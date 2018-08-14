The Ten Best Hospitals in Colorado

U.S. News & World Report has just released its 2018 roster for the best hospitals in the country, as well as for each state. The highest finishers in Colorado are mainly clustered in the metro area, with the number-one facility ranking nationally in eleven specialty areas and first in the country in one.

The winner is the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and if you need treatment for matters involving pulmonology, U.S. News & World Report researchers say that you can't do any better in the entire U.S. of A.

"Every day, our nurses, staff and doctors strive to provide the very best care and an excellent experience for patients and their family members," said University of Colorado Hospital President and CEO Will Cook in a statement about the recognition. "The U.S. News and World Report honors are a validation of this quality care and our commitment to putting patients first, helping them get back to living their extraordinary lives. These rankings also speak to nationally-renowned experts at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, who provide excellent patient care and research, helping transform the future of medicine."