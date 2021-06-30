Tay Anderson Recantation Claim Complicates DPS Controversy

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The public-relations battle involving sexual assault allegations against Denver Public Schools Board of Education member Tay Anderson has taken a new twist.

A June 29 article in local magazine Yellow Scene asserts that Anderson's original accuser has now recanted her assertions against him — and in a statement posted on Twitter at 9:18 p.m. last night, 22-year-old Anderson expressed "a sense of gratitude and hope that the truth surrounding these allegations is becoming known." But the account of the recantation is far from definitive, and the Denver School Board-sanctioned investigation into not just one but more than sixty possible claims against Anderson, all of which he's denied, remains ongoing. According to the Denver Police Department, no one has come forward to formally accuse Anderson of a crime.

Controversy has been swirling around Anderson for months. On March 26, Black Lives Matter 5280, an organization with which he'd previously collaborated, released allegations against Anderson on behalf of an unnamed woman; he denied the accusations on March 28.

In the days that followed, Anderson acknowledged that a May 2018 Denver Public Schools investigation had found that he'd engaged in retaliation while advocating for Manual High School Principal Nick Dawkins, whom the district had investigated following employee complaints of harassment and bias. An accuser of Dawkins told Westword that the retaliation took the form of social media posts aimed at her; she viewed Anderson's actions as harassment of a person who'd made claims of harassment.

Anderson also apologized after six female members of Never Again Colorado, a gun reform organization that Anderson headed as president in 2018, issued a statement that contended Anderson had created a work environment that made them feel unsafe by, among other things, "talking in code about female board members in front of them (with romantic/sexual subtexts), daring female board members to perform sexualized actions, having conversations comparing the attractiveness of female board members, and making lewd comments in private to female board members."

In his response to these assertions, Anderson said, "Although I would have never intended for anyone to feel unsafe or uncomfortable around myself or others, I deeply apologize to the women-identifying members of NAC for the impact of my actions." This month, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association confirmed that it had learned of concerns about Anderson prior to the 2019 election when he won his school board seat, but ultimately supported his candidacy.

The Yellow Scene article, written by Shavonne Blades and Mona Cedillo, runs in excess of 6,500 words and covers a lot of ground. But its grabbiest element is the alleged recantation of Anderson's original accuser. The piece quotes at length from an April interview with the woman that was mediated by Mary Katherine Brooks-Fleming — who told a Colorado House committee on May 25 about an unnamed "predator" allegedly guilty of offenses ranging from "unwanted touching to violent acts of rape" against 62 individuals. The article quotes the accuser as saying that Anderson raped her behind a trash can in 2017, when she was a high school senior and he was still in his teens.

But later in the piece, authors Blades and Cedillo report that on June 13, "while conducting a follow-up call with the alleged 'Victim Number One,' YS was informed they were recanting and not moving forward with their statements." A June 25 call with the accuser "to confirm that they were firm in recanting the prior accusation of sexual assault" reportedly resulted in this conversation: "When asked, the accuser hesitated and stated, 'I would love to give you my lawyer’s number.' When YS requested the contact information for the attorney, they told YS they would take our number instead. A best contact number was provided and a request was made to be contacted by this weekend. They stated they would 'pass that along.' YS has still not received a response from the attorney of 'Victim Number One' as of press time."

This passage makes it unclear whether the accuser is having second thoughts about recanting. But in the aforementioned Twitter statement, Anderson focuses on reports of the June 13 conversation. Here are his complete remarks:



Over the last few months, our community has been deeply divided over serious allegations made against me. I have been made aware of an article by Yellow Scene Magazine in which the individual who worked with BLM5280 to craft and present the original anonymous allegations was interviewed. Pursuant to this interview, Yellow Scene has this individual on record completely recanting their allegations. The external investigation firm has been made aware of this article as a part of their investigation. I feel it is essential to reiterate what I said when I first met with these allegations: nothing can be more true than the realty that survivors of sexual assault who come forward to seek justice and healing are incredibly courageous and deserve all the respect in the world. We would all be wise to remember that my potential vindication from false allegations isn't a victory over survivors of assault, it's a victor for the truth and a space to consider how we may best move forward in supporting survivors and those falsely accused in true restorative and transformative ways. While I feel a sense of gratitude and hope that the truth surrounding these allegations is becoming known, I recognize it is only the first step towards the healing that our community desperately needs. As the external investigation initiated by Denver Public Schools concludes in the coming weeks, I am committed to doing my part in helping our community move forward, rebuild trust and focus on what's most important to all of us: our students.

Both Anderson and his attorney, Christopher Decker, are quoted at length in the Yellow Scene item. Decker says he plans to issue a statement soon.

In the meantime, we've reached out for comment to Denver Public Schools, BLM5280, the Denver Police Department, Brooks-Fleming and journalist Blades and will share any comments they provide in this space.