterling II (2301FP), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases

195. The Center at Northridge (02I148), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases

196. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

197. The Gardens Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center of Colorado Springs (020533), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

198. The GOAT Apartments, Other, Housing/Apartment Complex, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

199. The Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs (02U718), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases

200. The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Residential Substance Use Treatment Facility, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

201. Thompson Valley High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

202. Toni & Guy Hair Salon, Personal Services, Hair Salon, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

203. Trinchera Blanca Ranch, Farm/Dairy, Costilla County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases

204. True Value Distribution Center, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

205. TwoCor Projects, Other, Youth Social Services Organization, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases

206. University Hill Elementary, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

207. Urban Farmer, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

208. Utility Control & Equipment Corp, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

209. US Recognition, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

210. VA Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Kit Carson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

211. Vail Mountain Lift Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Eagle County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases

212. VCA Dakota Animal Hospital, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

213. Vectra Bank Colorado, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

214. Vestas Blades America — Windsor: November 2020, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

215. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 7 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

216. Vi at Highlands Ranch: November 2020, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

217. Victor Gold Mine, Other, Mine, Teller County, 11/10/2020, 12 positive staff cases

218. Viegut Funeral Home, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases

219. Watson Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

220. Wells & West General Contractors, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Commercial Construction Contractor, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

221. Wheat Ridge High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

222. Whole Foods Market: Washington Park, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

223. Wintergreen PCA Active Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Home and Community Based Services, Mesa County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

224. Witt Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

225. Yeshiva Toras Chaim, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 41 positive attendee cases

226. Zion Lutheran School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

227. A Kid's Space, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

228. Abundant Blessings and Care — Marion Way (23V339), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

229. Burger King, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

230. Children's Haven, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

231. Code 4 Security Services, Other, Security Services, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

232. Colorado In Motion, Healthcare, Outpatient, OT/PT, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases

233. Cortez LiveStock Auction Inc, Other, Auction, Montezuma County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

234. Costco — Parker, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases

235. El Pueblo History Museum, Other, Museum, Pueblo County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

236. Hixxa Communications, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 10/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases

237. Human Services — CAD, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

238. MJM Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases

239. Moe's BBQ Vail, Restaurant, Sit Down, Eagle County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases

240. Molhom Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

241. New Apostolic Church, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

242. Nuevo Vallarta, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 10/28.2020, 5 positive staff cases

243. Patriot Elementary, School, K-12, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

244. Peak View Behavioral Health, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital Inpatient Behavioral Health, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

245. Prowers Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Prowers County, 10/26/2020, 5 positive staff cases

246. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

247. Rooney Ranch Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

248. Santiago's Mexican Restaurant, Restaurant, Fast Food, Mix of Both Settings, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

249. Skyline Products Active Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse Manufactures Electronic Price Signs El Paso 11/4/2020 11 5

250. St Anthony Hospital, Acute Care Facility 5th Floor, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Jefferson County, 10/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

251. St. Anthony Hospital — Emergency Department, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

252. Steamboat Springs High School, School, K-12, Routt County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

253. Steuben's, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

254. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

255. The Center at Parkwest (02E472), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 8 positive staff cases, 1 staff death

256. The Urology Center of Colorado, Healthcare, Outpatient Urology Center, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 16 probable staff cases

257. Vendetta's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Eagle County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases

258. Wedding — Alamosa County, Social Gathering, Alamosa County, 10/28/2020, 17 positive attendee cases

259. Arapahoe Dental, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases (resolved)