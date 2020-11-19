Record 259 New Outbreaks Show COVID-19's Brutal Colorado Impact

For the eighth consecutive week, the State of Colorado has set a new record for outbreaks of COVID-19 — and the latest mark, which includes more than fifty K-12 schools, oodles of stores from chains previously hit by the disease and iconic locations such as Estes Park's Stanley Hotel, absolutely obliterated the record set just seven days earlier.
According to November 18 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 259 fresh entries have been added to a roster that's edging ever closer to 2,000 outbreaks since the pandemic began. That weekly number exceeds the 253 total outbreaks recorded by the CDPHE during the two-and-a-half-month period from May 27 to August 5 — an indication of just how much greater the transmission of the novel coronavirus has become. Note that just 14 new outbreaks were identified on both June 10 and June 24.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The current run of outbreaks began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, 197 on November 4, and 214 on November 11 — which seemed astonishing at the time, but not so much now.
On November 11, the CDPHE listed 735 active outbreaks and 816 considered resolved, for 1,551 in all. The total on November 18 is 1,810, with 958 active cases and 852 now closed.
Governor Jared Polis has been adamant about keeping schools open for as long as possible. The number of active outbreaks at K-12 schools grew from 112 on November 11 to 166 on November 18, with 54 new designees. Twenty of the latter are at elementary schools, which Polis continues to portray as less apt to have an outbreak than middle or high schools.
Several of the companies on our November 10 list of the chains with the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado added to their sums this week, including King Soopers/City Market, Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Chick-fil-A. The restaurant category was also smacked hard, with 23 new eateries suffering outbreaks, including Denver's beloved City O' City. More social gatherings led to spread — notably a wedding in Alamosa County that resulted in seventeen positive attendee cases. And the Stanley Hotel, whose procedures we praised in an October 16 piece about how Colorado tourist towns are handling COVID-19, proves that nowhere in the state is immune these days.
Most concerning is an increasing number of deaths at just-named outbreaks: seven in all at various nursing homes and residential facilities. These tragedies vividly demonstrate the cost of COVID-19 in Colorado.
Here are all 259 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. All but the last one remain under active investigation.
1. Academia Ana Marie Sandoval, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
2. Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
3. Accel at Longmont (02V342), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
4. Aerocare Denver Branch, Outdoor/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
5. Allegion LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
6. Alpine Dance Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Dance Studio, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
7. Arapahoe High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
8. Arriba-Flagler Consolidated School District #20, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases
9. Aurora Fire Station #3, Other, Fire Station, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases
10. A Woman's Place LLC, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
11. Back East Bar and Grill Briargate, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases
12. Balfour Lavender Farms (23Y832), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
13. Beaver Creek Ski Rentals, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Eagle County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
14. Black Hills Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
15. Boulder High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
16. Bread & Salt, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
17. Breckenridge Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
18. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): November 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
19. Bubba's 33, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso, 11/6/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
20. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel," Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
21. Canvas Credit Union — Windsor, Office/Indoor Workspace, Credit Union, Weld County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
22. Carmel Construction: Drive Train Site, Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 7 positive staff cases
23. CBR Youth Connect, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
24. Cedars Health Care Center (020449), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 17 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 3 resident deaths, 4 positive staff cases, 11 probable staff cases
25. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
26. Centennial Water & Sanitation District, Other, Water and Wastewater Provider, Douglas County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases
27. Challenger Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
28. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
29. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
30. Chick-fil-A Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
31. Chick-fil-A — Park Meadows on County Line Rd, Restaurant, Fast Food, Douglas County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
32. City Market, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
33. City O' City, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 11;16/2020, 8 positive staff cases
34. City of Arvada Water S&A group, Other, Municipality Warehouse, Maintenance and Office, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
35. City of Littleton, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
36. City of Thornton Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Adams County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
37. Colonnade Early Learning, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases
38. Colorado Careassist Cascade Home (23G116), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases
39. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services, Other, Lab Services, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
40. Colorado Sleep Institute, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
Colorado Springs Utilities, Other, Electric/Water Utilities Company, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
41. Columbine High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
42. ComCor, Inc: Roberts Road Residential Facility, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases
43. Community College of Aurora — West Quad. Biology Labs, College/University, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
44. Costco — West Colorado Springs, Retailer, Grocery Store/Retail, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
45. Cost Cutters — Center Place at Greeley, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
46. Creative Foam, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
47. CrossFitMRF/Mountain Range Fitness, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
48. DaVita, Healthcare, Outpatient, Dialysis Clinic, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 2 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
49. Denver Country Club, Other, Country Club, Denver County, 11/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
50. Dimensions Pain Management, Healthcare, Outpatient Pain Management Clinic, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
51. Downstairs at Eric's, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
52. DTC SURGERY CENTER, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
53. Dutch Brothers Coffee, Restaurant, Other, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
54. Dutch Creek Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
55. E. Dene Moore Care Center (020899), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 11/13/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases
56. Early Childhood Center — South, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
57. Earth Engineering Consultants, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
58. Edison Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
59. Ellis Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
60. Elward Systems Corporation, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
61. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 11 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
62. Evangel Assembly of God Church, Religious Facility, Church, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
63. Explorer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
64. Falcon Bluffs Middle, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
65. Family Support Center — North, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 12 positive staff cases
66. Family Support Center — South, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive staff cases
67. Fix It 24/7, Home Maintenance Services, Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
68. Fort Collins Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Police Department, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
69. Fountain — Fort Carson High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
70. Fountain Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
71. FRE Composites USA, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Plastics Fabrication, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
72. Fremont County Sheriff's Detention Center, Jail, Fremont County, 11/12/2020, 12 positive resident cases
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Other, Visitor Center, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
73. Global Village Academy Northglenn, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases
74. Golden High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
75. Golden View Assisted Living (230664), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
76. Gold Rush Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
77. Goodwill — Greeley, Retailer, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
78. Grand Villa Assisted Living (231132), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
79. Greeley Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases
80. Green Valley Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
81. Green Valley Ranch High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
82. Groove Ford Dealer, Other, Auto Dealership and Repairs, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
83. Hackberry Hill Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case
84. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 30 positive resident cases, 16 positive staff cases
85. Hemphill Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
86. High Country Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Chaffee County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
87. Highlands Academy, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases
88. Hillcrest of Loveland (23E476), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
89. Holcim USA, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Cement Company, Fremont County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
90. HomeWell Care Services, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health Care Services Provider, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases
91. Housing Catalyst, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases
92. ICCs Halfway House, Correctional, Other, Boulder County, 11/13,2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
93. Infinity Spa, Personal Services, Spa, Summit County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
94. Interim HealthCare of Pueblo, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health, Pueblo County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases
95. Janitell Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
96. JBS Greeley Beef Plant: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 20 positive staff cases
97. Jewell Care Center of Denver (020416): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
98. John H. Amesse Elementary — Early Childhood Education, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
99. Johnson Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
100. Jump Start Early Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
101. Kind Care of CO, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
102. King Soopers, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 6 positive staff cases
103. King Soopers #47, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
104. Lakewood Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 11 positive staff cases
105. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases
106. Land Title Guarantee Company, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
107. LaPetite Academy, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
108. Legacy Village of Castle Pines LLC (23O530): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
109. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive attendee cases
110. Liberty High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
111. Lighthouse Neurofeedback and Behavior Analysis, Healthcare, Outpatient, Behavior Therapy Clinic, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 1 probable resident case, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
112. Lincoln Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
113. Little Harvard Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 7 positive staff cases
114. Little Sunshine Playhouse & Preschool, Child Care Center, Pre-School, Broomfield County, 11/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
115. Loveland High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
116. Lululemon Vail, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
117. McAuliffe International School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
118. McDonald's, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
119. McGlone Academy, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
120. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
121. Montage Ridge (0204C5): November 2020, Healthcare, Memory Care, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 8 positive staff cases
122. Montessori Academy of Colorado, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
123. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, Retailer, Summit County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
124. Myers and Sons Construction: Rte 287 Jobsite, Construction Site, Prowers County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
125. Natural Grocers Corporate Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
126. Nestle Purina Pet Care: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
127. New Image Brewing Co LLC, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
128. Noodles & Company #118, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
129. North Shore Health & Rehab (020331) November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
130. Old Castle Building Envelope, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
131. Open Arms, Child Care Center, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
132. Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies — Loveland, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases
133. Owen Faricy Motor Company, Other, Auto Dealership, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
134. Palisades Living Center (021137) Active, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
135. Parker Senior Living by MorningStar (23X291): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/5/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
136. Parks and Open Space Service Center — Highlands Ranch, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
137. Park Tavern, Restaurant, Other, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
138. PB & T Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/8/2020, 11 positive staff cases
139. Peer 1 — Motivation House, Correctional, Other, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case
140. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — NICU Department, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, NICI Department, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases
141. Pepsi Beverages Company: November 2020, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 10 positive staff cases
142. Pikes Peak Nephrology, Healthcare, Combined Care, Outpatient and Inpatient dialysis supervision and management, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
143. Pine Creek High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
144. Pioneer Elementary, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
145. Pioneer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
146. Platte River Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases
147. Platte River Power Authority, Other, Power Company/Utility, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
148. Plum Creek Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
149. Pomona High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
150. Ponderosa Vet Clinic, Other, Veterinary Clinic, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
151. Prestige Academy Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
152. Pride Roofing & Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
153. Primrose at Bear Creek, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
154. Primrose Retirement Community, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Pueblo County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases
155. Primrose School of Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
156. Puckhogs, Adults Sports Club/Team, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 12 positive attendee cases
157. Pueblo County Treasurer, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
158. Pueblo Hatchery, Other, Fish hatchery, Pueblo County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
159. Pueblo Truss Co., Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
160. Red, White, & Blue Fire Protection District, Other, Fire Department, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases
161. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
162. Rock Canyon High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 15 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
163. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Milwaukee (23W277), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 2 positive staff cases
164. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 7 positive attendee cases
165. Rocky Mountain Metal Container, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Jefferson County, 11/6.2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
166. Rocky Mountain Reagents, Materials Supplier, Manufacturer, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
167. Rose Surgical Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Surgical, Doctor's Office, Denver County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
168. RTD Elati Light Rail Maintenance Facility, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases
169. Ryan Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
170. Sashco, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
171. Schmitt Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases
172. Schofield Excavation, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
173. Semper Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
174. Shaeffer Hyde Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases
175. Shaw Builders, Construction Company/Contractor, Jefferson County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
176. Sheffield Metals, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases
177. Sheridan School District Transportation Building, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
178. Skyview Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
179. Social Gathering — Breckenridge, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
180. Social Gathering — San Juan, Social Gathering, San Juan County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
181. Social Gathering — Frisco Birthday Party, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
182. Sodexo Food Services: Air Academy High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
183. Sonic Drive In, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
184. Southeastern Developmental Services, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases
185. Sprague Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Workplace/Roofing Company, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
186. Spring of Life Children's Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
187. Springs Baptist Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
188. Stanley Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
189. Sterling Living Center (020165), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
190. Stresscon Corporation, Materials Suppler, Concrete Manufacturer, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases
191. Studio Be Salon, Person Services, Beauty Salon, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
192. Summit Bodyworks, Other, Auto Body Shop, Weld County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases
193. Target — Thornton, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
194. The Bee Hive — Sterling II (2301FP), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases
195. The Center at Northridge (02I148), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases
196. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
197. The Gardens Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center of Colorado Springs (020533), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
198. The GOAT Apartments, Other, Housing/Apartment Complex, Summit County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
199. The Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs (02U718), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases
200. The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Residential Substance Use Treatment Facility, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
201. Thompson Valley High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
202. Toni & Guy Hair Salon, Personal Services, Hair Salon, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
203. Trinchera Blanca Ranch, Farm/Dairy, Costilla County, 11/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases
204. True Value Distribution Center, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 11/10/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
205. TwoCor Projects, Other, Youth Social Services Organization, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
206. University Hill Elementary, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
207. Urban Farmer, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
208. Utility Control & Equipment Corp, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
209. US Recognition, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
210. VA Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Kit Carson County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
211. Vail Mountain Lift Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Eagle County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases
212. VCA Dakota Animal Hospital, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
213. Vectra Bank Colorado, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
214. Vestas Blades America — Windsor: November 2020, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
215. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 7 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
216. Vi at Highlands Ranch: November 2020, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
217. Victor Gold Mine, Other, Mine, Teller County, 11/10/2020, 12 positive staff cases
218. Viegut Funeral Home, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases
219. Watson Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
220. Wells & West General Contractors, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Commercial Construction Contractor, El Paso County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
221. Wheat Ridge High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
222. Whole Foods Market: Washington Park, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
223. Wintergreen PCA Active Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Home and Community Based Services, Mesa County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
224. Witt Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
225. Yeshiva Toras Chaim, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 41 positive attendee cases
226. Zion Lutheran School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
227. A Kid's Space, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
228. Abundant Blessings and Care — Marion Way (23V339), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
229. Burger King, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases
230. Children's Haven, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases
231. Code 4 Security Services, Other, Security Services, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
232. Colorado In Motion, Healthcare, Outpatient, OT/PT, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases
233. Cortez LiveStock Auction Inc, Other, Auction, Montezuma County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
234. Costco — Parker, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases
235. El Pueblo History Museum, Other, Museum, Pueblo County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
236. Hixxa Communications, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 10/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases
237. Human Services — CAD, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
238. MJM Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases
239. Moe's BBQ Vail, Restaurant, Sit Down, Eagle County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases
240. Molhom Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
241. New Apostolic Church, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
242. Nuevo Vallarta, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 10/28.2020, 5 positive staff cases
243. Patriot Elementary, School, K-12, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
244. Peak View Behavioral Health, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital Inpatient Behavioral Health, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
245. Prowers Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Prowers County, 10/26/2020, 5 positive staff cases
246. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases
247. Rooney Ranch Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
248. Santiago's Mexican Restaurant, Restaurant, Fast Food, Mix of Both Settings, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases
249. Skyline Products Active Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse Manufactures Electronic Price Signs El Paso 11/4/2020 11 5
250. St Anthony Hospital, Acute Care Facility 5th Floor, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Jefferson County, 10/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
251. St. Anthony Hospital — Emergency Department, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases
252. Steamboat Springs High School, School, K-12, Routt County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
253. Steuben's, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
254. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
255. The Center at Parkwest (02E472), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 8 positive staff cases, 1 staff death
256. The Urology Center of Colorado, Healthcare, Outpatient Urology Center, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 16 probable staff cases
257. Vendetta's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Eagle County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases
258. Wedding — Alamosa County, Social Gathering, Alamosa County, 10/28/2020, 17 positive attendee cases
259. Arapahoe Dental, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases (resolved)
