The Ten Best Hospitals in Colorado

U.S. News & World Report has just released its 2018 roster for the best hospitals in the country, as well as for each state. The highest finishers in Colorado are mainly clustered in the metro area, with the number-one facility ranking nationally in eleven specialty areas and first in the country in one.
The winner is the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and if you need treatment for matters involving pulmonology, U.S. News & World Report researchers say that you can't do any better in the entire U.S. of A.
"Every day, our nurses, staff and doctors strive to provide the very best care and an excellent experience for patients and their family members," said University of Colorado Hospital President and CEO Will Cook in a statement about the recognition. "The U.S. News and World Report honors are a validation of this quality care and our commitment to putting patients first, helping them get back to living their extraordinary lives. These rankings also speak to nationally-renowned experts at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, who provide excellent patient care and research, helping transform the future of medicine."
Owing to ties, there are actually eleven hospitals on the U.S. News & World Report top-ten roster for Colorado — and our listings include specialty areas in which each is either nationally ranked or deemed high-performing. Count them down below.
Number 10 (tie): UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 10 (tie): St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Heart Bypass Surgery
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 6 (tie): Sky Ridge Medical Center
Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Geriatrics
Orthopedics
Pulmonology
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 6 (tie): SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital
SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Lung Cancer Surgery
Number 6 (tie): Penrose-St. Francis Health Services-Colorado Springs
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services-Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Urology
Aortic Valve Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 6 (tie): Medical Center of Aurora
Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
Geriatrics
Nephrology
Pulmonology
Heart Failure
Number 5: UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Pulmonology
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Aortic Valve Surgery
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Number 4: Rose Medical Center
Rose Medical Center in Denver is not nationally ranked in any specialty. HIGH PERFORMING in...
Geriatrics
Orthopedics
Pulmonology
Urology
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 3: Parker Adventist Hospital
Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker is nationally ranked in two adult specialties:
Pulmonology #35 nationally
Urology #45 nationally
HIGH PERFORMING in...
Geriatrics
Nephrology
Orthopedics
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Number 2: Porter Adventist Hospital
Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver is nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties:
Ear, Nose & Throat #50 nationally
Orthopedics #49 nationally
HIGH PERFORMING in...
Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
Nephrology
Urology
Aortic Valve Surgery
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Lung Cancer Surgery
Number 1: University of Colorado Hospital
University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora is nationally ranked in eleven adult specialties:
Cancer #26 nationally
Cardiology & Heart Surgery #42 nationally
Diabetes & Endocrinology #6 nationally
Gastroenterology & GI Surgery #27 nationally
Geriatrics #37 nationally
Gynecology #30 nationally
Nephrology #21 nationally
Neurology & Neurosurgery #30 nationally
Orthopedics #20 nationally
Pulmonology #1 nationally
Urology #37 nationally
HIGH PERFORMING in...
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Colon Cancer Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Lung Cancer Surgery
