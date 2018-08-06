Why Tear-Downs Are Hotter Than House Flips in Denver's Top Neighborhoods

This construction project is located on Tenth just west of Broadway, across an alley from Westword 's north parking lot.

In recent years, house flipping has practically been the official sport of Denver, with the 80219 zip code boasting 32 of them during the first quarter of 2018 alone. But Fresco Real Estate's Veronica Collin, a house flipper herself, recently told us that more and more national firms are abandoning Denver because of competition from buyers who want to live in properties for a couple of years before turning them over.

That doesn't mean big-money operators are getting out of the real estate game in metro Denver, however. According to one expert, a rising number of entrepreneurs targeting hot neighborhoods have moved beyond house flips to tear-downs, an increasingly lucrative practice that entails purchasing a home, destroying it and building a new, higher-priced structure in its place.

Daren Blomquist, senior vice president of ATTOM Data Solutions and our source for a recent post about Denver's worrisome national ranking for home affordability, says transplants appear to be fueling the trend, with folks from one state in particular standing out.