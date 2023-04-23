Navigation
No Apology to Dominion From Fox, but Stephen Colbert Fills That Gap

April 23, 2023 10:31AM

Dominion moved out of this office after threats to the company.
Dominion moved out of this office after threats to the company.
The surprise settlement of the Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network suit on April 21, just as opening arguments were about to start, came with a $787.5 million check from Fox, as well as this statement from the network: "We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

It did not include a laugh emoji, much less an apology to Denver-based Dominion. But not to worry: Stephen Colbert offered one the next day, splicing together assorted on-air Fox statements into this (parody apology starts at the five-minute mark):

And there's more comedy to come. Fox is the focus of a $2.7 billion suit filed by Smartmatic, which also provides election systems to counties across the country. Meanwhile, Dominion has outstanding suits against OANN, Newsmax, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, including one case asking for $1.3 billion in damages from Mike "My Pillow" Lindell, who said this to Tucker Carlson on January 26, 2021: “I have the evidence. … I dare Dominion to sue me because then it will get out faster. … They don’t want to talk about it.”

Replied Carlson: “No, they don’t.”

Too late!
