Ten Signs That You Definitely Live in Colorado

There was a bear wandering around the Stanley Hotel up in Estes Park last week — yes, a bear. Not a dude in a bear costume, or anything like that. This was a bear that probably just wanted a room, and maybe to find out what all the Stephen King ghost-story hubbub was about. (The squirrels near his den vacationed in Estes last fall and just won’t shut up about it.)

But this is Colorado, which is why this was a “Huh…that’s funny” news item, and not an OMIGOD, THERE IS A BEAR IN A HOTEL headline. Because bears are a thing. I went camping for a friend’s bachelor party some years back, and we saw a bear on the road leading up to the campground. And we still went camping. We told the bear story over beers around the fire. Was that smart? I don’t know. But this is Colorado, and we make our own rules.

The potential omnipresence of the ursine isn’t the only thing that marks this place as Colorado. If you look around, you'll see lots of other signs that, yes, you’re a Coloradan. Here are just ten of the most noteworthy.